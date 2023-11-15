Jon Rahm Used This Driver To Win The Masters And Now It's On Sale Ahead Of Black Friday
The Masters Champion worked with Callaway to develop this driver, now you can give it a swing!
Most golfers, amateur or professional are always looking to find an edge and often this comes from buying the best driver on the market. The Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond has been developed by some of the best names in professional golf, but the one who stands out most is Masters champion and World No.3 Jon Rahm.
When a powerhouse in the game such as 'Rahmbo' is involved with the development of a driver and is using it in competition, then it is definitely one you would consider having in your golf bag. Speaking after his Thursday round at the Masters earlier this year, a delighted Rahm revealed that he's "finally found a driver I’m comfortable with." This was after experimenting with multiple Triple Diamond driver heads before finally settling on the ideal set up for him.
What Jon loves about this driver is the low spin he can get out on the course while it also provides enough forgiveness when it's needed. The overall adjustability with this driver is great and the length you can get is also up there with the best drivers for distance.
Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond | $100 Off at Amazon
Was $599 Now $499
If you are looking to make an upgrade to driver then this could be the time to do it. With this early black Friday deal, you can get $100 off one of the best drivers on the market.
Callaway Paradym Driver | $120 Off at Amazon
Was $599 Now $479
The standard Paradym driver gives a nice balance of power and forgiveness and is the best option for most golfers. You can save 120 bucks with this Black Friday deal.
Callaway Paradym X Driver | $100 Off at Amazon
Was $549 Now $499
This is the draw biased model in the range so if you're prone to a left to right miss then this is the one for you and you can save a hundred dollars on Amazon this Black Friday.
The Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond was the driver of choice for Rahm at the start of the year when he won multiple tournaments, including the Masters. While it would not be among the best drivers for slow swing speeds or the best drivers for beginners, this can be an amazing weapon in the hands of someone skilled enough to wield it effectively and it is now going on sale early for Black Friday, meaning you can pick up this Masters winning driver at a cheaper price!
If you do need something a little more forgiving then there are also deals to be had on the standard Callaway Paradym driver as well as the Callaway Paradym X.
Whether you want Triple Diamond, Paradym X or the standard Paradym you can take advantage of these great Back Friday deals and bag yourself one of the best Callaway drivers like those used by many tour players.
A beautiful-looking driver that has the performance to match. Fast, forgiving and consistent, this lightweight driver has the wow factor golfers crave along with the slice-correcting ball flight.
Read our full review of the Callaway Paradym X Driver
The Callaway Paradym TD is a great driver that does exactly what it says it’s going to. If you’re a player who likes to shape the ball off the tee, then this model – the more compact and traditional of the three in the range – ticks a lot of boxes.
Read our full review of the Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Driver
By neatly balancing power with forgiveness, Callaway’s Paradym driver has a truly broad appeal. Throw in some new, aspirational aesthetics and a lively feel and you have a serious contender at the premium end of the market.
Read our full review of the Callaway Paradym Driver
Why Is The Paradym Triple Diamond So Good?
Other than this driver being endorsed by a golfing Super Star why else should you buy the Triple Diamond?
What separates the Paradym TD range from its predecessors is that it now has a 360-degree carbon crown. This has saved them weight by removing the titanium they usually had in the body, which can then be distributed elsewhere. This means that the Triple Diamond has a 14g weight in the back which can be moved towards the front, helping to further decrease spin and maximize workability.
The distance increase from the Triple Diamond is very good. The forgiveness is less than other Paradym Heads but the overall distance gained is greater, making it more suitable for the accomplished, consistent driver of the golf ball. It is an improvement on its predecessor from last year, the Rogue LS TD, which would probably be due to the lower spin rates you can get with the Paradym Triple Diamond.
So in all, if you are looking for an upgrade, with low spin and great distance then the Paradym Triple Diamond is going to be a great option for you and at a great price this Black Friday.
When is Black Friday
Black Friday gets, officially, underway on Friday 24th November. However, companies have already started introducing offers to the market, with lots of golf gear available at reduced rates. Along with Black Friday on the 24th, there is also Cyber Monday on 27th November, which is another great opportunity to purchase gifts for Christmas, or for yourself.
Where to find the best deals
In the US, some of the best golf retailers include PGA Tour Superstore, Rock Bottom Golf, Walmart and, of course, Amazon. In the UK, the best golf retailers include Scottsdale Golf, American Golf, Sports Direct and Amazon. Amazon can be tricky to navigate (check out our best Amazon Black Friday golf deals) but they're a fantastic retailer for golf watches, lasers and balls in particular. Other retailers to keep an eye on are the brands themselves, so Nike, adidas, Puma and Under Armour.
-
