Best Amazon Spring Sale Golf Deals 2026 - Our top golf deal picks from Amazon's spring event
The 2026 Spring Deal Days event has now begun in the UK with the US event to take place later in March
Amazon's spring event has officially begun. In 2026 the company has decided to split dates by region with the UK event going live on the 10th March, running until the 16th March, and the US event going from the 25th to the 31st of March. As a brand that covers all buying advice wherever people are in the world, we will be covering all of it trying to find the best deals on golf equipment.
Now I wanted to mention that to see the best deals make sure you sign up to Amazon Prime, because this will be how you don't miss out on the higher discounts. If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial or a six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds, which will give you all the benefits over the sale.
I also recommend checking out the golf section on Amazon.
Editor's Picks: The absolute best deals
Best UK Golf deals
This may only be £2 off but any time we see the Titleist Pro V1 on offer we let people know. It remains one of the leading choices for golfers seeking lower long game spin and trajectory combined with high levels of short game feel and control. It offered stable ball flights as well.
Read our full Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball Review
The Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash Golf Ball is a premium ball that is a great offering for faster swingers of the golf club. This golf ball is ideal for those seeking distance at the risk of a slight loss of feel around the greens. It currently has just under £10 off which is a premium golf ball deal worth acknowledging.
If you are looking for something very simple that works well from the off, the Garmin Approach S12 ticks the box. The yardages are accurate and well-displayed albeit on a fairly basic, black and white screen.
Read our full Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch Review
One of the best cheap golf launch monitors on the market is now reduced. In our testing, we gave the PRGR five stars out of five, with accurate and consistent numbers making this a fantastic offering.
Read our full PRGR Portable Launch Monitor Review
Best US Golf Deals
Top club deals
The TaylorMade Qi35 was rated extremely highly by Golf Monthly driver tester Joe Ferguson, who was a huge fan of the sleek aesthetic of this driver. Furthermore, the healthy, rounded footprint of the clubhead provides serious confidence at address, and the ball speed was simply exceptional during testing. It has since been replaced by the Qi4D which explains the reduction in price here.
Read our full TaylorMade Qi35 Driver Review
An excellent all-round distance iron. Cobra has produced a high-performing iron, packed with distance and a surprisingly good feel. We really enjoyed the dark finish and the head shape throughout the set was very easy on the eye. Right now you can get a set with around 23% off which is a significant discount.
Read our full Cobra Darkspeed Iron Review
Shoe deals
I loved the Drive Pro in testing thanks to the comfortable fit, lightweight build and the sensational levels of support and grip. At the moment the wide fit model has up to a colossal 57% off on select colors and sizes, whilst the standard model has varying discounts too.
Read our full Under Armour Drive Pro SL Golf Shoe Review
A well-crafted hybrid golf shoe that delivers excellent value for money through its blend of versatility and build quality. While it’s not a pure performance-focused spikeless model, it’s ideal for golfers who prioritize style and comfort both on the course, at the range, and beyond.
Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review
This deal features adidas' comprehensive redesign of its flagship performance golf shoe. The redesign certainly paid dividends in what is, to us, the complete all round spiked golf shoe. There are varying discounts at the moment but you can find select colors and sizes with as much as 30% off currently.
Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review
You can currently get a pair of the ZG shoes with as much as 61% off in select sizes and colors at Amazon. The new outsole design is the true standout feature and offers what I consider as close to a classic spiked grip as I've tested on a spikeless outsole. The lightweight build reduces leg and foot fatigue, yet the shoe still feels solid and premium all over.
Read our full Adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe Review
The Codechaos shoes boast a stylish, modern look and combines it with excellent on-course performance. The outsole provided tremendous grip during our testing and they are lightweight and comfortable. The price on offer varies a little depending on what colorway you opt for, but you can get up to 48% off - the lowest price I've seen for this shoe since release.
Read our full adidas Codechaos 25 Golf Shoes Review
The Royale is significantly cheaper than most traditional looking shoes out there and you can get a pair well under the $160 mark here. Perfectly blending form and function, the Royale shoes are beautifully designed and back up their looks with superb performance at a price that represents excellent value for money.
Read our full Puma Royale Golf Shoe Review