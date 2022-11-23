Putters Are Too Expensive - Here's 8 Under $150 This Black Friday

Much like the best golf drivers, many of the best putters on the market right now can set you back well north of $300. The putter is the most used club in the bag, so there's a balance to be found between investing the right amount into your putter. For me, a good quality putter should (and can) cost no more than $150. Frustratingly, good quality putters in and below this price bracket are few and far between nowadays. We all know the feeling of a bad putter. Poor grip, poor pace control and minimal forgiveness. There's an art to finding a good quality putter that doesn't break the bank.

Luckily, with Black Friday just around the corner, there has been an influx of premium putters now falling on and below that $150 price tag. With retailers across the US and UK offering some fantastic deals on putters this Black Friday, I thought I'd list the best putters on offer right now for less than $150 or £150. There's some big brands included in this list such as Odyssey, TaylorMade and Cleveland and this Black Friday is one of the best chances to invest in a premium flatstick for a great price. Check out the best deals in your region down below.

In the US:

In the UK:

Putters Under $150 & £150 This Black Friday

US - Putters Under $150

(opens in new tab) Cleveland Frontline Elevado Slant Neck Putter | Save $50 at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)

Was $199.99 Now $149.99 Cleveland may not be a classic putter brand, but its Frontline range of putters were a superb offering when first released in 2021. I've picked out the Elevado slant neck putter here which is a compact fang that offers good stability in an increasingly popular and forgiving shape. It benefits from Cleveland's Speed Optimised Face insert which produces a constant ball speed regardless where the ball is struck, affording you much better speed control if you have an inconsistent stroke. Pretty much the whole Frontline range is on sale this Black Friday at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab), so be sure to check out all the other models to see if another shape or style suits you better.

(opens in new tab) Odyssey Stroke Lab R-Ball S Putter | Save $130 at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)

Was $249.99 Now $119.99 This is a superb saving on a high quality putter at Rock Bottom Golf. This putter features Odyssey's spectacular Stroke Lab shaft which has used weight saving of around 40 grams that the brand has then repositioned in the top of bottom of the shaft to help golfers produce a more accurate stroke. This R-Ball S shape is a rounded mallet that features a mixture of Odyssey's famous two-ball alignment aid and regular lines to frame the ball. This putter would have retailed for well over $300 when it was first released, so to pick it up for less than $120 is a brilliant investment on a premium putter. Remember to use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to receive the full discount.

(opens in new tab) Cleveland Huntington Beach Soft #10.5 Putter | Save $32.50 at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)

Was $162.50 Now $129.99 Another great putter under $150 from Cleveland, this time in an arguably more premium look and finish than the Frontline range. The Huntington Beach #10.5 uses a precision milled face rather than the insert in the Elevado mentioned above. This gives it a much softer feel off the face but still offers the same Speed Optimized Face technology that provides consistent roll speeds. This is a proven mallet shape for maximum forgiveness too and has some great alignment aids to help you with lining up the ball on the greens.

UK - Putters Under £150

(opens in new tab) Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Seven Putter | Save £90 at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £239.99 Now £149.99 For me, this is the best value putter in the Black Friday sales for those in the UK. A lovely saving on one of the best looking and performing putters on the market, the Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Seven is one of the best and highest performing flat sticks around. Released in 2020, this putter is only two years old, but still goes toe-to-toe with some of the best offerings in the mallet putter game. It has the brilliant and innovative Stroke Lab shaft as well as the Microhinge Star insert that has become so popular on Tour. This absolutely represents one of the smartest investments in a new putter this Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) TaylorMade TP Hydro Blast Bandon #1 Putter | Save £50 at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £199 Now £149 This face balanced putter is ideal for those with a slight arc in the putting stroke. It features the very popular compact fang shape we've seen emerging on Tour that offers plenty of forgiveness in a compact head. The Bandon model, like all of the models in the Hydro Blast range, also features TaylorMade's excellent Pure Roll insert which has grooves set at 45° downward to promote a consistent roll on the greens. I've highlighted the Bandon #1 (opens in new tab) model here, but it's worth noting that the DuPage SB and Del Monte 7 (opens in new tab) models are also on sale at £149 from Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Cleveland Frontline 8.0 Elevado Single Bend Putter | Save £80.99 at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £179.99 Now £99 Cleveland may not be a classic putter brand, but its Frontline range of putters were a superb offering when first released in 2021. I've picked out the 8.0 putter here which is a chunky blade model that offers good stability if you don't like the busy look of a mallet at address. It benefits from Cleveland's Speed Optimised Face insert which produces a constant ball speed regardless where the ball is struck, affording you much better speed control if you have an inconsistent stroke. Almost the entire Frontline range is on offer for just £99 at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab) this Black Friday, so check out the full range is the 8.0 shape isn't for you.

(opens in new tab) Odyssey 2022 Red Ten Putter | Save £180 at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £329.99 Now £149.99 This is without doubt one of the most stable putters money can buy right now and with £180 at the minute it is a bit of a steal in my opinion. The Odyssey Ten shape was refined for 2022 and has a super MOI for consistent speeds and direction on the greens. It features the Stroke Lab shaft that has become so popular on Tour as well as the Microhinge insert for improved forward roll. If you're looking to change your fortunes on the green with a super-stable mallet putter, this Odyssey Ten is a seriously worthwhile investment.

(opens in new tab) TaylorMade Spider Tour Black Putter | £100 off at American Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £269 Now £169 Now, I know this is £19 above my promised maximum but with £100 off this brilliant putter from TaylorMade, I had to feature it. This now-legendary putter has won a lot of money out on tour and is a favorite for its looks, easy alignment and high MOI.

For more brilliant Black Friday golf deals on other hardware and accessories, check out our extensive guides on the best Black Friday golf club deals, best Black Friday golf shoe deals, best Black Friday golf bag deals and more...