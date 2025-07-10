Amazon Has Literally Hundreds Of Prime Day Deals On Rangefinders, But These Are The Top 11 Models We've Tested
With so many rangefinder discounts available as part of Amazon Prime Day, it can be a tricky task to find the right one for you - Let me help you do just that!
There are so many rangefinder discounts out there as part of the Amazon Prime Day golf deals - maybe too many...
For those less experienced in the field of rangefinders, let me introduce myself. I'm Conor, a former caddie of nearly 13 years at the wonderful Royal County Down. In that time, I used a fair amount of rangefinders, both for my own personal use as well as from the lovely man or woman unfortunate enough to have me as their looper for the day. I also play a lot of golf, most of it bad.
What I'm trying to say is that I know a thing or two about the best golf rangefinders. I know what makes a good one, a great one or even a bad one (there aren't too many of those these days, thankfully).
I'm not the only member of the Golf Monthly team to know their stuff about rangefinders - equipment guru Dan Parker heads up our rangefinder review department, helped by the likes of myself, Joe 'The Pro' Ferguson and Deputy Editor Joel Tadman.
I've already documented my favorite rangefinder at its lowest ever price earlier this week, but I've tasked myself to go on a deep dive into the rangefinder deals in Amazon's golf section - I'm only listing devices that we've tested.
With so many to choose from, I've come up with this list of the ones you should be looking at. From premium options to the best budget golf rangefinders, there should be something in here for everyone. More deals are dropping daily, so keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals Live hub so you don't miss a thing. Without further ado...
I've already written about this rangefinder because if you told me I could only use one rangefinder for the rest of my golfing days, it would be the Pro X3+ from Bushnell. It really is the cream of the crop - Fast, accurate, super long range, easy to use and a crystal clear display – the Pro X3+ is as close to a perfect rangefinder as we can get on the market. It has a wonderful premium feel to it as well, one you feel taking it out of the case all the way to bringing it to your eye and shooting your target. It's a device you can fully trust and is now at the lowest price I've seen on Amazon Prime Day.
Read our full Bushnell Pro X3+ Laser Rangefinder Review
Whether it's delivering some of the best golf GPS devices or even the best golf speakers, Blue Tees have really made a name for themselves recently thanks largely in part to the quality of their rangefinders. Their Series 4 Ultra Rangefinder is another excellent addition to their already impressive family. It boasts a beautifully clear OLED display with the graphics you see on there clear, bright and easily digestible. Said numbers also stay on display for 10 seconds after you've shot them, for those players who often forget the number just after they've put away their gun (me, all the time...). It also delivers wonderfully accurate yardages along with premium looks and feel. A true all-rounder at a superb price, and that was before discount!
Read our full Blue Tees Series 4 Ultra Rangefinder Review
Without doubt the coolest name in this piece (no pun intended), the Coolshot Pro II from Nikon really is a fabulous device. It screams quality from the crystal clear optics, instant yardage feedback to the user and is durable enough to be used for years to come without any hassle or worries. Do you really expect a company that makes some of the best cameras money can buy to deliver a bad golf rangefinder experience? 34% makes it even more appealing.
Read our full Nikon Coolshot Pro II Stabilized Laser Rangefinder Review
A strong contender for our favorite rangefinder of 2024, the Titan Elite Laser from Precision Pro provided us with some real wow factor. Producing swift, accurate yardages with a crystal clear display, along with some excellent features such as MySlope, and Find my Precision Pro, make the Titan Elite a serious player in the rangefinder category. Let me dissect those two features - MySlope is, of course, the slope feature that gives you adjusted yardages based on whether you are hitting up or downhill towards your target. The Find my Precision Pro is the real star of the show - link this device to your Precision Pro App for additional features, the best of which is the front, middle, and back GPS yardage which opens up another layer of course management.
Read our full Precision Pro Titan Elite Laser Rangefinder Review
Probably the most popular rangefinder used by amateur golfers these days is the Tour V6 from Bushnell and given the fact I've used it a lot over the years, it's not hard to understand why. It's a premium model at an affordable price that delivers instant feedback once you've shot your target, accurate sloped yardages and a premium feel with slick, eye-catching looks. Despite being a few years old, it still sits with the 'Top Pick' label in our monster best golf rangefinders guide and if I'm honest, I think it could stay there for quite some time. I would recommend it to anyone looking to upgrade their laser.
Read our full Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder Review
A really cool and unique device, the PRO LX+ is a premium-feeling rangefinder that can double up with GPS and shot-tracking. Once you get to the unusual shape, you'll get a lot of enjoyment out of a device that has features far outweighing the price tag. Slope, the aforementioned GPS shot tracking, a quality build and handy carry case make this a very well rounded package and a $30 discount for Prime Day makes it a bit more budget friendly as well.
Read our full Shot Scope PRO LX+ Laser Rangefinder Review
For those that have read my writing on the site before, you may know I've been caddying at Royal County Down since the age of 12 - this means I've seen a lot of things, particularly rangefinders. It also means I know what makes a good one! I love the performance of Blue Tees' Series 3 Max+ that it's my weapon of choice when I play, both casual rounds with friends and more serious competition rounds. This is thanks to the premium build, excellent accuracy (with the slope feature) and crystal clear display. In my eyes, it's the best value golf rangefinder you can buy.
Read our full Blue Tees Series 3 Max+ Review
Another fairly new rangefinder that has a nice discount is the Prism Slope laser from Pinned. If looks are very important to you when choosing the right rangefinder, then look no further - this is a beautifully clean looking device that is available in a range of colors from more subtle green and black to bright blue, pink and even an American flag-themed design. Performance wise, this is a great value option. It puts its more expensive rivals to shame thanks to the vibrant display, high quality build (including the carry case) and a few neat features you don't often see at this price point like slope and target acquisition. Battery life is also fabulous, clocking in at 70 rounds thanks to the rechargeable USB-C battery.
Read our full Pinned Prism+ Slope Golf Rangefinder Review
A neat and efficient rangefinder at an excellent price point that ticks every box needed to be considered one of the best budget golf rangefinders. Three main different modes plus slope-adjusted distances mean all the functionality you realistically need from a laser is here. A new triangulation feature, aptly named 'Buddy Mode', gives an accurate yardage without having to be stood near your ball which is perfect for those who tend to ride in carts as they play as you won't have to trudge back and forth from ball to cart and vice versa whilst working out the yardage and what club to hit.
Read Our Full GolfBuddy Laser 2S Pro Rangefinder Review
As simple as it gets when it comes to golf rangefinders - and I mean that as a compliment. The minimalist design really struck a tune with me as I took it out of the box for the first time, especially considering the budget-friendly price. This is a tiny device that will comfortably fit in the palm of even the smallest palms but yet still has the build quality and feel similar to rangefinders I've used that come in well over the $200 mark. It picks up the pins incredibly quickly, and delivers bright graphics and haptic feedback in return once you've successfully zapped the pin. No waterproofing is the only drawback here.
Read Our Full Voice Caddie Laser Fit Rangefinder Review
The Q-4 is a fast, uncomplicated and easy to use rangefinder that is perfect for the golfer who wants substance over style. It's not the prettiest device in the world, but does that really matter? What does matter is that it's wonderfully accurate, waterproof, has crystal clear optics and a fully adjustable diopter which allows users to focus for your individual vision. A range of up to 1,300 yards is also seriously impressive thanks to the x7 magnification - far more than you could possibly need on a golf course but means you can take it elsewhere for enjoyment, perhaps your a bird watcher?
Read our full Cobalt Q-4 Slope Golf Rangefinder
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Conor joined Golf Monthly on a permanent basis in late 2024 after joining their freelance pool in spring of the same year. He graduated with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Marys University, Twickenham in 2023 and focuses on the reviews and Ecommerce side of proceedings. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.