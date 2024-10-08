This Five Star Golf Shoe Is Now At Its Lowest Ever Price
On the look-out for a premium pair of golf shoes? Right now, this Amazon Big Deal Days, you can grab one of our favorite models with a sizeable discount!
When it comes to the best golf shoes on the market, users are truly spoilt for choice as multiple manufacturers provide various spiked and spikeless models that cater for different needs.
However, if you are after one of the market-leading golf shoes at a discount, then the adidas Tour360 24 Golf Shoe could be for you as, this Amazon Big Deal Days, it's available with over 20% off.
In our review we rated it five stars out of five and, such was the performance, Golf Monthly's shoe expert, Dan Parker, even claimed it was the best spiked golf shoe of 2024, describing it as "the complete all-round spiked golf shoe."
adidas Tour360 24 Golf Shoe | Up to 20% off at Amazon
Was $200 Now $159.06
Adidas' development team have clearly thought about every detail of what golfers need from a shoe and have developed a premium, thoughtful, comfortable and good-looking model that raises the bar once again.
Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Golf Shoe Review
The Tour360 franchise has been with us for over two decades now and, in that time, adidas have only continued to improve their offering. For 2024, the brand has completely redesigned the shoe from the inside out and introduced new technology that also features in the best adidas golf shoes.
In terms of change, adidas has addressed the heel of the Tour 360 24s, as a new 'T-Shape' suede microfiber design has been implemented to stop any rubbing or blistering. Now sporting a three-piece construction, it is a significantly softer material that we instantly noticed in our testing.
One of the main stand-outs came in the Torsion Bridge, which adidas has highlighted on the overall design. Sitting across the mid and forefoot, it's been built to improve stability and balance throughout the swing. Certainly, during our round, we could really feel it working as there was a superb sensation of support surrounding the entire foot.
Performance-wise, the Tour360 24 is almost faultless and, when it comes to comfort, it's another area where adidas has improved the shoe, as the new heel area combined perfectly with the soft leather upper and reshaped insole design. In the sole, there is now more arch support so, when walking the course, we found there to be less foot fatigue.
Available in multiple sizes and colorways, the Tour 360 24 is now just $160 and, in some instances, we have even seen it reduced by even more than 20%! Certainly, with its performance and looks, we feel this five star shoe would improve any golf fanatics wardrobe and, with it just one of the many Amazon Big Deal Days offers available, it won't be around for long.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
We've Tested These Portable Launch Monitors And They Are Now More Than $100 Off This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
We are big fans of portable launch monitors as they can take your game to the next level and not break the bank, especially as two of our favorites are discounted from Amazon right now
By Conor Keenan Published
-
'It's One That I've Always Wanted' - Cameron Smith Commits To Fourth Home Event Of Australian Summer
The LIV golfer will play in his fifth home event this year after signing up for the Australian Open at Kingston Heath Golf Club and The Victoria Golf Club from November 28 to December 1.
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
We've Tested These Portable Launch Monitors And They Are Now More Than $100 Off This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
We are big fans of portable launch monitors as they can take your game to the next level and not break the bank, especially as two of our favorites are discounted from Amazon right now
By Conor Keenan Published
-
At Just Over $1 Per Golf Ball, This Taylormade Deal Is Too Good To Miss On Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Amazon Big Deal Days has arrived and delivered one of the best value golf ball deals we've seen in some time...
By Conor Keenan Published
-
It's Rare That You'll Find A Bushnell Rangefinder On Offer... But We Have This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
We love Bushnell rangefinders and right now, this Amazon Big Deal Days, their Tour V5 Patriot Pack is at one of the lowest prices we have ever seen it
By Matt Cradock Published
-
I Recommended This Travel Bag To A Buddy Of Mine... And Now It's On Sale This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
A buddy of mine is heading on a golf trip soon and asked me what's a decent, low-costing travel bag. The Bag Boy T-660 is one of the models I suggested, and it's now reduced this Amazon Big Deal Days
By Matt Cradock Published
-
One Of Our Favorite Golf Package Sets Is Now 20% Off This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Amazon Big Deal Days is upon us and, as we have seen in previous events, the Strata Package Set is one of the biggest and most popular golf products reduced
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Act Fast! Get A Free Pair of Headphones Worth £159.99 With The Brand New Huawei Golf Watch
The all new Huawei Watch Ultimate is packed with new golf features and if you act fast you can get it with a free pair of wireless buds worth £159.99
By David Usher Published
-
Want To Stand Out? Pins & Aces Is The Brand For You And You Can Now Get 20% Off Sitewide
With this exclusive 20% off code on Pins & Aces products, you'll certainly stand out on the course!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Why Linn Grant Is Drawing Attention At The AIG Women's Open... And You Could Too!
The new adidas x JAY3LLE collection is making waves at the AIG Women's Open
By Alison Root Published