Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024 - Early Golf Offers Revealed

After Amazon's July Prime Day, it's now the turn of Amazon's Big Deal Days, which takes place on the 8th and 9th October. Like Prime Day in July, there are plenty of products available at discounted rates and, in this blog, we will bring you all the offers as they are made live on Amazon.
Obviously, with so many items being available on the site it can be difficult to find them all, which is why we have also created this helpful hub that will be updated regularly with products that we think will help benefit your golf game.
Whether it's a training aid, a different type of golf ball or perhaps a pair of golf shoes, there is plenty available to feast your eyes on and, what's more, it's not just Amazon who are discounting golf products this Big Deal Days. Along with the retailer, the likes of PGA TOUR Superstore, Walmart and Scottsdale Golf also have offers available to the public. Happy deal hunting!
Obviously before we get to the deals, it is worth reminding you that if you want to save on Amazon Prime Day then you will need to sign up to Amazon Prime. Right now you can get a 30-day free trial which is a great way to see the deals for free.
There are several retailers with great sale events running throughout the week. These include Amazon, PGA TOUR Superstore and Walmart in the US, as well as Scottsdale Golf and Clubhouse Golf in the UK.
Top Picks: The absolute best deals
Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch | 20% off at Amazon
Was $499.99 Now $399.99
The Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch is, undoubtedly, one for the gadget lover who wants the very latest features and the ability to use it both on and off the golf course.
Read our full Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch Review
Adidas Tour 360 24 Golf Shoes | Up to 36% off at Amazon
Was $220 Now $127.84
adidas' comprehensive redesign of its flagship performance golf shoe has paid dividends in what is, to us, the complete all-round spiked golf shoe.
Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review
TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Balls | 19% off at Amazon
Was $42.99 Now $34.99
The look may divide opinion, but we found this to be an excellent all-round golf ball that offers performance close to the Tour-level models. The distance was good, as was the greenside spin and control, whilst those seeking help with alignment could definitely see improvements via the Stripe design.
Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review
Strata Men's Golf Package Set (12-piece) | 12% off at Walmart
Was $399.99 Now $349.99
This package set is to be reduced by $50 on the 8th October, with the Strata Package Set a great value and expansive offering for beginner golfers. In testing, the driver, hybrids and irons were super-forgiving in what is a comprehensive and well-priced 12-piece package set.
Read our full Strata Men's Golf Package Set Review
Updates from...
OPENING DEAL
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is live then and it's only right that I start off with a mega deal! After being around for two decades, our resident golf shoe expert, Dan Parker, claimed the adidas Tour360 24 was the best spiked golf shoe of 2024, describing it as "the complete all-round spiked golf shoe."
Receiving a five star review, it's now with up to 24% off and, in some instances, we've seen it with 36% off! Available in multiple colorways and sizes, it has been completely redesigned from the inside out as adidas has introduced new technology, such as a new 'T-Shape' suede microfiber design on the heel, which stops any rubbing or blistering.
It's an excellent golf shoe and, with over $50 off, a complete bargain at this price, which is the lowest we have ever seen it at!
Adidas Tour 360 24 Golf Shoes | Up to 24% off at Amazon

Was $220 Now $152.90
Was $220 Now $152.90
adidas' comprehensive redesign of its flagship performance golf shoe has paid dividends in what is, to us, the complete all round spiked golf shoe.
Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review
BEFORE WE FORGET
Before jumping into the deals, it's worth noting that, to take advantage of the full range of offers, you have to be an Amazon Prime member. There's no need to panic, though, as there are still some deals available on the site for non-members, as well as a 30-day free trial, which you can sign up for via the block below!
HELLO ALL
Hello all and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, which takes place, officially, on the 8th and 9th October. It wasn't that long ago we were covering Prime Day in July but, three months later, we are back again for yet another big shopping event.
Although the event doesn't begin until tomorrow, we have already seen plenty of offers on some excellent golf gear and, for the next few hours, I'm going to bring you just some of the deals!
Before jumping into some of the reductions, be sure to check out our hub via the link here, where we have collected some amazing offers that range from golf balls and shoes, all the way to clubs. So, without further ado, let's check out what Amazon is offering this time around...