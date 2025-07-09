I Built An Entire Golf Bag Set Using Only Deals From Amazon Prime Day
Need to press the reset button on your golf setup? Now is the time - hundreds of items are discounted during Amazon Prime Day and I've chosen my favorites
It's been a hell of a start to Amazon Prime Day, with some exceptional golf deals flying about after only one day of the four day event. We've highlighted some of our favorites thus far - like 13 amazing shoe discounts, my favorite rangefinder hitting its lowest ever price as well as our Women's Editor Alison Root putting together 5 Prime Day Outfits Under $100.
I thought Alison's piece was a great idea - so much so that I've decided to copy it... sort of. Unfortunately I wouldn't consider myself the most stylish man in the Golf Monthly office, but I do know a thing or two about golf equipment. So, instead of building outfits, I've decided to leave that to the experts and focus on building a golf bag instead.
So, what do we need to build a complete golf bag. Well, we need one of the best golf drivers, a nifty fairway wood of some description and a set of the best golf irons to fill out the bag. I've also chosen a wedge, one of the best cheap putters on the market as well as a bag to put all of these clubs in. Finally, I've topped it off with one of the best golf rangefinders as well as a trusty box of a dozen golf balls which, if you're anything like me, should last you at least a week.
It was hard to choose just one item for each section of the golf bag, so be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals Live Blog - we've left no stone unturned and documented every eye-catching deal that we've seen thus far in there - it should be your north star for golf deals for the rest of the week.
It's a rather peculiar shaped head on the HiBore XL driver, but this is very much a club that lets the performance do the talking. It's both extremely forgiving and accurate off the tee and one of the best drivers for high handicappers as a result - positive feel from both well struck and badly struck drives is another green tick in the positives column for this excellent value for money driver option.
Read our full Cleveland HiBore XL Driver Review
One of the best all-rounder fairway woods in recent memory - so much so that our fairway wood tester Sam De'Ath did a separate article highlighting this deal - it was the #1 club he recommended to friends last year. Combining super distance numbers with excellent levels of forgiveness, the Qi10 is an option for golfers of a wide range of abilities - now available with a sneaky 10% off the asking price.
Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood Review
This is an astonishingly good deal for a set of irons that only came out last year. The 0311 Black Ops irons are aimed at the mid-to-higher handicappers looking a true performance iron for taking their golf game to the next level. With this in mind, PXG have all boxes ticked in terms of head size, and forgiveness, and they certainly pack a punch distance-wise. Premium looks and a lovely soft feedback when struck make this a really well-rounded set of irons that little bit more appealing, especially with nearly $200 knocked off the price. The deal above is for 4 iron to pitching wedge but is also available 5-PW with a similarly eye-catching discount.
Read our full PXG 0311 Black Ops Irons Review
It's only a modest discount, but I've included the RTX 6 Zipcore wedge from Cleveland because we consider it one of the best golf wedges money can buy. It's an especially forgiving wedges which makes it good for higher handicapper, but more experienced players will love the versatility on offer - especially consistent spin and playmaking abilities in adverse weather. A new low bounce option adds to the full range of lofts and grinds so there should be one for everyone.
Read our full Cleveland RTX 6 Zipcore Wedge Review
Another Cleveland option for you in terms of the putter, but for good reason. It's a very forgiving and stable putter thanks to the larger mallet head that can prove particularly useful for those who struggle with putts inside 10ft. The giant hole in the clubhead? - that's for retrieving your golf ball from the surface of the green. Simply hover the putter above it, lay it on top of the ball and you'll be able to pick it up without even bending down - a feature senior players will no doubt appreciate.
Read our full Cleveland HB Soft Retreve review
The Hyperlite Zero is one of the best lightweight golf bags around. It weighs just under 3lbs which makes it a wonderful option if, like myself, you tend to walk and carry your bag during your 18 hole rounds. Plenty of storage is available in the sizable pockets for extra layers and accessories, whilst multiple color options allow players to express themselves a bit more on the links.
Read our full Callaway Hyperlite Zero Stand Bag Review
If you've read any of my previous writing, you may know I have caddied at Royal County Down for over a decade. This means that I tried and tested many, many rangefinders in that time - meaning I know what makes a good one! I've tested multiple devices over the last year but the Blue Tees Series 3 Max+ remains the one I use day in day out thanks to the premium build, excellent accuracy (with the slope feature) and crystal clear display. It is, in my eyes at least, the best value golf rangefinder you can buy.
Read our full Blue Tees Series 3 Max+ Review
The Tour X is the spinnier, softer version of the Xtreme Tour and delivers higher launch and flight as a result. It also produced a little more ball speed for us during testing and delivers impressive distance output as a result. It's a firm feeling premium golf ball that may be too firm for some, but improved durability makes it a significant upgrade on previous PXG golf balls
This is another deal our team have highlighted this week, simply because it's so rare to get one of the best premium golf balls for such a good price. It's also one of the best golf ball deals we've seen on Amazon thus far and full expect it to sell out before Friday. The Tour X is the spinnier, softer version of the Xtreme Tour and delivers higher launch, good distance and a penetrative flight as a result whilst also proving very durable.
Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour X Ball Review
