At Just Over $1 Per Golf Ball, This Taylormade Deal Is Too Good To Miss On Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

In terms of the excitement we get from buying golf equipment, golf balls may be the least exciting. For a lot of us, we'll likely lose them in the days and weeks to come before being forced to buy more - an exercise that can become rather expensive.

As part of our Amazon Prime Deal Days searchings, we took it upon ourselves to find great value golf ball sales so our readers can save a bit of cash whilst playing some top quality golf out on the course.

Unfortunately, rarely are the premium golf balls like the Titleist Pro V1 or the Taylormade TP5 discounted in price, but mid-tier options are likely to reap the best reward for combined value and performance over the next 48 hours.

So, what if we told you that you could grab a box of 36 TaylorMade golf balls, one of the leading brands in the sport, for just over $1 a ball? Well, as it turns out, you can!

Taylormade Golf Rocketballz 36 Pack | 15% off at Amazon

Was $49.99 Now $42.49 At just over $1 per ball, there won't be many better value golf ball deals on Amazon across their two-day event!

Although we haven't directly tested the Taylormade Rocketballz this year, we tested the RBZ Soft two years ago and it proved to be an excellent golf ball.

The golf balls are nearly identical with both being made by the same manufacturer and following the same construction techniques during production. During our testing, we noticed strong numbers off the tee, while durability was impressive too, given the price point.

Ball flight was consistent and penetrating with driver or wood in hand off the tee and was highlighted by pleasing levels of roll once on the fairway - although we did test in quite warm, firm conditions. Nevertheless, cheaper golf balls can sometimes lack in the distance category, so this was a big green tick in our checklist for the RBZ Soft.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Cheaper golf balls can often scuff up with minimal use creating a negative impact on performance due to inconsistent flight - this was not the case with the RBZ. This isn't a golf ball you'll have to swap out after six or nine holes due to wear and tear and, even though our tester found himself in the trees on a number of holes, the golf ball remained in great condition despite colliding with the odd tree branch or root.

As with any non-premium golf ball, there are minor drawbacks. We noticed a slight lack of feel around the green and with the putter, but no golf ball at this price point will tick every box. If you want to spend a little more to get to that premium golf ball level, check out our guides for the best golf balls on the market. Additionally, if you're a Taylormade fan you can check out our best Taylormade golf balls guide for all the info you need.

This deal should be snapped up by golfers who might have difficulty losing a few golf balls per round - whether you're new to the game or simply of a higher handicap. At just over $1 per ball, this is a value deal that shouldn't be ignored.