Jon Rahm And Akshay Bhatia Both Won Using This Golf Ball And We've Found Big Discounts Across The Entire Range

The Callaway Chrome ball range has established itself as some of the best premium golf balls on the market. The Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft have helped players clinch major championship victories as well as dozen of tour victories. They include Akshay Bhatia's recent victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Jon Rahm's at the LIV Golf Hong Kong, who both used the Callaway Chrome Tour to secure their weekend wins.

Right now, at PGA TOUR Superstore, you can pick up a fantastic Callaway deal across the 2026 range of balls with a buy 3 dozen, get 1 dozen free offer. It includes our choice as the best Callaway golf ball, the Chrome Tour 2026.

With these carrying such a heavy discount at PGA TOUR Superstore, if you're stocking up for summer, then these golf ball deals are worth taking advantage of. We'd suggest grabbing one of these golf deals while you can. As with all the best golf deals, these will get snapped up, and are only while stocks last.

We've tested all of the Callaway golf ball range over the years, and they have always impressed our expert golf ball testers.

The current 2026 range is no different, and in his Tour Chrome 2026 review, Sam De'ath scored it with a flawless 4.5 star rating. Sam reckoned it was a golf ball that Callaway had improved over its 2025 edition, with exceptional speed and a consistent flight. Plus a revolutionary new mantle layer and optimized aerodynamics, which made it a real contender, and summed up as one of the best new balls everyone needs to try in 2026.

Sam also tested the Tour Chrome X 2026 and was equally impressed, and scored that with a 4.5 out of 5 star rating. Sam highlighted the Chrome X as a high-performance powerhouse that delivered on its promise of speed and workability. The new Tour Fast Mantle provides a lively engine and a firm feel with excellent feedback on strike. It was also another recommendation, as a ball that every golfer should at least try in 2026.

In his Callaway Chrome Soft 2026 review, Sam noted the clear identity shift from the Tour and Tour X models. Adding that it would suit those who crave a soft-feeling golf ball that produces strong, effortless distance from the irons and a touch more spin and lift with the driver. He scored it with a 4.5 rating, and recommeneded the Chrome Soft as a great all-rounder, more suited for higher handicapped players.

As well as Callaway ball deals, PGA TOUR Superstore has other brands carrying the same offer, so well worth a look if you're after another brand ball. However, they are US-based only. Below, our handy price checker will give you the best up-to-date pricing on all of the Callaway Golf Ball range, in your territory.

If you play another brand, then our brand-specific golf ball guides have all the best tried and tested balls from Titleist, Srixon, TaylorMade, and our best premium balls and best budget ball guides have all our expert testers' recommendations to give you all the best buying advice to help you make an informed decision on what's the right ball to suit your game.