Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024 - Early Golf Offers Revealed

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

After Amazon's July Prime Day, it's now the turn of Amazon's Big Deal Days, which takes place on the 8th and 9th October. Like Prime Day in July, there are plenty of products available at discounted rates and, in this blog, we will bring you all the offers as they are made live on Amazon.

Obviously, with so many items being available on the site it can be difficult to find them all, which is why we have also created this helpful hub that will be updated regularly with products that we think will help benefit your golf game.

Whether it's a training aid, a different type of golf ball or perhaps a pair of golf shoes, there is plenty available to feast your eyes on and, what's more, it's not just Amazon who are discounting golf products this Big Deal Days. Along with the retailer, the likes of PGA TOUR Superstore, Walmart and Scottsdale Golf also have offers available to the public. Happy deal hunting!

Amazon Prime | Sign up here Obviously before we get to the deals, it is worth reminding you that if you want to save on Amazon Prime Day then you will need to sign up to Amazon Prime. Right now you can get a 30-day free trial which is a great way to see the deals for free.

There are several retailers with great sale events running throughout the week. These include Amazon, PGA TOUR Superstore and Walmart in the US, as well as Scottsdale Golf and Clubhouse Golf in the UK.

Top Picks: The absolute best deals

Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch | 20% off at Amazon

Was $499.99 Now $399.99 The Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch is, undoubtedly, one for the gadget lover who wants the very latest features and the ability to use it both on and off the golf course. Read our full Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch Review

TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Balls | 19% off at Amazon

Was $42.99 Now $34.99 The look may divide opinion, but we found this to be an excellent all-round golf ball that offers performance close to the Tour-level models. The distance was good, as was the greenside spin and control, whilst those seeking help with alignment could definitely see improvements via the Stripe design. Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review

Strata Men's Golf Package Set (12-piece) | 12% off at Walmart

Was $399.99 Now $349.99 This package set is to be reduced by $50 on the 8th October, with the Strata Package Set a great value and expansive offering for beginner golfers. In testing, the driver, hybrids and irons were super-forgiving in what is a comprehensive and well-priced 12-piece package set. Read our full Strata Men's Golf Package Set Review

Updates from...