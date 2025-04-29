Don't Use That Old Bag Any Longer - Refresh Your Gear Setup With These 5 Excellent Golf Bag Deals
Refresh your most essential item of golf kit with a new golf bag from some of the games biggest brands including Titleist, TaylorMade, Callaway and Sun Mountain
The summer golf season is now in full swing, with winter tees, greens, and the often-dreaded fairway mats left behind for another year. If you've been playing throughout the winter months, you're likely eager for the season ahead. You might also be considering refreshing your golf gear, particularly your most essential piece of equipment – the golf bag, which is indispensable out on the course.
If you're on the hunt for a new golf bag then we've had a look around for the best golf bag deals from some of the biggest golf brands including TaylorMade and Titleist with discounts on all the various styles of bag available – from super-light pencil bags to stand bags and the best golf cart bags.
Below you'll find a selection of golf bags that are tried and tested by the Golf Monthly experts and carrying nice reductions. They include our best overall Titleist golf bag – the Titleist Players 5 StaDry for just $224.99 with a $40 saving.
Additionally if you need a new driver to add to your new bag, then we recently highlighted 5 excellent golf drivers under $300, or check out our best budget golf drivers and best budget golf clubs guides for more.
Save $40 on what the Golf Monthly golf bag experts think is the best looking golf bag around, and also the best Titleist golf bag overall. The Players 5 StaDry is not just about it's looks, it scored a 5 out of 5 top-rating with highlights including its versatile and robust performance, that made it a stand bag that is practical, with excellent protection and minimal fuss. It's also available in 7 color choices at Carls Golf.
Read our Titleist Players 5 StaDry Bag Review.
Save $125 The Flextech range by TaylorMade has a long standing reputation for being some of the best golf stand bags in a crowded market. This waterproof version is constructed from a lightweight waterproof fabric with a PSI level of 2,500. Flextech bags have tons of storage, and for added protection from the elements this waterproof version features five welded seam pockets to keep your essentials dry. Available in 3 color selections Red, Black and White.
Read our TaylorMade Flextech Stand Bag Review.
Save 41% on the best cart bag in the Sun Mountain golf bag range. Sun Mountain created the C-130 for cart and buggy use and in our review we gave it a 5 out of 5 star score. Why? Well we thought the C-130 delivered everything that you could ever want in a cart bag. There are a few options discounted including the C-130 Less Logo Cart Bag for $172.
Read our Sun Mountain C-130 Cart Bag Review.
Save $100 on the Fairway+ Stand Bag by Callaway. One of the best Callaway golf bags the Fairway+ bridges the gap between Fairway C and Fairway 14. Featuring Callaway's new proprietary 4-way Lowrider top with Apex divider system, the Fairway+ is light enough to carry or integrates seamlessly with the best push carts, giving you a versatile bag option.
Read our full Callaway Fairway+ Stand Bag Review.
Save 25% on this super-lightweight pencil bag. The Par 3 HD pencil bag takes features from the best of Callaway's stand bags and uses them in a slimmer, lightweight pencil package. You get most of the benefits of a larger stand bag with the functionality and ease of use of a pencil and we were really impressed with this model in testing, giving it a 4.5 out of 5 review. It's available in 3 color choices.
Read our full Callaway Par 3 HD Pencil Bag Review.
