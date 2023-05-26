TaylorMade FlexTech 2023 Stand Bag Review

TaylorMade has been making some of the best stand bags for years now and the FlexTech has always been one of the best for comfort, versatility and overall storage. With some small refinements and new colour options available, the 2023 version of this flagship stand bag promises much of the same.

I'll start with the headline news in that there is a vast amount of storage on the 2023 FlexTech. Nine pockets in total include a full-length apparel pocket, magnetic cooler pocket, water bottle pocket and fleece-lined, fully waterproof valuables pocket. Alongside the other pockets, which are useful for bits like gloves, suncream, balls and tees and I can confidently say it's the most varied and well-proportioned amount of pockets I've ever tested on a stand bag. The magnetic pocket on the front is a particularly classy touch that adds to the overall premium feel of the layout.

As for the storage for your golf clubs, there is a neat 5-way divider which works brilliantly. I think a 5-way divider is the best way to go on a stand bag and I've so far experienced no club crowding on the FlexTech 2023, even when I used a full allotment of 14 clubs. I've used 4-way dividers on the likes of the Wilson Exo Lite or Callaway Fairway C HD which work fine, but the added divider is better for organisation.

The 5-way divider meant there was absolutely no club crowding from the 2023 FlexTech. (Image credit: Future)

The FlexTech is more than just a stand bag too, and if you like to carry and use a push cart or electric trolley from time to time, this bag will suit you to a tee. It features a cart strap passthrough area as well as removable straps, allowing it to effectively turn into a cart bag with relative ease. Further, the FlexTech base means it fits almost universally on any cart or trolley and there's no chance of damaging the legs of the bag either thanks to its design.

The straps are also brilliant. Well-padded on the shoulders, the self-adjusting strap system allows you to quickly find the most comfortable position for the bag to fit on your back. For my money, the UVA padding on the straps of the Callaway Fairway C HD is more comfortable, but the FlexTech 2023 is equal in comfort to its rivals in the Ping Hoofer and Wilson Exo Lite stand bags.

I loved the magnetic pocket on the FlexTech. Although it's designed as a cooler pocket, I actually ended up storing my rangefinder in here for easy access. (Image credit: Future)

My only qualm with this bag is the main materials lack the premium fee. Of course, it's not fully waterproof either and despite the waterproof zipper on the valuables pocket (something all stand bags nowadays have) you will want to bare this in mind if you play frequently in changeable conditions. Overall, TaylorMade has refined and expanded on what was already a brilliant stand bag. In a crowded market, this bag is comfortably one of the best for its comfort, versatility and organisation that should be on anyone's shortlist looking for a new bag.