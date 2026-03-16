New Driver And A Prototype Golf Ball, Putter And Irons: Cameron Young's Unique Players Championship Winning WITB

The Players Championship delivered another thrilling finish on Sunday, as Cameron Young claimed a one shot win over Matt Fitzpatrick at TPC Sawgrass.

Firing a four-under-par final round, Young managed to secure the biggest win of his career thanks to a 72nd hole bogey from Fitzpatrick, as well as a back nine collapse from 54-hole leader Ludvig Aberg.

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Pocketing the $4.5 million first prize, as well as the PGA Tour's Flagship Event, the American had a rather unique set-up in-play at The Players Championship, which included a prototype golf ball, putter and irons, as well as a recent driver change.

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A Titleist staffer, he used a full set-up of the brand's clubs and, below, you can check out his full specs and winning WITB.

Driver

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Beginning with the driver, which Young changed from the Titleist GT2 to the GT3 at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The reason for the swap was down to the fact that Young was searching for a higher launch, because his Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot golf ball flies lower than the standard Pro V1x.

Previously, he used the GT2, but made the switch to a higher loft of the lower-spinning GT3, with the head 11° but cranked down to 10.25° to help bring the spin numbers down while maintaining height.

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Shaft-wise, Young paired the driver with a Mitsubishi Diamana PD 60 TX shaft, with the big stick working superbly in the later stages of The Players Championship, highlighted by a 375 yard drive at the 18th, the longest on that hole in the shot-link era.

Fairway Wood

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A new driver wasn't the only recent change in the top-order of Young's bag, as a Titleist GT1 fairway wood and hybrid made its way into his set-up.

The GT1 is a higher-launching model of the GT range, with it set at 14.5° and possessing a Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX shaft, a slightly heavier model than that of his driver shaft.

To help lower the spin, Young has the weighting towards the front of the club, with it matching his gapping perfectly in the top-end of the bag.

Hybrid

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As mentioned previously, the GT1 hybrid is another new addition to Young's set-up, but it possesses an interesting feature in that he uses the same shaft as that of his fairway wood.

Looking at the GT1 hybrid, you'll find the Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX shaft, with the point of the club being that it has the performance of a 5-wood but the easy to hit anywhere nature of a hybrid.

Set at 20°, it made its way into Young's set-up towards the end of 2025 and is unlikely to be taken out anytime soon.

Irons

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Moving to the irons, where you'll find three different models in-play, one of which is a one-of-one set specifically designed for The Players Championship winner.

For his 4-iron, Young uses the Titleist T200, while the 5-iron is a T100, with both ranked among the best Titleist irons money can buy. The T200 provides slightly more forgiveness to that of the T100, which takes it inspiration from a more muscle-back design.

In terms of his 6-iron to 9-iron, you will find the Titleist 631.CY Prototypes, which were custom-made for Young and have been in the bag since around 2023.

Based off the 620 MB, Young spoke about the creation of the irons, stating: "It started as a question, which was 'if your irons could do anything different, what could they do?'

"I said, help me not dig as quickly into the ground at impact and launch a little higher. What Titleist did is grind the front and then widen the sole marginally over their standard blades. They also moved the weight further down, which helped increase the height and launch."

Shaft-wise, the True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 is in-play for all of his irons.

Wedges

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Titleist's Vokey range are among the best wedges in golf and, at the start of 2026, Young it's newest model into play, specifically the SM11.

Using four Vokey wedges, the American's set-up includes an SM11 in 48°, 52° and 56°, while Young has a Vokey WedgeWorks in a 60°. Interestingly, the 56° is bent to 57°, while the 60° is adjusted all the way to a 62°.

In terms of shafts, Young uses the same True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 in his irons for his 48°, 52° and 56°, while the slightly lighter True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 is in-play for the 60°.

Putter

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Continuing the theme of one of a kind clubs, Young has a prototype Scotty Cameron in the bag, specifically a Phantom 9.5R Tour Prototype.

Young enjoyed an excellent year of putting in 2025, with one of the key reasons down to moving to the Phantom 9.5R Tour Prototype, which was introduced at the beginning of that year.

Featuring a sand blasted finish, a thick black alignment line is on the crown of the putter, which works alongside the marking he puts on his golf ball.

Golf Ball

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Speaking of his golf ball, Young uses a Titleist Pro V1x prototype model, which is the Pro V1x Double Dot, a golf ball also used by fellow countryman, Bryson DeChambeau.

Introducing the prototype model at the Wyndham Championship in 2025, Young went on to win that event in dominant fashion, with the change occurring just 48 hours before his opening roundSin tee time.

Speaking about the move, Titleist's Director of Tour Research & Validation, Fordie Pitts, stated: "Performance-wise, he was hitting tight draws everywhere. His misses were staying more in play.

"He hit some, what he would call ‘11 o'clock shots,’ where again he's taking a little something off it. He had great control there."

Since moving to the Double Dot, Young has registered two victories and seven top-10's in 11 starts.

Cameron Young WITB: The Players Championship Winning Clubs