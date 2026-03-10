Get As Much As 30% Off Titleist Golf Balls During Amazon's Spring Sale Right Now
With Amazon's Spring Sale event going live, it looks like there are several good deals on Titleist golf balls at the moment.
In all honesty I've been a golf deal hunter for many years now and I never usually see a lot of sizeable discounts on Titleist gear, (although I can never forget Prime Day 2025 in which the Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls went on offer). But it appears this isn't the case in 2026 with Amazon's Spring Sale going live which has resulted in a number of top-quality models getting price slashes, as much as 30% in some cases.
For example the Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash, an ultra-premium golf ball has 30% off at the moment, a deal that my colleague Conor Keenan said he would be taking advantage of given its rarity. The Velocity also has that discount and the TruFeel and Tour Soft balls both have more than 24% off at the moment too. Given the weather we've had in the UK I am sure we've all been waiting for the sun to come out and get out on the course, and therefore these might be the top golf balls deals out there at the moment in which you can stock up for the exciting times ahead - spring/summer golf.
For more golf ball buying advice, check out our guide on the best golf balls, or see our best Amazon Spring Sale golf deals hub page for more discounts on top products.
