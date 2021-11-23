Keep Your Game Sharp With These Black Friday Training Aid Deals

As we enter the off-season, some among you will put the clubs away for winter, only to be seen again as anticipation for The Masters ramps up. But why not do it a little differently this year and take advantage of the Black Friday sales to keep your game sharp while time on the course might be limited?

The shopping event of the year is basically here, with loads of great deals on everything from the best drivers and premium balls to the best laser rangefinders and training aids. So, whatever you may or may not be in the market for, it's worth having a look at what's on offer to see if there is an upgrade that could turn your golfing fortunes around.

It might be that you've always struggled for consistency on the greens, for example. Well, why not dedicate some time to practising it before the season gets underway? We've scoured the internet and found loads of deals on putting mats, mirrors and other aids designed to get you putting better than ever.

Alternatively, if you can't make it to the driving range and the course is largely unplayable, swing trainers are a great way of ensuring golfers remain loose and flexible. Whether you want to embark on some Bryson DeChambeau-esque speed training, or you want to ingrain a delightful swing rhythm, we have options to suit your needs.

There is loads to choose from, so here are some of the best golf training aids available right now.

Black Friday Golf Training Aid Deals

WHEN DO THE BLACK FRIDAY GOLF SALES START?

Black Friday takes place on November 26 this year, although the 25th will also be a huge day for sales.

However, saying that, many brands and retailers start their Black Friday golf sales from the November 1, or Black Friday week itself, so November 22.

We've already seen many retailers go live with their deals, including Amazon, which has plenty of early offers.

Many retailers and brands have gone early this year to try and get sales in before the Holidays rush, with shipping expected to be tricky amid the pandemic and shortages.