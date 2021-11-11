Best Golf Rainwear

Somewhere along the line, pulling on some golf rainwear didn’t become such a pain. Years ago it was like wrapping yourself in a bin bag. However, the best modern waterproofs don’t just keep you extremely dry, but they are designed to help you swing unhindered.

We wouldn’t quite say it’s ever a joy to reach for the golf rainwear, but today’s technology-packed suits are not just more effective than ever at keeping us dry and comfortable while also looking the part on the fairways.

We’ve picked out a selection of the best offerings that are well worth checking out and we also recommend checking out our posts on the best golf wind jackets, and best golf base layers to truly complete your outfit and leave you best prepared for the wind and rain.

Jackets

FootJoy (Image credit: FootJoy)

An all-in-one pullover made from a three-layer bonded knit fabric that is both stretchable and highly breathable.

We love the feel of the fabric and how well it fits. It’s snug without restricting the swing and the elastic section on the back of the hem provides extra movement while offering decent rear coverage.

It is 100 per cent waterproof and also features a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) finish on the surface of the fabric that beads water away as well as an elastic waistband, adjustable cuffs, an inside pocket for your phone or scorecard and a waterproof chest zipper.

Read our full FootJoy HydroKnit Review

Zero Restriction Golf Gore-Tex Traveler Jacket Specifications Sizes: S-XXL Colours: One (black) Reasons to buy + Removeable sleeves add versatility + Excellent waterproof protection Reasons to avoid - Limited colour options TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

This clever jacket not only provides the piece of mind that comes with the industry leading Gore-Tex membrane, but it is also three jackets in one thanks to the sleeves that zip off to a vest or a half sleeve depending on what feels and looks best to you.

It also boasts fully tapes seam, patented back pleats for restriction-free movement and adjustable Velcro cuffs for a tailored fit.

Puma (Image credit: Puma)

A top choice from Puma, the Ultradry jacket has excellent waterproof and windproof protection as you would expect.

What truly adds to the appeal though are the little details like the waist pockets and cuff adjustors which provide more usability and comfort.

It is also a jacket that could be used anywhere.

(Image credit: Nike)

This jacket is basically two jackets in one because the traditional look can be transformed into a vest easily.

The removable upper/arms are held in place with snap button closure points and whilst that sounds cumbersome, the HyperAdapt technology combines a vent along the back of the shoulders for extra mobility through your swing.

The Hypershield technology is also present to block wind, rain and anything else Mother Nature wants to throw at you.

Under Armour (Image credit: Under Armour)

As expected with Under Armour, the level of research and development in this jacket is right up there.

A stylish offering available in several colours it is one of the best performing waterproofs out there because of its Storm technology, which repels water nicely, the Hydropel zippers and the windproof construction.

This is another jacket on this list that can be used on and off the golf course.

(Image credit: Sun Mountain)

The Monsoon is constructed from a waterproof fabric that features mechanical stretch as well as a two-year waterproof guarantee.

It also boasts zipped hand warmer pockets for when the temperatures drop and it folds down compactly into its own pocket for easy storage when not in use.

Adidas (Image credit: Adidas)

Built with adidas Rain .rdy fabrics and materials which have been specifically designed to deal with the wind and rain, this jacket looks great, performs well and one of its biggest appeals is its versatility.

More so than any other jacket on this list, this model would look well at home in any situation you find yourself in both on and off the golf course.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The headline garment in FootJoy's HydroSeries range is this, the HydroTour. It comes with a premium price point but you undoubtedly get premium performance here starting with the waterproofing.

Constructed with three panels, and sealed seams, rain is stopped in its tracks and doesn't get near the body at all. It also has a new DrySeal collar system which uses a cord, an inner layer, and two small holes to keep the rain from running down your neck.

It really is excellent and the three-year waterproof guarantee is a welcome bonus as well.

The material itself felt premium and the styling looked good too. Our tester also felt there was no shortage of confidence when trying to swing with total freedom either.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

We have been fans of Peter Millar for a while now and this is because of garments like this one.

Starting with the looks, it is simple, versatile enough to be used off the golf course, and looks great on it as well.

However the construction is far from simple. Engineered from a highly technical 2.5 layer performance fabric, the Hyperlight Shield Half-Zip is a go-to security piece offering fully waterproof, seam-sealed protection and optimal coverage in inclement weather.

There will be some who prefer a full-zip design but we thought this half-zip model provided less bulk and really stretched and moved nicely throughout the golf swing and beyond.

We also really like the separate stow pouch which allows it to be packed down tight and easily stashed in a golf bag.

Pants

(Image credit: adidas)

The first pair of rainwear pants to mention are the Rain.Rdy's from adidas.

As you would expect from the name, these pants are prepared for any weather because the Rain.Rdy technology helps block the water and wind, but at the same time they have a breathable feel to them. There is also plenty of stretch for unrestricted movement.

Another aspect of these trousers that should be mentioned is they are made from a blend of polyester (73%) and recycled polyester poplin (27%).

(Image credit: Callaway)

Protect yourself from the elements with the StormGuard pants from Callaway.

Made from 50% recycled polyester, the pants have three layers of knit fabric to keep water at bay and house your legs in comfort, whilst this fabric also offers four-way stretch for easy movement. The waistband itself is stretchy too which is an excellent design feature.

(Image credit: Puma)

The final model to make this guide are the Ultradry pants from Puma.

They feature a fully seam-sealed stretch StormCell fabric that reduces weight, improves mobility and leaves you with an unhampered golf swing.

They are also 10k waterproof to keep you dry and comfortable when the rain starts, whilst the elastic waist, and the waterproof hand pockets are nice touches.

They are also very easy to get on and off whilst wearing golf shoes thanks to the zippers on the legs. Given we have all been caught in sudden downpours before, this is not to be underestimated in its importance!

How we test rainwear

When it comes to testing golf rainwear, and all golf apparel, our methodology is quite simple really - we put the clothes on and put them to the test out on the golf course in different conditions. To test versatility, we also see how they perform off the golf course too.

On the links, this means playing golf in wet conditions, as well as windy rounds too so we can gauge how protected we are. That being said Mother Nature can be unpredictable so we have even gone so far as to pour water all over jackets and pants to test how seam-sealed they are as well.

This process usually takes place over a number of rounds and we then use these experiences to write reviews and buying advice content like this guide.

Speaking of which we should make very clear, no manufacturer can buy a good review from us, we tell it how we see it.

What to consider when buying golf rainwear

When trying to find the best golf rainwear for you, what should you consider? Let's take a look.

Waterproofing and protection - This is the most important factor in rainwear because the garment you pick has to protect from the rain and wind properly. Importantly, we are confident all of the models above will protect you well but one thing we think you should be aware of are waterproof guarantees. Many of the models above, and the brand's that make them, will offer a guarantee on waterproofing so it makes sense to perhaps go for a model that has several years protection as a guarantee.

Freedom of movement - With all this protection, occasionally waterproof jackets can be large and cumbersome but in modern golf design this is no longer the case. Most really good models stretch and move with the body freely so that your swing isn't hindered despite having a few layers on.

Color/style - This is not that relevant to waterproof pants as they always tend to be the same color but when it comes to jackets, as you can see above there are lots of colors and styles to choose from. Therefore have a think about whether you want to stand out on the golf course or have a more traditional style.

Additionally if you want to wear the jacket off the golf course, be aware of the styles that look good anywhere and perhaps don't go for a model that limits versatility.

Budget - Finally be conscious of how much you want to spend. We have included models above with premium price tags yes, but there are also models above with good value so anyone can find what they are looking for.

