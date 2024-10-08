Need A Golf Ball Re-Stock? Here Are The Best Amazon Big Deal Days Golf Ball Deals We Have Spotted So Far!
There are some great deals to be had on golf balls during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale and, in this piece, we've hunted out some of the best ones to save you money!
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales event is here and, as always here at Golf Monthly, we've been hunting around to find the best bargains for you. One thing every golfer needs is golf balls, and plenty of them. When you have a bad round of golf you don't usually lose a bag or a driver (unless you've thrown it in the lake in a fit of anger of course!) but you will almost certainly have lost a fair few golf balls, so restocking is something we all have to do quite regularly.
The best time to do this is during the increasingly regular sales events we see from Amazon, whether it's Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday or whatever else they decide to come up with.
If you're the type of golfer who likes to play with a premium set of balls, it's an expensive business and you'll often find yourself parting with a small fortune for a box of 12. Even if you shop at the lower end of the scale and shun the premium offerings in favor of the best distance golf balls or the best soft golf balls, this is the best time to stock up.
It isn't just Amazon that have offers at the moment though, and we have found some excellent deals at PGA TOUR Superstore too. If you need even more advice on what golf balls to buy, check out our buyers' guides that will run you through the best golf balls on the market.
Best Amazon Big Deal Days Golf Ball Deals (US)
Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls | 33% off at Amazon
Was $42.95 Now $28.65
It's not often you'll find a Tour quality golf ball for under $30 so grab it now. The RB Tour from Mizuno provides a stable and penetrating flight, as well as excellent durability and control around the greens.
Read our full Mizuno RB Tour Golf Ball Review
TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Balls | 19% off at Amazon
Was $42.99 Now $34.99
The looks are subjective, but this is an excellent all-round golf ball that offers performance close to the Tour-level models at a significantly lower cost. Those seeking help with alignment should definitely see improvements via the Stripe design.
Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review
TaylorMade Golf Rocketballz 36 Pack | 15% off at Amazon
Was $49.99 Now $42.49
At just over $1 per ball, there won't be many better value golf ball deals on Amazon across their two-day event!
Mizuno RB Tour X Golf Balls | 34% off at Amazon
Was $42.95 Now $28.29
Premium performance without the hefty price tag. If you can swing fast enough and you launch the ball high with your driver, then you should see some gains with this ball. The flight is strong and the cover is durable.
Read our full Mizuno RB Tour x Golf Ball Review
PXG Xtreme Golf Balls | 25% off at Amazon
Was $39.99 Now $29.99
The PXG Xtreme is a solid premium ball that performs well in all aspects of the game. The firm sound and feel may take a while to get used to, especially with the putter but, given the price, it’s certainly a worthy opponent to other premium balls on the market.
Read our full PXG Xtreme Golf Ball Review
Bridgestone Golf Tour B RXS Golf Ball | 34% off at Amazon
Was $49.99 Now $32.99
A really strong all-round golf ball with exceptional short game performance. The MindSet technology is a great addition for those wanting to improve their putting from inside 10ft
Read our full Bridgestone Tour B RXS Golf Ball Review
Bridgestone e12 Contact Golf Balls (two dozen)| 28% off at Amazon
Was $69.99 Now $50.26
If you're someone looking for accuracy, this ball will be a great addition to your bag. In testing, we found that the e12 Contact ball stayed on the clubface longer and flew straighter thanks to its quirky dimple design.
Read our full Bridgestone e12 Contact Ball Review
Vice Pro Golf Balls | 17% off at Amazon
Was $38.99 Now $32.29
With good durability, all-round performance and three colour options (Lime, Red & White), Vice Golf Pro balls offer a more than reasonable alternative at a modest price, especially if you buy in bulk – which is always advised as it improves consistency compared to switching models every round.
Read our full Vice Pro Golf Balls Review
Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls (Two-dozen) | 15% off at Amazon
Was $45.99 Now $39.09
If you like a soft feeling golf ball offering good all-round performance at an affordable price, the Callaway Hex Soft is certainly worth putting into play, especially as you can get two dozen of them for around $40 at the moment.
Read our full Callaway Hex Soft Golf Ball Review
Best Golf Ball Deals at PGA Tour Superstore
Titleist Velocity Golf Balls | 17% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $29.99 Now $24.98
The longest golf ball in Titleist's current range, the Velocity is a firmer feeling ball built to help those golfers who need as much distance as possible. Not only does it help get the ball in the air, but there is plenty of value to be had as it's currently 17% off.
Read our full Titleist Velocity 2022 Golf Ball Review
Wilson Staff Model R Golf Balls | 30% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $49.99 Now $34.97
This unique 'raw' unpainted golf ball performs well from tee to green, but the unpainted cover does discolour more quickly and to a greater level, which makes it more difficult to spot in the rough.
Read our full Wilson Staff Model R Golf Ball Review
TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe USA Golf Balls | Buy two dozen and save $15.98 at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $85.98 Now $70
A special Stars and Stripes design model that looks sensational. The Tour Response is an excellent all-round golf ball that offers performance close to the Tour-level models but at considerably less cost.
Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review
Best Amazon Big Deal Days Golf Ball Deals (UK)
Titleist Tour Speed Golf Balls | 23% off at Amazon
Was £40 Now £31
In the hands of a mid or slower swinger, there is plenty of performance to be had here. Specifically, the short game feel and spin control are outstanding for a ball that comes in at less than £20 per dozen.
Read our full Titleist Tour Speed Golf Ball Review
Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Ball | 27% off at Amazon
Was £39.93 Now £29.00
Having tested this golf ball ourselves, there was no mistaking its performance off the tee and into the greens. The Chrome Soft delivers an impressive array of benefits that will help you strike the ball further and more consistently.
Read our full Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Ball Review
Srixon Soft Feel 12 Brite Golf Ball | 24% off at Amazon
Was £24.18 Now £19.99
The Srixon Soft Feel is an impressive ball that combines good distance with a lovely feel on all types of shots, making it a fantastic option at an affordable price for golfers that enjoy a soft feel. The bright red color will split opinion, but it does come in other options, albeit at a higher price.
Read our full Srixon Soft Feel Golf Ball Review
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Dave is a distinctly average golfer with (fading) aspirations to be so much more than that. An avid collector of vintage Ping putters and the world's biggest Payne Stewart fan, in 2021 Dave turned his front garden into a giant putting green to work on the weakest area of his game. Progress has been slow but steady! In addition to his work reviewing golf gear and writing features for Golf Monthly and T3, Dave is the founder of the Bang Average Golf website.
Dave’s lowest round is a one over par 73 around Kirkby Valley Golf Club in 2018, which included a bogey on the 18th to ruin the one and only chance he’ll ever have of shooting an even par or better score. That errant tee shot on 18 does not still haunt him to this day though, in fact he hardly ever thinks about it. No, honestly, he doesn’t. Not at all. Never.
Dave splits most of his golf between Hurlston Hall Golf Club in Ormskirk, Lancs, and Berrington Hall Golf Club in St Helens and has a handicap that fluctuates between 9 and 12, largely depending on how poor his putting is.
Dave’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Wilson Staff Dynapower Titanium, 9.5°
3 wood: Cobra Speedzone, 15°
5 wood: Tour Edge Exotics 722, 18°
7 wood: Callaway Mavrik Max, 21°
Irons: Cobra Darkspeed, 6-PW
Wedges: Cleveland CBX ZipCore (graphite), 48°, 52°, 56°
Putter: Ping PLD Oslo 3
Ball: Wilson Staff Triad
-
-
Ryder Cup Captains Confirm LIV Golfers Will Be Considered For Bethpage Match
Team US captain Keegan Bradley and Team Europe’s Luke Donald revealed LIV golfers would be considered during a press conference to mark a year until the match
By Mike Hall Published
-
We Know This Golf Rangefinder Already Offers Excellent Value, And It's Now Even Cheaper This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Rangefinders can be pricey investments but, in the case of the GoGoGo Sport VPro, you can grab an already great value model with a 43% discount!
By Sonny Evans Published
-
We Know This Golf Rangefinder Already Offers Excellent Value, And It's Now Even Cheaper This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Rangefinders can be pricey investments but, in the case of the GoGoGo Sport VPro, you can grab an already great value model with a 43% discount!
By Sonny Evans Published
-
This Five Star Golf Shoe Is Now At Its Lowest Ever Price
On the look-out for a premium pair of golf shoes? Right now, this Amazon Big Deal Days, you can grab one of our favorite models with a sizeable discount!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Walmart Has A Package Set For Just $160 - But I’d Spend My Money On These Instead…
This Walmart Package set is a great deal but, if you’re serious about starting golf, these Strata sets are what I’d choose
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
I Have $50 To Spend This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days And This Is What I'm Buying
Looking to purchase some golf gear this Amazon Big Deal Days but you're on a budget? Well, don't stress, as we've got you covered with these deals for under $50!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Do You Struggle With Your Short Game? This Wedge Could Be For You, And It's Now 31% Off
Wedges are known as the scoring section of your bag and, in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you can grab one of the most forgiving models on the market with 31% off
By Sonny Evans Published
-
We've Tested These Portable Launch Monitors And They Are Now More Than $100 Off This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
We are big fans of portable launch monitors as they can take your game to the next level and not break the bank, especially as two of our favorites are discounted from Amazon right now
By Conor Keenan Published
-
At Just Over $1 Per Golf Ball, This Taylormade Deal Is Too Good To Miss On Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Amazon Big Deal Days has arrived and delivered one of the best value golf ball deals we've seen in some time...
By Conor Keenan Published
-
It's Rare That You'll Find A Bushnell Rangefinder On Offer... But We Have This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
We love Bushnell rangefinders and right now, this Amazon Big Deal Days, their Tour V5 Patriot Pack is at one of the lowest prices we have ever seen it
By Matt Cradock Published