TaylorMade FlexTech 2023 Stand Bag Review
With some small refinements from last year's version, how did the 2023 FlexTech differ as we tested it out on course?
An excellent refinement of one of the best stand bag franchises on the market. The wealth of pockets is great for organisation and the removable straps and FlexTech base make this a highly versatile bag if you interchange between carrying and using a cart.
-
+
Well-proportioned, varied pockets for easy organisation
-
+
Padded, comfortable straps
-
+
No club crowding
-
+
Can be used on carts too
-
-
Materials not as premium as some competitors
TaylorMade FlexTech 2023 Stand Bag Review
TaylorMade has been making some of the best stand bags for years now and the FlexTech has always been one of the best for comfort, versatility and overall storage. With some small refinements and new colour options available, the 2023 version of this flagship stand bag promises much of the same.
I'll start with the headline news in that there is a vast amount of storage on the 2023 FlexTech. Nine pockets in total include a full-length apparel pocket, magnetic cooler pocket, water bottle pocket and fleece-lined, fully waterproof valuables pocket. Alongside the other pockets, which are useful for bits like gloves, suncream, balls and tees and I can confidently say it's the most varied and well-proportioned amount of pockets I've ever tested on a stand bag. The magnetic pocket on the front is a particularly classy touch that adds to the overall premium feel of the layout.
As for the storage for your golf clubs, there is a neat 5-way divider which works brilliantly. I think a 5-way divider is the best way to go on a stand bag and I've so far experienced no club crowding on the FlexTech 2023, even when I used a full allotment of 14 clubs. I've used 4-way dividers on the likes of the Wilson Exo Lite or Callaway Fairway C HD which work fine, but the added divider is better for organisation.
The FlexTech is more than just a stand bag too, and if you like to carry and use a push cart or electric trolley from time to time, this bag will suit you to a tee. It features a cart strap passthrough area as well as removable straps, allowing it to effectively turn into a cart bag with relative ease. Further, the FlexTech base means it fits almost universally on any cart or trolley and there's no chance of damaging the legs of the bag either thanks to its design.
The straps are also brilliant. Well-padded on the shoulders, the self-adjusting strap system allows you to quickly find the most comfortable position for the bag to fit on your back. For my money, the UVA padding on the straps of the Callaway Fairway C HD is more comfortable, but the FlexTech 2023 is equal in comfort to its rivals in the Ping Hoofer and Wilson Exo Lite stand bags.
My only qualm with this bag is the main materials lack the premium fee. Of course, it's not fully waterproof either and despite the waterproof zipper on the valuables pocket (something all stand bags nowadays have) you will want to bare this in mind if you play frequently in changeable conditions. Overall, TaylorMade has refined and expanded on what was already a brilliant stand bag. In a crowded market, this bag is comfortably one of the best for its comfort, versatility and organisation that should be on anyone's shortlist looking for a new bag.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specializing in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes since he joined Golf Monthly and is an expert in the field. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 8.5 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Fairway: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Cobra King Tec Utility, Ping i59 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Cleveland Huntington Beach Soft 11
Ball: Wilson Staff Triad
-
Cool New Golf Gear Unveiled This Week
We take a look at some of the most exciting equipment released this week you may have missed
By Sam De'Ath • Published
-
LIV Golf League To Stream Live Coverage On YouTube
Fans will be able to stream the action on the platform, although some markets will command a daily fee
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Michael Block Clarifies ‘One Of The Best Players In The World’ Comments
The popular club pro has clarified remarks he made on a podcast about his ability
By Mike Hall • Published