Hurry! Play The Brabazon at The Belfry For Just £70 With This Black Friday Offer

The Black Friday sales are well and truly under way and, while some may be looking for a bargain on their next driver or new laser rangefinder, golf courses and golf hotels are flexing some fantastic offers too.

The best one we've spotted so far is this amazing deal to play The Brabazon course at The Belfry for just £70.

The Belfry, located in the beautiful Warwickshire countryside, has just announced some amazing Black Friday deals that are sure to be popular with golfers and non-golfers alike.

The highlight of the Black Friday deals include an offer to play the Brabazon for just £70. The deal includes a bacon roll on arrival and offers golfers a much more accessible green fee to play one of the most decorated golf courses in the UK.

The Brabazon was ranked in Golf Monthly's Top 100 Courses in the UK & Ireland for 2021. It is dripping in Ryder Cup history, and is the only course in the world to have hosted the biennial event four times.

Having hosted in 1985, 1989, 1993 and 2002, golfers now have the chance to follow in the footsteps of golf's greatest players for this cut-price green fee.

The winning European team outside the clubhouse of the Brabazon course in 1985. (Image credit: Getty Images / Dave Cannon)

To indulge in some Ryder Cup history for a moment, Team Europe have won 3 out of the 4 events held at The Belfry.

Europe were victorious at The Belfry in 1985 and 1989 while the American team led by Tom Watson won in 1993. In 2002, after a delay of one year, Team Europe won the event in dramatic style with an amazing display in the Sunday Singles after the match was tied 8-8 after two days.

Paul McGinley holing the winning putt of the 2002 Ryder Cup at The Belfry (Image credit: Getty Images)

The four Ryder Cups held on the Brabazon course has etched it's name firmly into European golf folklore. But it's not just the Ryder Cup pedigree that makes the Brabazon such a great golf course to play.

In our full Belfry Brabazon Course Review, we described the course as, "a superbly maintained parkland course that has tested the best players in the world. It’s a welcoming and enjoyable place to visit and play."

"There are many recognisable holes on the course but two of the most famous are: the short par-4 10th where the bold might attempt to drive over the ditch to the narrow green, in the style of Seve Ballesteros; and the testing 18th where water must be avoided on the left with the drive, then cleared with the second to find the putting surface."

At £70 per person, it's a great offer and a great chance to start 2022 by playing one of the best courses in the UK.

It's not just offers for golf on the Brabazon that the Belfry has announced today. There are also great Black Friday deals on stays in the Belfry Hotel and Resort as well as Spa Days. Check out the full list below...

