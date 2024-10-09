How Do Amazon And Walmart Compare In Terms Of Golf Deals? Here, We Find Out
There are hundreds of deals floating about from various retailers and, in this piece, we have selected two of the largest for a comparison!
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is already nearing its end and, throughout the week, we've already listed some great offers on our Big Deals hub page...
But, what if Amazon sells out? Well, there's no need to worry as the likes of Walmart also has some fantastic savings on golf products. From rangefinders and package sets, to golf balls, watches, and indoor golf simulators, there is plenty on offer for the consumer.
However, everyone loves saving a dollar and, here at Golf Monthly, we have taken it upon ourselves to compare prices on specific products from Amazon and Walmart to find out the differences!
Below, we have hand selected five items that, from our research, have sold well and pitted them up against one another. Before jumping into the prices, we must stress that they do fluctuate regarding stock levels so, as of writing, they are correct. Also, be sure to check out the official websites.
Strata Men's Golf Package Set (12-piece)
Walmart's Price: $319.99 | Amazon's Price: $319.99
Strata’s Men's Golf Package Set offers excellent value for beginner golfers and we found the driver, woods and irons to be extremely forgiving, delivering great distance and confidence at address.
Along with the clubs, the lightweight stand bag and overall club quality make this package a fantastic starter set—ideal for new golfers looking for affordability and performance.
Both are, currently, $319.99, and both are attracting lots of traffic so be quick if you want to snap up this deal!
Check out our full Callaway Men's Strata Review
Vice Pro Golf Balls (24-pack)
Walmart's Price: $39.99 | Amazon's Price: $46.98
Vice Pro Golf Balls offer impressive durability and performance, especially around the greens, where they deliver excellent spin control comparable to premium models.
They’re a really solid, affordable alternative and, between the two retailers, it's Walmart who currently has the cheaper price, with a $10 discount.
Check out our full Vice Pro Golf Ball Review
PHIGOLF Phigolf2 Golf Simulator
Walmart's Price: $209.99 | Amazon's Price: $206.48
The Phigolf 2 Portable Simulator is an excellent alternative to the driving range, offering detailed swing feedback and a fun, fitness-enhancing speed golf feature. Using a 9-axis motion sensor that attaches to a swing trainer or your own club, it tracks key metrics like clubhead speed, face angle, and shot distance.
Allowing you the ability to play iconic courses like Pebble Beach and St Andrews through apps like World Golf Tour, both retailers are matched similarly, with Amazon edging it by a few dollars.
Check out our full Phigolf 2 Portable Simulator Review
Voice Caddie A2 Golf Watch
Walmart's Price: $116.99|Amazon's Price: $149.99
The Voice Caddie A2 Golf GPS Watch provides full-color hole maps, green undulations, and slope-adjusted distances in a stylish and lightweight package. In testing, we found that the touch screen was responsive and paired with easy-to-use side buttons, offering a user-friendly experience.
With its sleek design and practical features, the A2 is a solid choice for golfers looking for an affordable, high-performing GPS watch. What's more, it's currently $30 cheaper at Walmart!
Check out our Voice Caddie A2 Golf Watch Review
Nikon Coolshot 50i Laser Rangefinder
Walmart's Price: $246.95 | Amazon's Price: $246.95
The Nikon Coolshot 50i is a great laser rangefinder that combines affordability with solid features. In testing, it delivered excellent clarity, making it easy to spot the pin in various lighting conditions.
It includes slope functionality and a strong magnet for attaching to a cart. Importantly, both Walmart and Amazon have up to 18% off on the rangefinder
Check out our Nikon Coolshot 50i Laser Rangefinder Review
