The Equipment Debrief: 'Close To Perfect' Irons Revealed, Rory's New Clubs And Other Exciting Launches

Happy New year to you all, or should we say Happy New Gear Season.

If pre Christmas was all speculation and social media teasers, over the next few weeks we’ll finally be given full details of what’s what in the equipment world, with most manufacturers confirming their new releases for 2026.

More importantly, you’ll be able to find out exactly when you can finally get your hands on that shiny new set of irons or fancy new driver that you’ve seen tour players trialling.

Basically, expect lots of new products to hit the shelves over the course of January and February.

As we scroll down the long list of new products that we know about so far, which includes the much-talked-about TaylorMade Qi4D and Callaway Quantum ranges, we’ve actually got our eye on a new line-up from Cobra that appears to have gone a little under the radar.

COMING SOON

This time of the year is like Christmas all over again for our equipment team, and whilst Kick Point’s Joe Ferguson is still feeling a little giddy after receiving the Mizuno M-15 irons - a set he describes as “close to perfect as you’ll find" - our deputy editor, Joel Tadman, has had his interest piqued by Cobra’s latest release.

The brand has announced two new additions to its 3D Printed iron range, the 3DP MB and 3DP X models, which join the existing 3DP Tour range.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 3DP Tour was the first commercial in-line 3DP iron that combined a blade shape with game-improvement forgiveness tailored for a range of players from elite professionals to mid-handicappers.

The updated range now allows golfers of all abilities to experience the game-changing performance benefits of 3D printing.

Cobra Golf has expanded its 3D Printed iron range with two new models (Image credit: Cobra)

“The original Cobra 3D Printed iron was probably the best feeling iron in the game at the time, so I’m excited to experience this in a blade - I’m expecting it to be like a knife through butter!” says Joel.

Also on the list of new golf equipment for 2026, we have Mizuno’s expanded M.CRAFT line, the M.Craft City Series, which features four distinct models: Kyoto, Osaka, Nagoya, and Tokyo.

Forged in Japan from Pure Select 1025E Carbon Steel, each model is said to honor a different facet of Mizuno’s design identity.

The new M.Craft City Series Nagoya putter (Image credit: Future)

Our in-house putting guru, Sam De’Ath, has had the Nagoya in the bag for a few weeks, and he has this to say…

“The M.Craft Nagoya is the perfect example of what happens when heritage aesthetics are blended with modern craftsmanship and technology.”

It’s fair to say Sam is a fan. No doubt our putter expert will have more on this fantastic-looking range in the coming weeks.

NEW CONTRACTS

It’s fairly common for new contract signings to be announced at this time of year, too. England's Aaron Rai, who is ranked inside the top 30 of the world rankings, has penned a deal with shoe brand Ecco while PXG has been teasing us on social media recently about its new stable of ambassadors.

At this stage, we can only speculate as to who that might be. All we can really say is that we heard on the grapevine that this player hits a good golf ball; oh, and we can confirm this player is not Rory McIlroy (obviously), even though the Masters champion has been making some pretty significant changes to his equipment line-up.

When one of the purest ball strikers the game has ever witnessed makes a change, it’s always going to be big news.

Rory McIlroy has started the year trialling a new set of irons (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to McIlroy turning out for his Boston Common Golf Club in TGL, the Northern Irishman was asked what he was working on.

It turns out it’s iron play, or rather a new set or irons, specifically the TaylorMade P7CB irons (4-iron to 9-iron).

It’s not clear as to whether the Sports Personality of the Year winner has settled on the new set, but should he make the switch from his Rors Protos, which take their inspiration from the TaylorMade P730 irons, it will be the first time the World No.2 hasn’t used blade-style irons in his set-up.

We’ll know more when the five-time Major champion makes his first DP World Tour start of the year at the Dubai Invitational on January 15-18, by which point you may well have placed an order for some new equipment yourself.

Here’s hoping you find your perfect match in 2026.