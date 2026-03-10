Best Amazon Spring Sale Golf Deals 2026 - Our top golf deal picks from Amazon's spring event

Amazon's spring event has officially begun. In 2026 the company has decided to split dates by region with the UK event going live on the 10th March, running until the 16th March, and the US event going from the 25th to the 31st of March. As a brand that covers all buying advice wherever people are in the world, we will be covering all of it trying to find the best deals on golf equipment.

Now I wanted to mention that to see the best deals make sure you sign up to Amazon Prime, because this will be how you don't miss out on the higher discounts. If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial or a six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds , which will give you all the benefits over the sale.

I would certainly recommend bookmarking this page as we will have all the information you need, and I have also picked out my favorite deals below as well to help narrow your search. I also recommend checking out the golf section on Amazon.

Top retailer deals

Editor's Picks: The absolute best deals

Best UK Golf deals

Save £9.05 Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash Golf Ball: was £52 now £42.95 at Amazon The Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash Golf Ball is a premium ball that is a great offering for faster swingers of the golf club. This golf ball is ideal for those seeking distance at the risk of a slight loss of feel around the greens. It currently has just under £10 off which is a premium golf ball deal worth acknowledging.

Best US Golf Deals

Top club deals

Save $100 TaylorMade Qi35 Driver: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon The TaylorMade Qi35 was rated extremely highly by Golf Monthly driver tester Joe Ferguson, who was a huge fan of the sleek aesthetic of this driver. Furthermore, the healthy, rounded footprint of the clubhead provides serious confidence at address, and the ball speed was simply exceptional during testing. It has since been replaced by the Qi4D which explains the reduction in price here. Read our full TaylorMade Qi35 Driver Review

Save $159.01 Cobra Darkspeed Iron: was $699 now $539.99 at Amazon An excellent all-round distance iron. Cobra has produced a high-performing iron, packed with distance and a surprisingly good feel. We really enjoyed the dark finish and the head shape throughout the set was very easy on the eye. Right now you can get a set with around 23% off which is a significant discount. Read our full Cobra Darkspeed Iron Review

Shoe deals

Save $110.01 adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe: was $180 now $69.99 at Amazon You can currently get a pair of the ZG shoes with as much as 61% off in select sizes and colors at Amazon. The new outsole design is the true standout feature and offers what I consider as close to a classic spiked grip as I've tested on a spikeless outsole. The lightweight build reduces leg and foot fatigue, yet the shoe still feels solid and premium all over. Read our full Adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe Review