Amazon Has Literally Hundreds Of Prime Day Deals On Rangefinders, But These Are The Top 11 Models We've Tested

There are so many rangefinder discounts out there as part of the Amazon Prime Day golf deals - maybe too many...

For those less experienced in the field of rangefinders, let me introduce myself. I'm Conor, a former caddie of nearly 13 years at the wonderful Royal County Down. In that time, I used a fair amount of rangefinders, both for my own personal use as well as from the lovely man or woman unfortunate enough to have me as their looper for the day. I also play a lot of golf, most of it bad.

What I'm trying to say is that I know a thing or two about the best golf rangefinders. I know what makes a good one, a great one or even a bad one (there aren't too many of those these days, thankfully).

I'm not the only member of the Golf Monthly team to know their stuff about rangefinders - equipment guru Dan Parker heads up our rangefinder review department, helped by the likes of myself, Joe 'The Pro' Ferguson and Deputy Editor Joel Tadman.

I've already documented my favorite rangefinder at its lowest ever price earlier this week, but I've tasked myself to go on a deep dive into the rangefinder deals in Amazon's golf section - I'm only listing devices that we've tested.

With so many to choose from, I've come up with this list of the ones you should be looking at. From premium options to the best budget golf rangefinders, there should be something in here for everyone. More deals are dropping daily, so keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals Live hub so you don't miss a thing. Without further ado...

Nikon Coolshot Pro II Stabilized Rangefinder: was $449.95 now $296.95 at Amazon Without doubt the coolest name in this piece (no pun intended), the Coolshot Pro II from Nikon really is a fabulous device. It screams quality from the crystal clear optics, instant yardage feedback to the user and is durable enough to be used for years to come without any hassle or worries. Do you really expect a company that makes some of the best cameras money can buy to deliver a bad golf rangefinder experience? 34% makes it even more appealing. Read our full Nikon Coolshot Pro II Stabilized Laser Rangefinder Review

Precision Pro Titan Elite Laser Rangefinder: was $399.99 now $359.99 at Amazon A strong contender for our favorite rangefinder of 2024, the Titan Elite Laser from Precision Pro provided us with some real wow factor. Producing swift, accurate yardages with a crystal clear display, along with some excellent features such as MySlope, and Find my Precision Pro, make the Titan Elite a serious player in the rangefinder category. Let me dissect those two features - MySlope is, of course, the slope feature that gives you adjusted yardages based on whether you are hitting up or downhill towards your target. The Find my Precision Pro is the real star of the show - link this device to your Precision Pro App for additional features, the best of which is the front, middle, and back GPS yardage which opens up another layer of course management. Read our full Precision Pro Titan Elite Laser Rangefinder Review

Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder: was $399.99 now $349.99 at Amazon Probably the most popular rangefinder used by amateur golfers these days is the Tour V6 from Bushnell and given the fact I've used it a lot over the years, it's not hard to understand why. It's a premium model at an affordable price that delivers instant feedback once you've shot your target, accurate sloped yardages and a premium feel with slick, eye-catching looks. Despite being a few years old, it still sits with the 'Top Pick' label in our monster best golf rangefinders guide and if I'm honest, I think it could stay there for quite some time. I would recommend it to anyone looking to upgrade their laser. Read our full Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder Review

Shot Scope PRO LX+ Laser Rangefinder: was $329 now $299 at Amazon A really cool and unique device, the PRO LX+ is a premium-feeling rangefinder that can double up with GPS and shot-tracking. Once you get to the unusual shape, you'll get a lot of enjoyment out of a device that has features far outweighing the price tag. Slope, the aforementioned GPS shot tracking, a quality build and handy carry case make this a very well rounded package and a $30 discount for Prime Day makes it a bit more budget friendly as well. Read our full Shot Scope PRO LX+ Laser Rangefinder Review

Pinned Prism+ Slope Golf Rangefinder: was $259.99 now $207.99 at Amazon Another fairly new rangefinder that has a nice discount is the Prism Slope laser from Pinned. If looks are very important to you when choosing the right rangefinder, then look no further - this is a beautifully clean looking device that is available in a range of colors from more subtle green and black to bright blue, pink and even an American flag-themed design. Performance wise, this is a great value option. It puts its more expensive rivals to shame thanks to the vibrant display, high quality build (including the carry case) and a few neat features you don't often see at this price point like slope and target acquisition. Battery life is also fabulous, clocking in at 70 rounds thanks to the rechargeable USB-C battery. Read our full Pinned Prism+ Slope Golf Rangefinder Review

Golf Buddy Laser 2S Pro Rangefinder: was $159.99 now $123.49 at Amazon A neat and efficient rangefinder at an excellent price point that ticks every box needed to be considered one of the best budget golf rangefinders. Three main different modes plus slope-adjusted distances mean all the functionality you realistically need from a laser is here. A new triangulation feature, aptly named 'Buddy Mode', gives an accurate yardage without having to be stood near your ball which is perfect for those who tend to ride in carts as they play as you won't have to trudge back and forth from ball to cart and vice versa whilst working out the yardage and what club to hit. Read Our Full GolfBuddy Laser 2S Pro Rangefinder Review

Voice Caddie Laser Fit Rangefinder: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon As simple as it gets when it comes to golf rangefinders - and I mean that as a compliment. The minimalist design really struck a tune with me as I took it out of the box for the first time, especially considering the budget-friendly price. This is a tiny device that will comfortably fit in the palm of even the smallest palms but yet still has the build quality and feel similar to rangefinders I've used that come in well over the $200 mark. It picks up the pins incredibly quickly, and delivers bright graphics and haptic feedback in return once you've successfully zapped the pin. No waterproofing is the only drawback here. Read Our Full Voice Caddie Laser Fit Rangefinder Review

Cobalt Q-4 Slope Golf Rangefinder: was $249 now $175 at Amazon The Q-4 is a fast, uncomplicated and easy to use rangefinder that is perfect for the golfer who wants substance over style. It's not the prettiest device in the world, but does that really matter? What does matter is that it's wonderfully accurate, waterproof, has crystal clear optics and a fully adjustable diopter which allows users to focus for your individual vision. A range of up to 1,300 yards is also seriously impressive thanks to the x7 magnification - far more than you could possibly need on a golf course but means you can take it elsewhere for enjoyment, perhaps your a bird watcher? Read our full Cobalt Q-4 Slope Golf Rangefinder