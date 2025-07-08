Genesis Scottish Open Tee Times 2025: Round One And Two Pairings
See all of the tee times and groups for the opening two rounds of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open...
We're just one week away from the final men's Major of the year and there's a stacked field of PGA and DP World Tour stars getting some much-needed links preparation in at the Genesis Scottish Open.
The co-sanctioned event is one of the best tournaments of the year, and there's a stellar line-up with all of the world's top five players and eight of the top 10 in action.
Robert MacIntyre defends the title he won so dramatically last year, while 2023 champion Rory McIlroy is among the favorites. World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is also one to watch, as is 2022 winner Xander Schauffele.
MacIntyre is paired with Scheffler and Adam Scott in one of the many huge groups, while McIlroy plays with with Viktor Hovland and Schauffele.
Take a look at all of the Scottish Open tee times for the first two rounds at the Renaissance Club...
Scottish Open tee times: Round one, Thursday
1st round, 1st tee (all times local, BST)
- 7am: Joel Dahmen, Ryan Gerard, Marcel Schneider
- 7.11am: Henrik Norlander, Darius Van Driel, Ugo Coussaud
- 7.22am: Dylan Frittelli, Denny McCarthy, Romain Langasque
- 7.33am: Matt McCarty, Gary Woodland, Eugenio Chacarra
- 7.44am: Nico Echavarria, Taylor Moore, Marcel Siem
- 7.55am: Matthieu Pavon, Lee Hodges, Keita Nakajima
- 8.06am: Karl Vilips, Joe Highsmith, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 8.17am: Jhonattan Vegas, Jake Knapp, Daniel Hillier
- 8.28am: Andrew Putnam, Brandon Stone, Frederic Lacroix
- 8.39am: Mackenzie Hughes, Nacho Elvia, Elvis Smylie
- 8.50am: Ryo Hisatsune, Yannik Paul, David Ravetto
- 9.01am: Brandt Snedeker, Andy Sullivan, Angel Hidalgo
- 9.12am: Max McGreevy, Aaron Cockerill, Hongtaek Kim
- 12.15pm: Michael Kim, Sam Stevens, Jordan Gumberg
- 12.26pm: Jacob Bridgeman, Victor Perez, Pablo Larrazabal
- 12.37pm: Brian Campbell, Si Woo Kim, Shaun Norris
- 12.48pm: Andrew Novak, Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Brown
- 12.59pm: Harry Hall, Luke Donald, Rasmus Neergard-Petersen
- 1.10pm: Harris English, Byeong Hun An, Kristoffer Reitan
- 1.21pm: Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ewen Ferguson
- 1.32pm: Aldrich Potgieter, Ryan Fox, Justin Rose
- 1.43pm: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
- 1.54pm: JJ Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood, Connor Syme
- 2.05pm: Tom Kim, Daniel Berger, Marco Penge
- 2.16pm: Thriston Lawrence, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 2.27pm: Alex Smalley, David Ford, Francesco Laporta
1st round, 10th tee (all times local, BST)
- 7am: Sami Valimaki, Isaiah Salinda, Ockie Strydom
- 7.11am: Paul Waring, Bernd Wiesberger, Sean Crocker
- 7.22am: Davis Riley, Richie Ramsay, Guido Migliozzi
- 7.33am: Maverick McNealy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 7.44am: Aaron Rai, Haotong Li, Jordan Smith
- 7.55am: Corey Conners, Padraig Harrington, Calum Hill
- 8.06am: Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, John Parry
- 8.17am: Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas, Laurie Canter
- 8.28am: Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Adam Scott
- 8.39am: Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa, Martin Couvra
- 8.50am: Thomas Detry, Sam Burns, Adrien Saddier
- 9.01am: Danny Walker, Johannes Veerman, Alejandro Del Rey
- 9.12am: Rikuya Hoshino, Joe Dean, Johnston Ryggs
- 12.15pm: Bud Cauley, Jacques Kruyswijk, Dan Bradbury
- 12.26pm: Matti Schmid, Niklas Norgaard, Matthew Jordan
- 12.37pm: Danny Willett, Antoine Rozner, Richard Mansell
- 12.48pm: Kevin Yu, Taylor Pendrith, Julien Guerrier
- 12.59pm: Erik Van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari, Sebastian Soderberg
- 1.10pm: Nick Taylor, Keith Mitchell, Adrian Otaegui
- 1.21pm: Chris Gotterup, Tom Hoge, Simon Forsstrom
- 1.32pm: Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Ashun Wu
- 1.43pm: Alejandro Tosti, Dale Whitnell, Sam Bairstow
- 1.54pm: Matteo Manassero, Jorge Campillo, Grant Forrest
- 2.05pm: Patrick Rodgers, Jesper Svensson, Dylan Naidoo
- 2.16pm: Max Greyserman, Yuto Katsuragawa, Wooyoung Cho
- 2.27pm: Luke Clanton, Junghwan Lee, Todd Clements
Scottish Open tee times: Round two, Friday
2nd round, 1st tee (all times local, BST)
- 7am: Bud Cauley, Jacques Kruyswijk, Dan Bradbury
- 7.11am: Matti Schmid, Niklas Norgaard, Matthew Jordan
- 7.22am: Danny Willett, Antoine Rozner, Richard Mansell
- 7.33am: Kevin Yu, Taylor Pendrith, Julien Guerrier
- 7.44am: Erik Van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari, Sebastian Soderberg
- 7.55am: Nick Taylor, Keith Mitchell, Adrian Otaegui
- 8.06am: Chris Gotterup, Tom Hoge, Simon Forsstrom
- 8.17am: Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Ashun Wu
- 8.28am: Alejandro Tosti, Dale Whitnell, Sam Bairstow
- 8.39am: Matteo Manassero, Jorge Campillo, Grant Forrest
- 8.50am: Patrick Rodgers, Jesper Svensson, Dylan Naidoo
- 9.01am: Max Greyserman, Yuto Katsuragawa, Wooyoung Cho
- 9.12am: Luke Clanton, Junghwan Lee, Todd Clements
- 12.15pm: Sami Valimaki, Isaiah Salinda, Ockie Strydom
- 12.26pm: Paul Waring, Bernd Wiesberger, Sean Crocker
- 12.37pm: Davis Riley, Richie Ramsay, Guido Migliozzi
- 12.48pm: Maverick McNealy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 12.59pm: Aaron Rai, Haotong Li, Jordan Smith
- 1.10pm: Corey Conners, Padraig Harrington, Calum Hill
- 1.21pm: Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, John Parry
- 1.32pm: Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas, Laurie Canter
- 1.43pm: Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Adam Scott
- 1.54pm: Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa, Martin Couvra
- 2.05pm: Thomas Detry, Sam Burns, Adrien Saddier
- 2.16pm: Danny Walker, Johannes Veerman, Alejandro Del Rey
- 2.27pm: Rikuya Hoshino, Joe Dean, Johnston Ryggs
2nd round, 10th tee (all times local, BST)
- 7am: Michael Kim, Sam Stevens, Jordan Gumberg
- 7.11am: Jacob Bridgeman, Victor Perez, Pablo Larrazabal
- 7.22am: Brian Campbell, Si Woo Kim, Shaun Norris
- 7.33am: Andrew Novak, Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Brown
- 7.44am: Harry Hall, Luke Donald, Rasmus Neergard-Petersen
- 7.55am: Harris English, Byeong Hun An, Kristoffer Reitan
- 8.06am: Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ewen Ferguson
- 8.17am: Aldrich Potgieter, Ryan Fox, Justin Rose
- 8.28am: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
- 8.39am: JJ Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood, Connor Syme
- 8.50am: Tom Kim, Daniel Berger, Marco Penge
- 9.01am: Thriston Lawrence, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 9.12am: Alex Smalley, David Ford, Francesco Laporta
- 12.15pm: Joel Dahmen, Ryan Gerard, Marcel Schneider
- 12.26pm: Henrik Norlander, Darius Van Driel, Ugo Coussaud
- 12.37pm: Dylan Frittelli, Denny McCarthy, Romain Langasque
- 12.48pm: Matt McCarty, Gary Woodland, Eugenio Chacarra
- 12.59pm: Nico Echavarria, Taylor Moore, Marcel Siem
- 1.10pm: Matthieu Pavon, Lee Hodges, Keita Nakajima
- 1.21pm: Karl Vilips, Joe Highsmith, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 1.32pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Jake Knapp, Daniel Hillier
- 1.43pm: Andrew Putnam, Brandon Stone, Frederic Lacroix
- 1.54pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Nacho Elvia, Elvis Smylie
- 2.05pm: Ryo Hisatsune, Yannik Paul, David Ravetto
- 2.16pm: Brandt Snedeker, Andy Sullivan, Angel Hidalgo
- 2.27pm: Max McGreevy, Aaron Cockerill, Hongtaek Kim
