'My Handicap Went From 8.5 To 5 In A Year' - The Gear Changes That Produced A Stellar Season

It’s that time of the year again when we all start to dream about what might be possible: a personal best score, a single-figure handicap, making it onto the club honors board, maybe… we’re all full of optimism in the spring.

I’m no different. My ultimate goal is a scratch handicap. I’m currently at 2.8 - so close yet so far away… Or is it?

After making five gear changes over the winter - a higher-lofted driver, ribbed grips, 7-wood, fresh wedges, and a striped golf ball - I’m confident that my equipment tweaks will have the desired effect.

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Enough about my game. What gear changes have you made? Has a new club/clubs had a positive effect?

It did for reader Rodney Murrell last year. He got in touch with us via the comments section (have you tried it?) and these were the five gear changes that took his handicap down by a massive three-and-a-half shots, which is pretty good going when you’re already a single-figure golfer.

1. DRIVER FITTING

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

For our reader, a driver fitting helped him to eliminate a wide right - his big miss. Whether it’s a new shaft or a new model that you need - and whether it’s a big right or a big left that you’re trying to fix - a driver fitting is essential, no matter what level you play at.

Each driver model from each manufacturer will have different launch and spin characteristics. A fitting expert can identify the head and shaft that generate the most optimal blend of distance and accuracy for your swing.

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Going back to Rodney’s issue with a loose right shot (slice) off the tee, it’s clear that he required a shaft that helped him to square the clubface more easily - perhaps one that was lighter or had a touch more flex, or one of the best drivers for slicers with specific internal weighting.

Book yourself a driver fitting - it could be the best decision you make all season, helping you to eliminate those card-wrecking wides.

2. CHECKING LOFTS

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

It appears that a simple lofts review played a part in bringing Rodney’s handicap down - a smart move and another crucial equipment check to make before the 2026 season gets underway (or at any time for the matter).

The maximum number of clubs you can carry is 14, so the ideal set-up is to have even lofts throughout the set, therefore avoiding carrying two clubs that hit the same number.

The quickest way to check your lofts is to book a 30-minute session on a launch monitor. Remember, it’s the carry distance numbers that you should record, not the total distance.

You can do this at the range yourself, of course, using your own portable launch monitor or simply judging yardages and noting your distances.

However, you’ll get better feedback working with a PGA professional because they can also look at the quality of your strike, therefore ensuring you have the most accurate yardages for each club.

3. EXTRA WEDGE

(Image credit: Future)

I like this change, with a longer club giving way for an extra wedge. For Rodney, it’s given him more options around the green, which is often what that mid to low handicap player needs.

It's all about personal preference, with some golfers feeling they need extra help with their long game.

Before making any radical decisions, I recommend arming yourself with shot tracking technology, which will help identify your strengths and weaknesses.

I think a lot of golfers would benefit from giving themselves that extra option from 50 yards and in, especially as that handicap gets lower and lower.

4. ZERO TORQUE PUTTER

(Image credit: Future)

Rodney has jumped on the zero torque bandwagon, just like one or two of my colleagues. It’s not a miracle cure - as my colleague Michael Weston has discovered - but a growing number of players are using them on tour.

The design of the club looks a little strange, with the center of gravity positioned directly below the shaft axis; however, the reason for this is that it minimizes twisting during the putting stroke and helps the face to return nice and square.

We’re not sure what model our rapidly-improving golfer is gaming, but all the big brands have been introducing zero torque models to their line-ups over the past two years or so.

Wilson might be a little late to the party with ‘The 606’ (above) and ‘Lakeview’, but we like the look of these two new mallets, which have been added to the Infinite putter family.

We (mainly Sam De'Ath) continue to test the best zero torque putters on the market, so be sure to have a little browse.

5. TAYLORMADE 2026 TP5X STRIPE BALL

(Image credit: TaylorMade Golf)

Good move, Rodney. The striped golf ball has been one of the biggest revelations for me, with both the Callaway Chrome Tour X Triple Track and TaylorMade TP5x Stripe producing some encouraging results, especially inside 10 feet.

I share the same opinion as my colleague, Sam De’Ath, in that I think TaylorMade is the frontrunner when it comes to visual tech, with the Stripe design featuring a simple yet smart 360° Tour ClearPath Alignment.

For me, it’s helped me to stop second-guessing myself when I’m over the ball, something that was starting to eat away at my confidence from mid to short range.

I know some players who also find the lines useful when they’re teeing up the ball, as they help with start lines - plus the performance dot in the middle of the lines can be a nice focus point for iron shots as well as putts.

What gear changes have helped you lower your handicap? Let us know in the comments section below.