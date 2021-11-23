These Precision Pro Rangefinders Have 20% Off At Amazon For Black Friday

As you would expect there is a lot of technology on offer at the moment and a rich vein in the golf sector is rangefinders. Whilst many of the premium brands are indeed offering discounts, some are still far from cheap but this is not the case with these two Precision Pro NX9 Rangefinders.

Both the regular NX9, and the NX9 Slope are available on Amazon right now for 20% off which makes both models even more enticing because at a normal RRP of $219.99 and $269.99 respectively, they are pretty budget-friendly models before the discount.

The NX9 is the cheaper model of the two because it does not have slope adjustment but it still has a multitude of features. We thought the optics were crystal clear thanks to the LCD display and 6x magnification, whilst the magnetic grip was a handy feature when using a cart in particular.

Target Acquisition Technology made it easy to lock onto targets even when our hands were shaking and the Pulse Vibration let us know when we locked onto the flag as well.

The NX9 Slope has all the features we listed above but also comes with Adaptive Slope which will adjust for the slope and give you a calculated effective playing yardage.

Both models are also shock proof and water resistant.

If you're looking for more rangefinders, check out the best Black Friday golf deals page.

Precision Pro NX9 Rangefinder | 20% off at Amazon Precision Pro NX9 Rangefinder | 20% off at Amazon

Was $219.99 | Now $175

Save $44.99 on the NX9 at Amazon today. If you are after a high-quality laser but don't want to break the bank this is certainly a solid option.

Precision Pro NX9 Slope Rangefinder | 20% off at Amazon Precision Pro NX9 Slope Rangefinder | 20% off at Amazon

Was $269.99 | Now $215

With awesome performance for a not-so premium price, the NX9 Slope offers superb value for money and it also comes with a two-year warranty within the first two years of ownership as well as a free lifetime battery replacement service for extra piece of mind.



We also recommend checking out our best Black Friday rangefinder deals as well.