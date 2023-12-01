I Can't Believe This Cyber Monday PXG Deal Is Still Available With $400 Off
A deal I didn't expect to be around for long, you can currently get PXG drivers with an amazing $400 off at the moment.
At Golf Monthly we have tested a lot of PXG golf gear and we are always impressed with the overall quality of the clubs and equipment on offer. As such, I always look to keep an eye on the brand to see if there are any deals from them because whilst it makes clubs at the premium end of the price spectrum, it also makes value options as well, many of which get reduced.
For example, despite Cyber Monday being done and dusted for 2023, PXG's site has an outstanding deal with up to $400 off 0311 Gen5 drivers. And this isn't a case of PXG just trying to get rid of stock, no, there are plenty of lofts, shafts and grips to choose from to make your driver bespoke to you.
PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG
Was $599 Now $199.99
Crammed with technology and customization options, you will struggle to find a better value driver than this 0311 XF Gen5 which, for Cyber Monday is now up to 66% off. Designed with maximum forgiveness in mind, the variable thickness on the face was a particular standout.
Read our full PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver Review
PXG 0311 GEN5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG
Was $599 Now $199.99
Along with the XF version, there is the standard GEN5, which is the slightly less forgiving model of the two. However, both have the same construction type and both provide plenty of adjustability, which means you can hone in your spin and distance numbers.
It is worth saying that these deals will not be around forever. In fact PXG have been very transparent with when this deal finishes as on the 12/31/2023 the price will go back up to $289.99 (which is also a really good deal in the first place because even that is $310 off the usual RRP of $599.99!)
I also wanted to flag the deal PXG currently has on the Xtreme golf ball as well because it is excellent. In fact this might be the best ball you haven't ever tried. PXG traditionally have not been considered big players in the golf ball market - in fact they were not players at all for a long time, yet that changed with the launch of their Xtreme golf ball earlier this year.
PXG Xtreme Golf Ball | 12% off at PXG
Was $39.99 Now $34.99
In testing, we felt that the Xtreme Golf Ball was a really solid premium offering with solid long game distance and good short game spin and control. It does have a slightly firm sound and feel, but it’s certainly a worthy opponent to other premium balls on the market.
Read our full PXG Xtreme Golf Ball Review
In our testing, the Xtreme golf ball certainly performed like a premium model, as our tester was immediately impressed with the grab and spin from chip and pitch shots.
Giving off a slightly firmer feel, it does feel slightly more solid and 'clicky' on the greens with the putter, yet off the tee and with an iron in hand, it provided us with decent distance and ball speed, easily keeping pace with other models in the premium ball space.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22
-
-
How Many Golfers Break 80?
How easy or hard do golfers around the world find it to break 80? The answer might not be what you expect...
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
St Andrews Set To Re-Introduce Old Course Reverse Routing With Fans Given Chance To Play Historic Layout At Home of Golf
For three days, eager golfers will have the opportunity to play the historic old routing of the iconic course which hasn't been regularly used since the early 1900s
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Wow! Rickie Fowler's Magic Putter Has Just Been Restocked - where to buy and latest updates
You will need to act fast if you want to pick up this limited edition Odyssey putter that has been all the rage in 2023.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
7 Christmas Stocking Fillers Under $25 For The Golfer In Your Life
As Cyber Monday continues to pump out deals, now is the ideal time to grab a bargain Christmas gift for any golfer in your life
By David Usher Published
-
Forget Cyber Monday, We Have Selected 7 Golf Products We Love So Much That We'd Pay Full Price
With so much great golf gear on the market, there are bound to be a few items you don't mind paying full price for... Here, we list just seven that we are mega fans of!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Got Too Much Golf Gear? These Five Golf Bag Storage Deals Could Save You Space And Money
Storing golf gear away can be a real pain, so why not take the stress out of it with one of these bespoke storage solution deals!
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Mark Wahlberg's Municipal Golf Brand Has A 25% Sitewide Discount This Cyber Monday
Mark Wahlberg is not only one of the biggest actors in the world, but the Hollywood star is also a huge golf fan, with his Municipal brand now 25% off sitewide this Cyber Monday
By Matt Cradock Published
-
This Incredibly Fun Golf Simulator Is Now 30% Off This Cyber Monday
As Cyber Monday continues to pump out deals, we have found one of our favorite golf simulators with a very tidy 30% reduction
By Matt Cradock Published
-
This Package Set Has Had 46,000 Clicks This Year, And Is Currently On Offer At Walmart
Looking for your first set of golf clubs? We absolutely loved this Callaway set when we tested it and it's now at the lowest price we can remember.
By David Usher Published
-
We've Discovered Viktor Hovland’s Shoe For Under $100 In A PGA TOUR Superstore Discount!
By combining their already reduced price with a Cyber Monday discount code, you can get an $80 reduction!
By Joe Ferguson Published