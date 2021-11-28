Zap A Golf Laser Rangefinder Bargain With Our Top Cyber Monday Picks

Zap Up A Golf Laser Rangefinder Bargain With Our Top Cyber Monday Picks

This Cyber Monday has seen some of the best laser rangefinders of the year slashed in price from retailers across the world - now is a better time that ever to pick one up.

A laser rangefinder is a must-have accessory for golfers who want to get quick and accurate yardages to pins and other areas of the hole when out on course. The difference between knowing exactly how far you need to hit the ball or simply guessing how far away with on course markers is vast, and can be the difference with a comfortable par or a double bogey.

Nowadays the best laser rangefinders are compact and lightweight and can provide incredibly accurate yardages in seconds.

The best feature of a modern laser rangefinder is something call slope functionality. This feature gives you the ability to adjust the yardage depending of the slope of the hole in front of you. If the pin is well below you for example, a laser rangefinder will automatically calculate an adjusted yardage.

All in all, it's an essential bit of technology for golfer who want to get an advantage over the course and play their best golf. They're also more affordable and accessible and ever thanks to the excellent Cyber Monday deals. Check out our picks for the best laser rangefinder deals, ranging in price and features this Cyber Monday.

Today's Best Deals

You're probably more familiar with the Nikon brand for it's cameras than it's golf technology, but Nikon's impressive optics makes this one of the best laser rangefinders of 2021.

When we reviewed it earlier this year, we loved how premium it felt in the hand, with tacky areas allowing for an easy grip. The display is super clear too, making it easy to quickly read the yardage, and the carry case is aesthetically and practically very impressive.

It's currently $50 off now at Amazon, bringing it under $200, and this is one of the best premium laser rangefinders out there right now.

Down to less than $130 right now, the GolfBuddy Laser Lite rangefinder is one of the best mid-priced laser rangefinders on the market. It's now at a 'budget' price point thanks to this amazing Cyber Monday offer from Amazon.

For just $130, you get slope functionality, a vibrate feature to let to know you're locked on to the pin and 6x zoom for perfect clarity on course. It comes with a carry case that looks smart on the bag too - a great Cyber Monday pick up.

Save a mammoth £135 (that's 54%) on this smart laser rangefinder from Easy Green. Slope functionality, 1300 yard range, compact case and accuracy within 1-yard make this one of the best in its class.

We've never seen it priced this low on Amazon before and according to our data the current £114.99 pricing is the lowest it's ever been on Amazon. A great discount this Cyber Monday.

Another premium laser rangefinder that has come crashing down in price during the Cyber Monday sale.

Callaway are one of the most recognisable brands in the sport, and this rangefinder offers slope functionality, Pin Acquisition Technology (which can lock onto any pin from up to 300 yards) and a premium hard carry case. It's a pretty complete package at an excellent price from this reliable manufacturer.

Mileseey Professional Precision Rangefinders

By quite some distance, this is the best budget rangefinder out there right now. At it's normal price of £120 this is a great deal, but it's now just £76.95 at Amazon!

Now for under £80, you get slope functionality as well as flag lock - what more could you want from a rangefinder? Clear graphics and a brilliant carry case that mimics those seen on Bushnell rangefinders make this an all-round great deal.

If you've never invested in a laser rangefinder before, this is a great place to start as it's inexpensive, easy to use and is built to last.

Blue Tees Series 2 Rangefinder

This is probably the largest saving we've spotted so far in the Cyber Monday sales. Right now at Rock Bottom Golf, this Blue Tees rangefinder is a huge $120 off.

Features include a full HD display, flag lock and plus vibration and a whopping 800-yard range. We think its one of the best look rangefinders too.

This is another high quality laser rangefinder that won't break the bank, especially now at just $175.

While it doesn't have slope functionality, it's a high quality materials and carry case make this a very desirable rangefinder. It's quick, clear and precise in collecting yardages and is a simple but effective way to get yardages out on course.

