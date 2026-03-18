If You Need A New Driver In 2026, Here Are My 9 Top Picks
With all my 2026 driver testing completed, I've selected 9 of my favorite models across several key categories.
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As the Golf Monthly driver tester I managed to get my hands on every 2026 model over the last few months and with our new Performance Lab I could put them all through thorough testing. This area allows me to set the drivers up in a similar fashion, get accurate indoor data whilst I also do a lot of testing outdoors as well.
So, switching to the drivers themselves, and the 9 I've picked out below, it is worth noting the selections are based around several categories, including best for low spin, most forgiving, best direct to consumer models, best anti-slice, and my top overall picks. The specific selections in each category are listed further down this page and if you want more information, then please scroll down a bit further to check out my full video on this guide. I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't send you over to the Golf Monthly YouTube channel as well!
So here are the top picks across categories. As I mentioned earlier, for a bit more in-depth explanation on each please check out my full video below where I go into everything in a bit more detail, and show you the numbers as well. If you want more information on how each model specifically tested, I've also included links to all the reviews in this list below as well.
- Best Low Spin - Titleist GT3, TaylorMade Qi4D LS
- Most Forgiving - Ping G440 K
- Best Direct to Consumer - Vice VGDO1+
- Best Anti-Slice - Cobra OPTM Max D, Callaway Quantum Max-D
- Best Overall - TaylorMade Qi4D, Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max, Ping G440 Max
For more driver buying advice, I would also recommend taking a look at our guides on the most forgiving drivers, best drivers for slicers, or best high handicap drivers.
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Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between TaylorMade Qi35 and Callaway Elyte TD - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade BRNR Copper Mini Driver - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Apex UW 17˚- Fujikura Ventus Black 9-X
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB 3-PW with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Opus 50, 54, and 60 degrees - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: LAB Golf Oz.1 (zero shaft lean)
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R
Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand
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