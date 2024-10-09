Some Of Our Favorite TaylorMade Golf Bags Are On Sale And Here's Why You Should Grab One Before It's Too Late!

For the past few days, most of the attention has been fixated on finding golfers the best deals from Amazon as part of their Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

However, it was worth our time to search elsewhere for the best value golf deals, because a number brands are bringing the fight to Amazon by providing excellent sales directly from their website.

One of the most notable has been TaylorMade, who are offering some tasty savings across a range of their extensive golf bag selection. TaylorMade make some of the best golf bags money can buy and we have been impressed by a large number of their products that we have tested in the last few years. We even put a guide together on the best TaylorMade golf bags , such was the performance.

In this piece, though, we will focus on a few of TaylorMade's offerings in their recent sale and you can stay up-to-date with the best deals from Amazon via our Amazon Big Deal Days hub and our live blog.

The Flextech is one of the best stand bag franchises on the market. There is plenty of storage in the multiple pockets which allows you to keep all your gear and valuables organised and protected out on the course.

These pockets are well spread out and weighted, meaning the bag won't feel lop-sided on your back once you have packed your bag for your round. Well-padded shoulder straps mean comfort levels are excellent as they don't dig into your shoulders like older, cheaper golf bags did back in the day.

(Image credit: Future)

TaylorMade also hit the sweet spot with the 5-way divider, with the biggest gap at the top of the bag for your driver and remaining woods. This allows you to organise your clubs nicely and prevents overcrowding.

This is all you can ask for and more from a stand bag, plus it works well on both carts and trolleys. It's a no brainer given the discount on offer directly from TaylorMade.

If your a traditionalist, like myself. and love to carry your golf bag, the FlexTech Super Lite could be the ideal bag for you.

Like the name suggests, it's essentially the same bag as the aforementioned FlexTech but with less weight attached. This does also mean slightly less storage space, but there is still plenty of room if you tend to pack light.

It's worth noting that this bag isn't waterproof, so if you play golf in Ireland, like myself, it may not be your best option. However, being sensible and not playing golf in the rain can solve that problem!

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Thankfully, the bag can cope with a few showers and the valuables pocket holds all your necessities safely - so don't panic if the clouds change to a darker colour whilst your halfway through your round.

Taylormade FlexTech Crossover Golf Bag | 20% off at TaylorMade Was $299.99 Now $239.99 If you like to carry your bag, but are also susceptible to using a motorized trolley or golf cart from time to time, the FlexTech Crossover is perfect for balance between those options. Comfortable to carry with great storage, it performs really well both on your back and on your trolley. Read our full TaylorMade FlexTech Crossover Stand Bag Review

Expertly named the FlexTech Crossover, this bag does just that for those players who like to carry but also ride in a cart or take a motorized trolley from time to time. The FlexTech Super Lite would not be a great fit for someone who uses some of the best golf trolleys, so the Crossover has been designed to work well both on one's back or on their trolley or electric cart.

TaylorMade have fitted plenty of pockets and storage space into this bag, which we appreciated during testing. We carried it around during our review process and were impressed by both the strong stand and comfortable strapping. It is a little on the heavy side, but that is to be expected given the size and number of features.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

It's also not fully waterproof, but performs better in this area than the Super Lite. Unlike the other FlexTech models, this bag comes with a 14-way divider to keep all your clubs separated and organised. This might not be everyone's preferred divider type but we liked it - it kept our club shafts safe and they didn't bounce together as we walked up the fairway.

It's also available in a whopping 12 colors, so you can pick the perfect one to suit your fashion style.