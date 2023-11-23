Rickie Fowler's Driver Is On Sale This Black Friday...And It's Actually Affordable

Rickie Fowler has had a real resurgence in form over the past 12 months. This could be attributed to many different things, his rekindled relationship with swing coach Butch Harmon or even his Odyssey Jailbird putter. But one of the stand-out areas of improvement for Fowler has actually been from the tee. As someone who tests drivers for a living, I keep a keen eye on what the best drivers of the ball are using, so when I saw some of the huge discounts available on Cobra Aerojet drivers, I had to start reporting on it.

We know brand-new drivers can be really expensive - and some Black Friday driver deals aren't that significant - but these deals we've spotted on the Aerojet drivers significantly reduced.

Don’t forget to check out our Black Friday Golf Deals hub for the best deals.

One of the outstanding performance characteristics of the entire Aerojet range is ball speed. Golf Monthly editor Neil Tappin gave the standard Aerojet driver four and half stars in his review, noting the high ball speeds and modern aesthetics that stand up against any of the best drivers of 2023.

Cobra Aerojet Driver I 40% off on Amazon

Was $549.99 Now $339.99 The most versatile Aerojet driver designed for Tour as well as amateurs who seek a fast, low spin head with the added benefit of high launch and forgiveness.

Cobra Aerojet LS Driver I 40% off on Amazon

Was $549.99 Now $339.99 The Aerojet LS features a refined clubhead shape derived from feedback from the best players in the world that demand low spin and low launch for maximum workability and control.

Another element of the Aerojet range that I really like is that there is something for everyone. From the excellent all-rounder of the standard Aerojet to the low-spinning beast that is the Aerojet LS version and the anti-slice machine Aerojet Max version, there really is an Aerojet to cater for all needs.

Image 1 of 3 Face of the standard Cobra Aerojet driver (Image credit: Future) The Aerojet LS driver (Image credit: Future) Cobra Aerojet Max driver (Image credit: Future)

One of the main tech stories behind the Aerojet range centred around the shape and aerodynamics, as the name may hint towards! The slightly conical shape of the head allows it to slip through the air with less resistance and as such more speed. We really found this to be true in our testing, picking up more speed with Aerojet than many other leading models. This will undoubtedly suit players with limited swing speed and help to find an extra few yards.

The Cobra Aerojet Max at address (Image credit: Future)

If you prefer a more muted impact sound than some of the high pitched clangs of the modern era, then Aerojet could suit your preference. Whilst still maintaining a powerful feel, the Aerojet range delivers a slightly softer noise at impact which is genuinely pleasing. The range was already priced sensibly, but with these further large reductions, you’d be foolish not to at least take a look for yourself.