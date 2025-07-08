Bazza's Best Bets: Outright, Sleeper, First Round Leader And Top Finish Picks At The Genesis Scottish Open 2025

What a week of golf we have in store. The Genesis Scottish Open is the perfect amuse-bouche for the Open Championship, the Evian Championship is perhaps my favourite of the Women's Majors and LIV Golf Andalucia takes us back to an iconic European venue at Valderrama.

You can check out our extensively researched, comprehensive guides to the Genesis Scottish Open and Evian Championship by clicking the links, where you will find all the course, field and betting information you need to pick your bets for this week.

This is also a very special day for us at Golf Monthly HQ, as we are officially launching a new weekly betting column.

Creatively dubbed 'Bazza's best bets', the series will cover my expert selections across a range of golf betting markets - tracking profit and loss throughout the season. So, without further ado, let's get into it...

Bazza's Best Best: How It Works

For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. Welcome to the journey.

I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors.

I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends!

In this new weekly column, I will share my best bets across one particular event of my choice.

The decision on which tour to select each week will depend on value in the betting markets, but you can also find my betting tips on all other events through the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Each week, I have been given 10 points to spend... and I will be transparently sharing my profit and loss each week to help you track the success of my betting tips.

How Does The 'Points' Stake System Work? A point can represent different stakes (amount of money) for different people. I might bet one point, which represents $1 or £1, but to someone else one point could mean $10 or £10 (or $100/£100). The stakes represent my confidence in the selection, but only you can determine how much (if any) you want to risk on any particular bet. Ultimately, betting should be fun. Don't ever spend more than you can afford and be sure to gamble responsibly.

Bazza's Best Bets: Genesis Scottish Open 2025

Outright Winner: Tommy Fleetwood (2pts @ +2200)

Tommy Fleetwood will have needed some time to get over that crushing defeat by Keegan Bradley at the Travelers Championship, but this could be the perfect place to bounce back for the Englishman.

Fleetwood has finished in the top-7 in three of his last six starts, and currently ranks third in the field for SG: Total when comparing the last 50 rounds of every player teeing it up this week.

He has twice been in the top-6 in three previous appearances at this Scottish Open venue, and while he can't seem to get over the line in the USA - he certainly knows how to get the job done in Europe.

Tommy Fleetwood could supercharge his preparation for The Open by putting in a strong display this week in Scotland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sleeper: Ryan Fox (1pts @ +6500)

Ryan Fox is having a tremendous season on the PGA Tour, securing two wins in quick succession. Those performances see him rank in the top-20 for SG: Total, gaining throughout the bag with impressive consistency.

His last five PGA Tour starts include two wins, two further top-20 finishes and a worst result of T28. The New Zealander won in Scotland at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship back in 2022 and was 12th in this event in 2023.

At this price, considering his penchant for links golf and his recent winning form, I simply can't leave him off my betting card.

First Round Leader: Robert MacIntyre (1pts @ +5500)

Robert MacIntyre's record at this event is impressive, finishing 2nd in 2023 and famously winning the tournament in his home country last year. That was a special moment for MacIntyre, and I can see a fast start to his defense.

He has opened with a 67 in each of the last two editions of this tournament, but shot a 63 in round three on his way to victory in 2024. That demonstrates an ability to go low around this course, which is further backed by his impressive recent form.

MacIntyre didn't quite get over the line at the US Open, but he quickly put that behind him with a top-20 finish at The Travelers and I fancy him to start well back on home soil.

After winning the Genesis Scottish Open in 2024, I am expecting a strong defense from Scotsman Robert MacIntyre (Image credit: Getty Images)

Top-20 Finish: Jake Knapp (3pts @ +300)

I love going down the rabbit hole of correlating course form, and the name that keeps being spat out of my model is Jake Knapp.

He was third at Torrey Pines in 2023, has twice finished in the top-6 at the Cognizant Classic and has finished third at TPC Louisiana. His distance will be a crucial factor in this event, where length is rewarded.

He also has two top-5 finishes in his last seven starts, so has every chance to go well on debut here.

Top-20 Finish: Jordan Smith (3pts @ +300)

Jordan Smith has been in fantastic form of late, but this seems like the perfect market to take him in for an event like this.

One of the things that often holds me back with Smith is his apparent inability to win, but a runner-up finish last week in Germany shows he is playing some great golf. Smith is a solid driver of the ball, which will certainly help here, so could go close again.

He was 12th at this event in 2023, and 24th in 2022, so clearly knows how to handle the test. His form at the Irish Open is also encouraging, so with strong form propelling him onwards I fancy Smith to bank another top-20 this week.