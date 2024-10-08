This Five Star Golf Shoe Is Now At Its Lowest Ever Price

When it comes to the best golf shoes on the market, users are truly spoilt for choice as multiple manufacturers provide various spiked and spikeless models that cater for different needs.

However, if you are after one of the market-leading golf shoes at a discount, then the adidas Tour360 24 Golf Shoe could be for you as, this Amazon Big Deal Days, it's available with over 20% off.

In our review we rated it five stars out of five and, such was the performance, Golf Monthly's shoe expert, Dan Parker, even claimed it was the best spiked golf shoe of 2024, describing it as "the complete all-round spiked golf shoe."

The Tour360 franchise has been with us for over two decades now and, in that time, adidas have only continued to improve their offering. For 2024, the brand has completely redesigned the shoe from the inside out and introduced new technology that also features in the best adidas golf shoes.

In terms of change, adidas has addressed the heel of the Tour 360 24s, as a new 'T-Shape' suede microfiber design has been implemented to stop any rubbing or blistering. Now sporting a three-piece construction, it is a significantly softer material that we instantly noticed in our testing.

One of the main stand-outs came in the Torsion Bridge, which adidas has highlighted on the overall design. Sitting across the mid and forefoot, it's been built to improve stability and balance throughout the swing. Certainly, during our round, we could really feel it working as there was a superb sensation of support surrounding the entire foot.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Golf Monthly) (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Performance-wise, the Tour360 24 is almost faultless and, when it comes to comfort, it's another area where adidas has improved the shoe, as the new heel area combined perfectly with the soft leather upper and reshaped insole design. In the sole, there is now more arch support so, when walking the course, we found there to be less foot fatigue.

Available in multiple sizes and colorways, the Tour 360 24 is now just $160 and, in some instances, we have even seen it reduced by even more than 20%! Certainly, with its performance and looks, we feel this five star shoe would improve any golf fanatics wardrobe and, with it just one of the many Amazon Big Deal Days offers available, it won't be around for long.