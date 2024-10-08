We Know This Golf Rangefinder Already Offers Excellent Value, And It's Now Even Cheaper This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Rangefinders are essential tools for any golfer looking to improve their game as they provide instant, accurate distances to flags and hazards with just a point and click.

They are great items as they minimize guesswork and help you select the right club, but it's no secret that finding the right rangefinder on a budget can be difficult. Nonetheless, there are plenty of budget options and, this Amazon Big Deal Days, we have found one of the best reduced.

Currently, the GoGoGo Sport Vpro GS03 is available with a huge 43% off, with it coming in at under $75! It's already a great budget option and now it's even cheaper...

GoGoGo Sport VPro GS03 Rangefinder | 43% off at Amazon

Was $129.98 Now $73.48 This is a product that provides exceptional value for money. The display screen is clear, construction feels robust and it provides all the features of rangefinders two or three times the price.



Read our full GoGoGo Sport VPro GS03 Laser Rangefinder Review

When we tested the GoGoGo Sport VPro rangefinder we were impressed by the overall premium feel and performance right out of the box... Certainly, once on the practice ground, the VPro was highly functional and simple to navigate.

To begin with, the Basic 'Mode 1' delivered quick readings but, admittedly, it did struggle to lock onto flagsticks. Thankfully, 'Mode 2' has a 'flag-lock' feature and the accuracy improved significantly plus the pleasing vibration confirmed when a successful reading was locked in.



Importantly, the GS03 is reliable up to 250 yards for flagsticks and up to 1000 yards for larger targets like trees and hazards, making it a versatile option for golfers of all levels.



(Image credit: Future)

Another highlight is the slope mode, which is a feature typically found in more expensive models like the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift. Because it's easy-to-use, you can toggle the slope mode via a simple switch and, in testing, the adjusted yards were incredibly accurate.

Like the best golf rangefinders on the market, the Sport VPro GS03 also has a scan function, allowing you to easily move from target to target with continuous readings, adding to its convenience.

Given its low price point, solid build quality, and range of useful features, the GoGoGo Sport VPro GS03 is a fantastic option for golfers looking to add their first rangefinder to their bag without breaking the bank. If you're in the market for a reliable, affordable rangefinder, now is the perfect time to take advantage of this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offer!