Rickie Fowler's Driver Is On Sale This Black Friday...And It's Actually Affordable
Grab a deal of up to $170 off the driver that has turned Rickie’s on course fortunes around…
Rickie Fowler has had a real resurgence in form over the past 12 months. This could be attributed to many different things, his rekindled relationship with swing coach Butch Harmon or even his Odyssey Jailbird putter. But one of the stand-out areas of improvement for Fowler has actually been from the tee. As someone who tests drivers for a living, I keep a keen eye on what the best drivers of the ball are using, so when I saw some of the huge discounts available on Cobra Aerojet drivers, I had to start reporting on it.
We know brand-new drivers can be really expensive - and some Black Friday driver deals aren't that significant - but these deals we've spotted on the Aerojet drivers significantly reduced.
One of the outstanding performance characteristics of the entire Aerojet range is ball speed. Golf Monthly editor Neil Tappin gave the standard Aerojet driver four and half stars in his review, noting the high ball speeds and modern aesthetics that stand up against any of the best drivers of 2023.
Cobra Aerojet Driver I 40% off on Amazon
Was $549.99 Now $339.99
The most versatile Aerojet driver designed for Tour as well as amateurs who seek a fast, low spin head with the added benefit of high launch and forgiveness.
Cobra Aerojet LS Driver I 40% off on Amazon
Was $549.99 Now $339.99
The Aerojet LS features a refined clubhead shape derived from feedback from the best players in the world that demand low spin and low launch for maximum workability and control.
Another element of the Aerojet range that I really like is that there is something for everyone. From the excellent all-rounder of the standard Aerojet to the low-spinning beast that is the Aerojet LS version and the anti-slice machine Aerojet Max version, there really is an Aerojet to cater for all needs.
One of the main tech stories behind the Aerojet range centred around the shape and aerodynamics, as the name may hint towards! The slightly conical shape of the head allows it to slip through the air with less resistance and as such more speed. We really found this to be true in our testing, picking up more speed with Aerojet than many other leading models. This will undoubtedly suit players with limited swing speed and help to find an extra few yards.
If you prefer a more muted impact sound than some of the high pitched clangs of the modern era, then Aerojet could suit your preference. Whilst still maintaining a powerful feel, the Aerojet range delivers a slightly softer noise at impact which is genuinely pleasing. The range was already priced sensibly, but with these further large reductions, you’d be foolish not to at least take a look for yourself.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 LST 9°
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 Raw 54M and 60T
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
