Why You NEED To Buy The “Non-Negotiable” Grip Trainer Of World Number One Scottie Scheffler…

PGA Professional Joe Ferguson has been looking at what he feels may be the most crucial part of Scottie Scheffler’s golf equipment, and it’s only $10!
I can hear your sighs from miles away, as you’ve probably heard me waffling on about it before, but I will continue to bang this drum until everyone in golf uses the Scottie Scheffler grip training aid! The main reason why is the functionality of it, of which I will go into all of that below, but I also wanted to highlight that on Amazon's specific golf training aid section of the site, you can get this grip for as little as ten dollars. (In fact you can get two for ten in the Prime Day deal below...)
Get two training grips for the price of one basically. This may look like the simplest training aid in golf but the best player in the world uses it so there is clearly a benefit to be gained here - more on this below...
In the highly competitive world of professional golf, where every swing and every shot is meticulously analyzed, Scottie Scheffler’s consistent ball-striking prowess has set him apart at the top of the men’s professional game.
Despite what is often described as an "agricultural" swing and some seriously unconventional footwork, Scheffler consistently tops the PGA Tour Strokes Gained tee-to-green charts, showcasing a level of consistency rarely seen since the prime of Tiger Woods. In simple terms, he has the best long game of his generation.
Watch: While Scheffler is not using the training grip in this footage, watch how careful he is about his hand placement in practice.
The secret to Scheffler's remarkable accuracy and consistency is obviously a supreme level of talent and coordination, but he, more than anyone else in the game, prioritises a foundational element often overlooked: grip consistency. Is that just a coincidence? I don’t believe so.
Scheffler, in collaboration with his long-time coach Randy Smith, places unparalleled importance on the consistent placement of his hands on the club, knowing that this is the number one influence on ball flight. To help him achieve this consistency, he has, for the past few years, employed a simple yet effective training aid: a $10 moulded rubber grip fitted onto a practice club that matches the specifications of his gamer set. As Scheffler has said repeatedly, this is a “non-negotiable” in his practice.
Scheffler will not start a single warm-up or practice session without first calibrating his hand placement with at least a dozen shots with this training grip. This ensures that his hand placement is identical every single time, leading to optimal clubface control—a critical factor for superior ball striking.
As a PGA Professional, I would implore each and every one of you to purchase one of these grips, get it fitted to an old 7-iron, and, like Sheffler, consistently refer back to it to recalibrate your hand position on the club. In my experience, you might actually find that this fixes a stubborn swing flaw you may have been battling, as these often occur as a reaction to poor fundamentals. It’s $10 for goodness' sake, there's not much to lose and everything to gain!
Furthermore, if you are a parent of a junior golfer, I honestly believe that you are doing your child a disservice by not utilizing this style of training grip to keep them on the straight and narrow. Trust me, they’ll thank you for it later in life when they don’t have to make a horrendously awkward grip change!
To me, Scheffler’s approach refreshingly challenges modern golf instruction trends that often emphasize technical perfection and "picture-perfect" swings over function. Scheffler's enormous success laughs in the face of the idea that there is a "right" way to swing a club; instead, repetition of sound fundamentals tailored to an individual's unique body mechanics can yield exceptional results.
The takeaway is clear to me: rather than overcomplicating the game and overloading your brain with the latest swing theories, as unsexy as it is, golfers might actually benefit from focusing on fundamental elements like a consistent grip. As Scheffler demonstrates, mastering the basics and repeating what works for you can be the ultimate key to unlocking your ball-striking potential.
