PuttOut Platinum Pressure Putt Trainer Review

After the success of the Premium Pressure Putt Trainer , PuttOut has gone a step further with this ultra high-spec Platinum Pressure Putt Trainer.

The principal remains exactly the same, but it's made with a wonderfully finished alloy ramp and sharp copper details instead of the plastic on the Premium model. It also comes with a luxury carry bag if you want to take it away with you. Are these extra details - and increased price - worth it versus the Premium Pressure Putt Trainer?

What makes any of the PuttOut Pressure Trainers stand out is the parabolic shape and micro target that make for both fun and informative practice. This parabolic ramp means that the each putt made is returned to the player at the same distance it would have gone past the hole had it missed. Far too many golfers leave putts short and never give the chance for the ball to drop. Regularly using the trainer should give you the confidence to start knocking the ball past the hole more often.

(Image credit: Dan Parker)

The trainer is best paired with one of PuttOut's putting mats. We used it on the slim putting mat as part of the Academy Studio and found it the perfect companion to help us work on pace control and, most importantly, hitting puts that would go past the hole.

Of course, you're never just confined to a putting mat with this device, and we found using it on the practice green on our home course was more useful than putting to the holes already there. Indeed, this allows you to practice on a breaking surface on the exact speeds you'll be regularly putting on. Using the Platinum model outside was probably its best feature versus the slightly flimsier Premium model.

(Image credit: Dan Parker)

A final point worth noting is that the Platinum model still comes with the micro target just behind the hole allowing the ‘perfect putt’ to fall into the hole if you pace and line are spot on. To get this to happen, you'll need to hit the ball on the perfect line and at a weight going 18 inches past the hole.

Trying to secure the perfect putt from 6ft is an enjoyable – if sometimes infuriating task – and a great way to add some purpose to a putting session.

Would we spend the extra £50 for the more premium look and feel? Probably not, but that doesn't stop this being an excellent product and an ideal training aid if you want to treat yourself or someone else to the most premium putting accessory out there.