Why Haven't These Three Famous Open Venues Been Used For A While? And What Are The Chances Of A Return?

Every Open Championship venue is special, and some have hosted the battle for the Claret Jug more than others, but what about a trio of stunning courses that just haven't been used for some time?

Muirfield, Royal Lytham & St Annes and Turnberry have hosted 31 Opens between them, and they all staged the tournament in the space of four years just over a decade ago, but they're nowhere to be seen since 2013.

A controversial owner, a controversial members policy and just simple logistical issues of an ever expanding tournament have been cited as reasons, but just why aren't these courses hosting The Open anymore?

And are any of them tipped to get back on the Open rota? Let's take a look...

Swipe to scroll horizontally Forgotten Open venues Row 0 - Cell 0 Muirfield Turnberry Lytham Opens 16 4 11 First 1892 1977 1926 Last 2013 2009 2012

Trump Turnberry

(Image credit: Trump Turnberry)

Only four Opens for Turnberry but some belters, not least its debut in 1977 when Tom Watson edged his 'Duel in the Sun' against Jack Nicklaus - and the final on in 2009 when Watson made headlines again, this time as he just fell short of an amazing victory aged 59 when losing a playoff to Stewart Cink.

One clue's in the name, as US President Donald Trump's name on the property has attracted so much attention - attention that former R&A CEO Martin Slumbers said would detract from the Open.

“We cannot allow external media noise to overshadow what remains the original and most historic championship in golf," Slumbers told Golf Channel last November. "The tournament’s integrity demands that golf alone commands the spotlight.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trump has campaigned for a return, and new R&A boss Mark Darbon told the BBC "we'd love to be back there" but said that infrastructure is now the main problem given the size of The Open these days.

As 120,000 fans attended the 2009 Open at Turnberry but 278,000 are due to visit Royal Portrush this year, and as fantastic as the Ailsa Course is, there are concerns the local transport and accommodation at the Ayrshire venue just couldn't cope.

"At Turnberry, there are definitely some logistical and commercial challenges that we face around the road, rail and accommodation infrastructure," Darbon added.

But although Darbon is sounding more positive about Turnberry, those logistical challenges could mean the wait for an Open return to Turnberry will go on for some time.

Muirfield

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hosting 16 Opens, only St Andrews of the current venues has staged the event more than Muirfield, but it was cut from the rota in 2016 when the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers voted against allowing women members.

That vote was later passed though after a backlash, and Muirfield returned to the Open rota less than a year later - but The Open itself is yet to return.

Staging the AIG Women's Open in 2022 was a statement of intent from both the Gullane links and the R&A, but having not held The Open since 2013 it will be at least 15 years before the Claret Jug returns.

As Birkdale will host the 2026 Open and St Andrews is schedule for 2027, so the 2028 Open is the earliest Muirfield could get the event back.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With such a long history, Muirfield would be a welcome addition, but the one sticking point is the Scottish Open being held right next door at the Renaissance Club.

“Absolutely, we're going back to Muirfield,” Martin Slumbers said at Troon last year. “It's a brilliant golf course. I'll have a little conversation with Mr [Guy] Kinnings about maybe moving the Scottish Open from the Renaissance."

With the Scottish Open also now a PGA Tour event, an agreement would have to be found for an alternative venue for the year Muirfield would stage an Open - but that surely won't be too much of an issue.

Royal Lytham & St Annes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is Royal Lytham & St Annes still on the Open rota? The R&A did tell local media it hoped to return one day, but the size of the preoperty seems to be a huge problem.

Travel and infrastructure is fine in and around the Blackpool area, but Lytham is boxed in by houses and is notriously tight to fit in a driving range and huge TV compound.

Plus, when it last hosted the event in 2012 there were 180,000 fans on site and now attendances have increased by around 100,000 - and there's just nowhere to go to expand.

Seve Ballesteros won The Open twice at Lytham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bobby Jones won the first of his three Claret Jugs here and Seve Ballesteros claimed two unforgetable victories at Lytham, but there is a worry that with larger venues at Birkdale and Royal Liverpool also in the area, the R&A may feel it can live without Lytham on the rota.

The good news is that the famous Lancashire links will stage the AIG Women's Open for a sixth time in 2026, but that may well be as good as it gets

“Royal Lytham is a fantastic course and in terms of infrastructure is right up there," said Slumbers as he spoke about the issues of hosting The Open.

"We get around 200,000 spectators in the week but it’s a squeeze and the TV compound is five acres of land. That’s where Lytham gets a bit tight but it can be done. Hoylake is a bit easier in that regard."