We Can't Find Black Friday Deals On This Product So Get This Instead...

We haven't seen any Radspeed deals of note this Black Friday weekend so go for the discounted Speedzone instead...

Cobra drivers
(Image credit: Cobra)
Elliott Heath

By

The best Black Friday golf deals were (and still are) very impressive this year, with some top savings on tech in particular as well as bags and clubs. Some eye-catching deals we've seen have been on 2021 products like the TaylorMade SIM2 and Callaway Epic drivers.

However, we one of the best golf drivers of the year, the Radspeed from Cobra, was not discounted this Black Friday despite, we think, a replacement set to come to market for 2022.

Another brilliant Cobra range is the Speedzone, which was launched in 2020 and was heralded as the best value range you could buy. It offered up premium performance at a price tag significantly lower than the likes of the leading Titleist, TaylorMade and Callaway products.

The Speedzone is even cheaper now thanks to some superb Black Friday offers, which sees it down to $299.98 in the US with Golf Galaxy and £235 in the UK with Scottsdale Golf.

To put that into perspective, the Radspeed is $449.99 in the US and £369 in the UK.

We must also mention that a number of the best prior generation drivers are discounted this Black Friday including the TaylorMade SIM and Callaway Mavrik.

In our Cobra Radspeed drivers review we awarded them 4.5/5 stars and called them "a mightily appealing prospect for all types of player given the price tag." However, we did note that there are only minimal gains on the Speedzone and some may not see the gains due to lower spin with the Radspeed.

So, if you're a Cobra fan and you're looking to upgrade your driver then take advantage of these Black Friday deals...

Cobra Speedzone Driver | $150.01 off at Golf Galaxy

Cobra Speedzone Driver | $150.01 off at Golf Galaxy

Was $449.99 Now $299.98

The best Speedzone deal in the US is this massive $150 saving at Golf Galaxy where the driver is now under $300. You have two shaft and loft options to choose from.

View Deal
Cobra Speedzone Driver | £114 off at Scottsdale Golf

Cobra Speedzone Driver | £114 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £349 Now £235

The Speedzone can be yours for just £235 this Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, which is a superb deal considering this is £134 cheaper than what the Radspeed is selling at right now.

View Deal
