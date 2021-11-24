Kill Your Slice With These Draw-Bias Driver Deals On Black Friday

Have you got a slice that is plaguing your golf game? Can't find fairways? Don't enjoy hitting your driver? You're in the right place.

The best Black Friday golf deals are now live and whilst you can always learn how to stop slicing your driver, new modern-day kit can also help you out, especially if your driver is five or more years old.

Modern day tech allows designers to redistribute weight around the clubhead to ensure draw-bias is working as well as it possibly can. Couple that with a lightweight shaft and maybe even a bit of offset and you'd be surprised by how much easier you'll find hitting these clubs as a slicer. Of course they won't turn you into Rory McIlroy but they'll certainly improve your experience out on the course.

In terms of deals, the best draw bias driver deals are in the UK right now where there are big discounts on the likes of the Callaway Big Bertha B21, TaylorMade SIM2 Max D and ST-X from Mizuno. In the US, the draw bias driver deals aren't quite there yet although you can pick up this Tour Edge model for just $103.99.

We've already seen some brilliant Black Friday deals on previous-generation drivers but for the slicers, these deals are for you...

Today's best deals where you are...

Best US Deals

Tour Edge Golf Hot Launch HL4 Draw Driver | $26 off at Rock Bottom Golf Tour Edge Golf Hot Launch HL4 Draw Driver | $26 off at Rock Bottom Golf For just over $100 you get loads of technology from Tour Edge to help straighten up your slice at a bargain price. It comes with an offset face to help square it up at impact. This model comes in two offerings, a 12 degree standard or a 13 degree high-launch version to help get the ball up in the air.

Best UK Deals

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Driver | £100 off at Scottsdale Golf Callaway Big Bertha B21 Driver | £100 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £449 £349 When it comes to slice-killing drivers, the B21 from Callaway is arguably king. It straightens up your slice thanks to an extreme low and forward centre of gravity, a lightweight shaft, internal weighting and slight offset, all which promotes a strong draw bias. It also delivers fast ball speeds due to its AI-designed Flash Face.

TaylorMade SIM2 Max D Driver | £70 off at Scottsdale Golf + free £50 umbrella TaylorMade SIM2 Max D Driver | £70 off at Scottsdale Golf + free £50 umbrella Was £449 Now £379 The 2021 SIM2 Max D driver is in the sale at an all-time low of £379 PLUS you'll get a free J Lindeberg umbrella worth £50. Like the Callaway it has weighting inside the head to make it slice-killing. You'll also get all the same SIM2 technology as the standard and Max models including the Twist Face.

Mizuno ST-X Driver | £70 off at Scottsdale Golf + free £50 umbrella Mizuno ST-X Driver | £70 off at Scottsdale Golf + free £50 umbrella Was £399 Now £329 Featuring draw-bias heel weighting, the X model from Mizuno is set up to help slicers. Mizuno might not be a traditional driver brand to go for but the company's recent models have been fantastic. Save £70 plus bag a free £50 umbrella with Scottsdale Golf.

Should I buy a draw bias driver?

If you're a slicer then we would 100% recommend buying a draw bias driver. Sure, it won't turn your slice into a draw in most circumstances but it will undoubtedly help you get off the tee. The best golf drivers all tend to have draw bias versions so there are plenty of options to choose from, with the very best deals available right now listed above.

Heel weighting allows the clubface to square a little easier and should lead to straighter drives and more enjoyment from the game. Other technologies in the head and shaft will also lead to higher and longer flights. Lessons will of course help you as you change your technique but if you're not one to work on your swing like a Tour Pro then you need your equipment to help you out as much as possible.

Want more Black Friday deals?