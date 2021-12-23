Best Golf Rangefinders With Slope

For any serious golfer seeking the most accurate distances available, a golf laser rangefinder with Slope functionality is an absolute must.

Slope refers to the ability of a laser rangefinder to compensate for changes in gradient and adjust the distance to the flag or object accordingly. When you are hitting uphill, the shot is actually playing longer and a Slope distance will reflect this. Conversely, a shot hit downhill will travel further.

The slope function can be particularly useful on hilly courses when changes in elevation are commonplace. Remember though, that slope functionality is not currently legal for competition use, so currently you can only employ it during practice and social rounds.

Thankfully the best golf laser rangefinders with slope allows users to quickly and easily toggle the slope feature on and off depending on the round you are about to play. Some even have indictor lights on the unit that let your playing partners know your laser unit is legal for competition play.

Most golf rangefinders with slope account just for the change in elevation, but there are some units like the Bushnell Pro XE that factor in environmental elements like temperature and altitude as well, which also effect how far the ball travels and therefore provides an even more accurate adjusted distance number - it is why we saw a lot of players and caddies using this particular model when laser rangefinders were permitted for use during the 2021 PGA Championship.

We’ve recently tested a healthy selection of the best golf rangefinders with slope currently available, and these are our picks. All the rangefinders here have been reviewed by our team, which means testing over multiple rounds out on the course, and this guide is updated on a regular basis to make sure it includes the latest releases.

Best Cheap Rangefinders With Slope

Inesis Golf 900 Laser Rangefinder Pound for pound, undoubtedly one of the best rangefinders you can buy Specifications RRP: £129.99/$Varies Weight: 175g Range: 5-1300 yards (flag 350 yards) Magnification: 6x Protection: N/A Battery life: 5000 measurements Reasons to buy + Excellent level of features for the price + Easy to be use and proven to be accurate Reasons to avoid - Lacks the premium appeal of others visually TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart Check Amazon

As our other equipment guides have proven, we have become fans of Inesis gear from Decathlon and the same can be said of this rangefinder.

Competitively priced, this unit boasts a Slope Compensation toggle that turned on and off slope-adjusted distances easily for practice and competition play. When we put this model up against a more expensive rangefinder, we found the Inesis more than kept up in terms of accuracy and ease of use, both huge factors when reviewing a laser.

A First target priority function isolates the flag while measurements are confirmed by vibration. It is accurate to +/- 1 yard and can measure in yards or metres. Some other features to mention include a 6x magnification so you get a very clear view through the viewfinder, and it is really nicely made, sits well in the hand, and it has the right weight to it.

Additionally you also get a very sturdy case which is really nicely made, along with some instructions, a cloth for cleaning the lens of the rangefinder, a CR2 battery and a clip that allows you to attach the laser to your bag

Read our full Inesis Golf 900 laser rangefinder review

Zoom Focus X Rangefinder We crowned it our favourite model in 2020 Specifications RRP: £219.99/$229 Weight: 170g Range: 850+ yards Magnification: 6x Protection: N/A Battery life: N/A Reasons to buy + Lots of useful features that are easy to use + Micro USB charging port adds convenience Reasons to avoid - Wide shape might be troublesome for some TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site

New rangefinder brand Zoom has introduced it's first product, the Focus X. It has a multitude of premium features, such as the premium optics and six times magnification as well as Slope adjusted distance technology that measures distances adjusted to compensate for the elevation of the target. It also has the ability to switch from yards to metres.

The unit will vibrate when the flag has been picked out from the background and it will display the yardage to the nearest 0.1 of a yard for an extra level of accuracy not many lasers offer.

The display wasn’t as bright or clear as other models but the focus toggle does a good job of making everything visible through the view finder. Given the quality of the product it is surprising to see it come with a relatively modest price tag.

Read our full Zoom Focus X Laser Rangefinder Review

Volvik V1 Laser Rangefinder Comes in three colours but has substance behind the style Specifications RRP: £199 Weight: 125g Range: 1300 yards Magnification: 6x Protection: N/A Battery life: N/A Reasons to buy + Colour choices enhance appeal + Accurate and picks out flags with ease Reasons to avoid - Lightweight design may reduce stability TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon

The Volvik V1 rangefinder comes with a range of technologies to help you get the right yardage every time. First, it features a Pin Finder function, which is capable of calculating distances from five to 1,200 yards to within a yard. We found this function to be absolutely seamless as it enabled us to lock onto the flag and get an accurate yardage first time, every time.

Additionally it comes with ‘Slope Compensation’ mode which takes into account elevation changes to ensure you are always getting the right yardage. Volvik has also introduced ‘Priority First Goal’, which allows the user to measure to specific objects like flags and bunkers. Finally the three colour choices on offer here are all very smart, especially in the all over black design pictured above.

Read our full Volvik V1 Laser Rangefinder Review

Shot Scope Pro L1 Laser Rangefinder Gives golfers a choice of black or red display graphics as well as slope functionality Specifications RRP: £199.99/$199.99 Weight: 200g Range: 875 yards Magnification: x6 Protection: Water resistant Battery life: N/A Reasons to buy + Easy to switch modes + Lightweight design ideal for bag carriers Reasons to avoid - Distances take longer to appear than most TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Walmart View at DICK'S Sporting Goods

We tested the Shot Scope Pro L1, the company's first ever laser rangefinder, and found it a very decent first stab into the market. Like the Volvik V1 above, the lightweight feel is the first thing we noticed and whilst that may be a positive to some, especially bag carriers, we prefer a slightly heavier model when the wind is blowing but Shot Scope has since added 40g of weight to help.

Regardless the laser has two different main modes, the first (M1) being a scanning mode that displays distances almost instantly and constantly, allowing you to scan the horizon and pick out various points of interest. The second mode (M2) is where the flag icon in the display appears. It managed to pick out the flag from the background most of the time although it does take quite a long time for the distance to display, longer than most other lasers we’ve tested.

However when it has been detected, you get a nice vibration which provides the assurance that the distance is correct, to within 0.1 yard in fact. This gives an extra layer of confidence in the accuracy. Overall, while the Pro L1 isn’t the perfect laser rangefinder, it offers more than enough features as well modern styling to justify the price tag and was easy to use overall.

Read our full Shotscope Pro L1 Laser Rangefinder Review

GolfBuddy Laser Lite Rangefinder For golfers that prefer a lightweight laser rangefinder Specifications RRP: £129.99/$179.99 Weight: 143g Range: 5-880 yards Magnification: x6 Protection: IPX4 light rain. Battery life: : N/A Reasons to buy + Provides fast, accurate yardages + Very competitive price point Reasons to avoid - Unnecessarily complicated to switch modes TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Walmart

Offering fast measurement of 0.5 seconds, this entry-level laser vibrates when the target is locked, provides slope adjusted distances and boasts three modes (Normal, Scan, Pin) for different situations.

Normal mode enables you to get a distance for anything you aim at and confirms it with a vibration when you’re locked onto something. Scan mode allows you to move between different targets with their distances each displaying, up to a total of 10 seconds.

Pin mode helps you identify the flag when there are obstacles behind it by starting off it and then moving onto the pin, with a vibration when it locks on. In our testing we found Normal mode to be effective and Pin mode is excellent. However Scan mode seems a bit redundant given the quality and ease of use of the other two modes.

Read our full GolfBuddy Laser Lite Review

GolfBuddy Laser 1S Rangefinder Specifications RRP: £249.99/$279.99 Weight: 218g Range: 5-880 yards Magnification: x6 Protection: IPX4 light rain. Battery life: N/A Reasons to buy + Easy to use with enough useful modes + Quick to display distances Reasons to avoid - A little basic in functionality TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site

The Laser 1S provides laser measuring performance at a lower price point. It is lightweight with an ergonomic and sporty design. It offers 6x magnification and a wider LCD screen to ensure better visibility of measurements, and features three different targeting modes standard, scan, and pin.

With vibration option to confirm target lock and a one-click scan feature, simplicity of use is at the heart of the design. The Laser 1S differs to the Laser 1 model by featuring a Slope function to account for any slope in the terrain between golfer and target, making it one of the best GolfBuddy rangefinders in the current range.

Best Feature-packed Slope Rangefinders

The Z82 can scroll through a hole's upcoming hazards on a 2D map overly in the viewfinder

Garmin Approach Z82 Rangefinder Seamlessly combines GPS hole maps with fast and accurate laser functionality Specifications RRP: £579.99/$599.99 Weight: 232g Range: 450 yards flag Magnification: 6x Protection: IPX7 Waterproof Battery life: 15 hours Reasons to buy + Hole overlays assist with strategy, especially off the tee + Accurate and surprisingly easy to use Reasons to avoid - Complex functionality takes some getting used to TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Crutchfield View at Walmart

The Approach Z82 provides 2-D overlays for both full-colour Course View and Green View detail through the lens. When looking through the viewfinder, a full-colour 2-D Course View mapping is displayed on the left-hand side of the lens view, showing distances to hazards and the green. The flag finder feature will lock on the flag and give precise distances to the pin.

The Laser Range Arc will be drawn on the green at the distance ranged to the flag, so the golfer can see if the pin is in the front, middle, or back of the green. The arc can also be used to see what else is in play when ranging other targets on the course.

There's also a PlaysLike Distance feature that accounts for slopes and Pin Pointer feature, which points to the middle of the green on blind shots. If you like Garmin products, make sure you check out our guide on the best Garmin golf watches too.

This is undoubtedly one of the very best golf laser rangefinders you can buy. While it's premium priced, the user experience is second to none and the way GPS technology and hole maps have been incorporated into a rangefinder is extremely impressive.

Read our full Garmin Approach Z82 laser rangefinder review

Users can easily toggle on the Slope function and switch to yards or metres via buttons on the side

Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Golf Rangefinder Combines speed with a vibration and a flashing red ring in the display when the flag is found Specifications RRP: £359/$399.99 Weight: 226g Range: 1300 yards (400+ flag) Magnification: x6 Protection: Rain proof Battery life: N/A Reasons to buy + Excellent optics and range + Easy to toggle between modes Reasons to avoid - More affordable models out there TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at DICK'S Sporting Goods View at Amazon

Bushnell are a brand synonymous with the best golf laser rangefinders and the Tour V5 and V5 Shift continue that trend. Both come packed full of technology such as Bite technology which is a magnetic mount and Pinseeker with visual JOLT technology which is a red ring that flashes as JOLT vibrates to give the golfer even greater feedback and confidence to know they have locked onto the flag.

In terms of ease of use, it couldn’t be simpler. Just point, shoot, and the flag is picked out quickly thanks to the crystal clear display and adjustable Fast Focus System toggle. You can also change from metres to yards in a flash with the button on the side too.

The difference between the Tour V5 and the Shift is that the Shift comes with a new and improved slope algorithm and Slope-Switch technology which allows the user to turn the slope function on or off. Both are waterproof which is an excellent feature and they also come with a sturdy carry case as well, making it one of the best golf laser rangefinders on the market right now.

Read our full Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Review

The stabilisation feature is designed to counteract unsteadiness in your hand

Nikon Coolshot Pro II Stabilized Golf Rangefinder Designed for golfers with unsteady hands to pick out the flag more easily Specifications RRP: £499/$449.95 Weight: 180g Range: 1,200 yards Magnification: 6x Protection: Waterproof and fogproof. Battery life: N/A Reasons to buy + Ideal for golfers with an unsteady hand + Waterproof protection is rare in this category Reasons to avoid - Stabilisation feature may frustrate initially TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at BHPhoto View at Amazon

Nikon’s latest all singing and dancing laser rangefinder is packed full of assistance to get you quick and accurate distances to the points you want. The stabilisation feature is said to reduce hand shake by approx. 80 per cent and while it takes some getting used to, with practice it certainly seemed to help us lock on to a flag more easily. There’s nothing more frustrating that not being able to get the correct distance and this rangefinder should help.

This laser can provide an audible and visual flagstick confirmation for extra reassurance and there are four different measurement modes for golfers that play lots of hilly courses.

It’s a lot of money, but the waterproof protection and automatic brightness adjustment level goes a long way to justifying it, helped by the unique stabilisation feature. If your hands are unsteady, you play a lot of different courses and money is no object, it’s probably your perfect match.

Read our full Nikon Coolshot Pro II laser rangefinder review

One of the best Bushnell golf rangefinders you should consider is the Pro XE. There are many factors that influence the distance the ball will travel and how far the pin is away from you. The new Pro XE takes even more of these into account, including temperature and altitude as well as Slope, to give you an unprecedented level of accuracy on compensated yardages. Admittedly these features aren’t legal for competition use, but a button on the side quickly and easily disables them for your monthly medal.

In tournament play, you can benefit from the improved PinSeeker with Visual Jolt feature, on which a red ring now appears through the viewfinder along with a vibrating burst when the flag has been detected from the background. This extra reassurance should boost your confidence as to the club required for the upcoming shot.

Another unique feature of the Pro XE is the Bite magnetic mount. This allows it to be stuck to almost anything metallic, the most convenient of which being the frame of a buggy.

Read our full Bushnell Pro XE laser rangefinder review

Best Laser Rangefinders For Simplicity

Best Slope Rangefinders For Simplicity

Motocaddy Pro 3000 Laser Easy to use and provides simple point-and-shoot functionality Specifications RRP: £269.99/N/A Weight: 196g Range: 1300 yards Magnification: x7 Protection: Rainproof. Battery life: N/A Reasons to buy + Nice level of useful features with simplicity + Can be clipped securely to Motocaddy trolley accessory station Reasons to avoid - Perhaps lack shelf appeal TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site

Compared with everything else we’ve tested, you’ll be hard pressed to find one more simpler to use than the Pro 3000. It stands out from the crowd with its sheer array of features as well as the case’s special connection to the Motocaddy accessory station and the two-year warranty.

Speaking of features, let's discuss some now. The first thing we noticed was the boxy shape which fitted well in the hand, and the weighty feel of it meant we could get a steady hold of it when trying to measure a yardage.

From a visual perspective, the display is bright and clear, and the rapid detection also helps off the tee when scanning the hole, seeing the distances change almost constantly as you move to different targets. The Pin Lock mode also made it very easy to pick out the flag too with a reassuring vibration.

In slope mode we particularly liked that it displayed both the legal and adjusted distance so you as a player can get a feel for elevation changes somewhat. The battery level in the display is a welcome addition, letting you know when a replacement power source is soon required.

Read our full Motocaddy Pro 3000 Laser Rangefinder Review

EasyGreen Vision Pro Rangefinder For golfers with smaller hands that still want the Slope feature Specifications RRP: £249.99/N/A Weight: 145g Range: N/A Magnification: N/A Protection: Water resistant (IXP4) Battery life: N/A Reasons to buy + Bright, wide display + Slope functionality easily disabled Reasons to avoid - White sections discolour easily TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site

One of the lightest laser rangefinders you’ll find and also one of the smallest. Despite this, it still seems to fit well but keeping it steady is a little more tricky.

The display is surprisingly wide and bright, especially in dim conditions, and you can change the opacity of the graphics if you feel the urge. You can a decent level of features here and on the whole, it seems intuitive to navigate through them and get the distances you want.

It perhaps lacks the wow factor but for the price, there is competitive value for money for golfers seeking a faff-free user experience as well as the option of slope-adjusted yardages.

Read our full Easygreen OLED Vision Pro laser rangefinder review

Nikon Coolshot 50i Laser Rangefinder Provides a high level of features and accuracy at a decent price Specifications RRP: £359/$299.95 Weight: 175g Range: 1200 yards Magnification: 6x Protection: IPX4 Battery life: N/A Reasons to buy + Tacky areas on the casing enhance grip + Built-in magnet for convenient storage on a buggy Reasons to avoid - Lightweight feel reduces stability in the wind TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Walmart View at BHPhoto

The Coolshot 50i strikes a nice balance between being reasonably priced while offering a competitive level of features. In your hand, the tacky textured sections on the top and bottom mean you’re unlikely to drop it but coming in well under 200 grams means it’s a little shaky in the wind and it doesn’t have the stabilisation feature of the Coolshot Pro II Stablised model to negate this.

The red graphics in the display are bright - helpful in overcast conditions - and the optics generally were very impressive. We were able to gun everything we wanted to, with the distances flashing up quickly. This laser is for the golfer with a steady hand who plays a lot in a buggy and wants the option of slope-adjusted distances available.

Read our full Nikon Coolshot 50i laser rangefinder review

Zoom Focus Tour Laser Rangefinder For golfers that want to add a touch of class to their kit Specifications RRP: £299/$299.99 Weight: 210g Range: 850+ yards Magnification: 6x Protection: N/A Battery life: N/A Reasons to buy + Exceptional clarity in the display + Premium, elegant aesthetics Reasons to avoid - Wide fit won’t suit those with small hands TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site

Where this laser rangefinder sets itself apart is how it looks. With its hybrid metal design, it boasts a premium, elegant look that users will be proud to own. But it doesn’t skimp on functionality either. With a Slope mode easily toggled via a switch on the side, users can gain more accuracy easily on hilly courses.

It has a scan mode which is useful off the tee when seeing how far it is to clear bunkers, and a flag mode that works well at picking out the target from the background on approach shots. The display is also one of the best around - vibrant and wide, you get a clear view of everything that lies ahead regardless of the time of day you are playing. It’s light, but not excessively so, and combines a wealth of useful features at a competitive price.

Read our full Zoom Focus Tour laser rangefinder review

Sureshot Pinloc 5000 IPS Laser Rangefinder An underrated option that is ergonomically designed at is proven to be accurate Specifications RRP: £229/$269 Weight: 175g Range: Up to 1000 yards Magnification: x6 Protection: Not waterproof Battery life: N/A Reasons to buy + Flag distance remains in the display for 15 seconds + Variety of useful, easy to use modes Reasons to avoid - Gold trim reduces visual appeal TODAY'S BEST DEALS Low Stock View at Amazon View at DICK'S Sporting Goods View at Lowe's

While the gold trim provides an element of tackiness, we can’t fault the user experience this rangefinder provides. We liked how in flag mode, the distance locked will stay in the display for 15 seconds so if you do go to get a club, get distracted and then forget the distance, you haven’t got to zap the pin all over again. Although the process is made easier by the Priority loc feature, which ignores background images and prioritises focal points.

It’s got a scan mode and slope that can be toggled on and off with a button underneath the eyepiece. The distances we clocked stacked up well against other lasers with more premium prices. The carry case is budget and basic but for golfers looking for performance on a budget, it’s a strong contender for a place on your bag.

Read our full Sureshot Pinloc 5000 IPS laser rangefinder review

EasyGreen 1300 Rangefinder The obvious choice for golfers on a budget that don't want to sacrifice features Specifications RRP: £249/$Varies Weight: 280g Range: 5-1300 yards (400 yards flag) Magnification: x6 Protection: IPX4 splash proof. Battery life: N/A Reasons to buy + Simple to use + Decent value for money Reasons to avoid - Lacks wow factor and shelf appeal TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site

With a range of 1,300 yards and accurate to within one yard, EasyGreen's 1300 model is an entry level laser that comes with 'Slope Compensation Technology' which allows greater accuracy when measuring inclines and declines.

It also vibrates when locking onto the flag, comes with a premium carry case, and with an RRP of less then £200 it is considerably cheaper than most of its competitors.

GolfBuddy Aim L10V Rangefinder A compact device that provides audio confirmation of distances if golfers want them Specifications RRP: £269.99/$279.99 Weight: 150g Range: 5-880 yards Magnification: x6 Protection: IPX4 light rain. Battery life: N/A Reasons to buy + Cutting-edge design + Impressive clarity in the display Reasons to avoid - Audio option likely to mostly go redundant TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Walmart

The Aim L10V is the brand’s most advanced laser rangefinder to date but it also incorporates simplicity of use. The unique audio option in the L10V gives spoken confirmation of distances, providing extra confidence and ease of use to the golfer. This combines with three targeting modes – standard, scan and pin – and 6 x magnification to ensure precision and clarity of results through the wider LCD screen. Additionally it comes with a slope on/off option to provide increased accuracy for various elevations.

Read our full GolfBuddy Aim L10V laser rangefinder review

How we test for the best golf laser rangefinders with slope

It is an obvious statement to make but the best way of testing rangefinders is to use them at every opportunity on the golf course, and at Golf Monthly we do just that, over a number of rounds and in different conditions too because if a rangefinder only works in the sun then it is half as useful as it should be right?

As the entire team are regular golfers, rangefinders usually get a thorough testing and often get compared to one another side by side to test for things like accuracy, waterproofing, durability and other features. That way we can give honest and insightful feedback to you, the reader. One last thing about our testing ethos, no manufacturer can buy a good review. We make our opinions on how the testing goes, nothing else.

What to consider when buying a laser rangefinder

So you have decided you want a laser rangefinder, but what are some of the things you should be aware of before buying? Let's take a look.

Accuracy - This is the most important factor when buying a laser. If it isn't accurate, it is pointless because it will provide misinformation which could lead to you playing the wrong club and a bogey or two may ensue. Accuracy is what usually separates the models we have selected above, and the ones you can find on Amazon, so be wary of how inconsistent and unreliable some very cheap models can be.

Slope - Do you want your model to offer slope measurements too? If so check out the technical specifications of certain models but all the models featured in this guide offer slope functionality, compensating for changes in gradient.

Waterproofing - A good laser will work just as well in the rain as it will in the sun, which makes waterproofing important. Here we would recommend doing research on which models offer full waterproof protection, and those that are only water-resistant as that can be a big difference especially if you play a lot of golf in the rain.

Strength - Linking with the above point, good lasers have to be able to sustain a drop or two because we all drop things every now and again. Here check out which models have some degree of impact resistance, and be sure to check if the laser comes with a case because lots of models come with strong cases that conveniently clip onto your golf bag now.

Convenience - Speaking of convenience, lasers have to be quick and easy to use. Get it out, measure the flag, put it away in its case. If a laser is complicated or takes a while to display a measurement, then it adds time rather than saves it. To work this out, we would often recommend trying out some models in retailers and pro shops.

Budget - Be aware of how much you are willing to spend on a laser because there are good models at every price point these days. For example the Inesis 900 is one of the cheapest on this guide and we thought it offered excellent performance, whereas if you want to spend more and go towards the premium end of the spectrum, you can also do that with models like the Garmin Approach Z82.

We hope you found this guide on the best golf laser rangefinders informative.

