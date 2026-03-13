"The Best Golf Ball Deal I've Seen Since Joining Golf Monthly" – The Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash Has 30% Off In The Amazon Spring Sale Deal

The Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball range needs no introduction; it has not only regularly topped our list as the best golf ball, but is arguably the most successful item of golf equipment ever made. Trusted by PGA Tour pros and amateurs around the world, it's the number one ball in golf for a reason.

However, it means that the best premium ball in golf comes at a cost, and it's very rarely discounted, so when a Titleist deal appears, we are all over it.

Right now, the Amazon Spring Sale has the Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash discounted by a huge 30%, down to just £36.49 for a dozen. That's a saving of £15.51 on the £52 RRP.

I'd definitely say to act fast, because this deal ends on 16 March, and to quote my golf deal-hunting colleague Conor Keenan, "This is the best golf ball deal I've seen since I joined Golf Monthly".

In the US, Amazon Spring Day deals haven't landed yet, so the price of the Titleist Pro V1x isnt as good. We'd expect them to drop further come the actual sales day in the US. In the meantime if you're looking to stock up now there is 9% off, with the details below.

We've tested all of the Titleist golf ball range over the years, and of course, they have always impressed our expert golf ball testers.

The Pro V1x Left Dash is no different, and in his review, Sam De'ath scored it with a 4.5 star rating. Sam reckoned with this golf ball that Titleist had delivered a high flight, low spin, firmer feeling premium ball.

He summed up his review saying, "The Pro V1x Left Dash proved itself strong in all areas of the bag when struck well and with speed, and I could certainly see how, in windy conditions or playing on softer greens, that this ball could suit many high-speed golfers."

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

As well as this incredible Titleist deal, the Amazon Spring Sale has plenty of discounts across golf-related kit. Our Amazon Spring Sale Golf Deals hub has all the best deals on tried and tested recommendations and is worthy of your attention.

If you play another brand, then our brand-specific golf ball guides have all the best tried and tested balls from Callaway, Srixon, TaylorMade, and our best premium balls and best budget ball guides have all the best buying advice to help you make an informed decision on what's the right ball to suit your game.