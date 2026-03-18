If You Need A New Driver In 2026, Here Are My 9 Top Picks

As the Golf Monthly driver tester I managed to get my hands on every 2026 model over the last few months and with our new Performance Lab I could put them all through thorough testing. This area allows me to set the drivers up in a similar fashion, get accurate indoor data whilst I also do a lot of testing outdoors as well.

So, switching to the drivers themselves, and the 9 I've picked out below, it is worth noting the selections are based around several categories, including best for low spin, most forgiving, best direct to consumer models, best anti-slice, and my top overall picks. The specific selections in each category are listed further down this page and if you want more information, then please scroll down a bit further to check out my full video on this guide. I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't send you over to the Golf Monthly YouTube channel as well!

So here are the top picks across categories. As I mentioned earlier, for a bit more in-depth explanation on each please check out my full video below where I go into everything in a bit more detail, and show you the numbers as well. If you want more information on how each model specifically tested, I've also included links to all the reviews in this list below as well.

For more driver buying advice, I would also recommend taking a look at our guides on the most forgiving drivers, best drivers for slicers, or best high handicap drivers.