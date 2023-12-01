I Can't Believe This Cyber Monday PXG Deal Is Still Available With $400 Off

At Golf Monthly we have tested a lot of PXG golf gear and we are always impressed with the overall quality of the clubs and equipment on offer. As such, I always look to keep an eye on the brand to see if there are any deals from them because whilst it makes clubs at the premium end of the price spectrum, it also makes value options as well, many of which get reduced.

For example, despite Cyber Monday being done and dusted for 2023, PXG's site has an outstanding deal with up to $400 off 0311 Gen5 drivers. And this isn't a case of PXG just trying to get rid of stock, no, there are plenty of lofts, shafts and grips to choose from to make your driver bespoke to you.

PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG

Was $599 Now $199.99 Crammed with technology and customization options, you will struggle to find a better value driver than this 0311 XF Gen5 which, for Cyber Monday is now up to 66% off. Designed with maximum forgiveness in mind, the variable thickness on the face was a particular standout. Read our full PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver Review

PXG 0311 GEN5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG

Was $599 Now $199.99 Along with the XF version, there is the standard GEN5, which is the slightly less forgiving model of the two. However, both have the same construction type and both provide plenty of adjustability, which means you can hone in your spin and distance numbers.

It is worth saying that these deals will not be around forever. In fact PXG have been very transparent with when this deal finishes as on the 12/31/2023 the price will go back up to $289.99 (which is also a really good deal in the first place because even that is $310 off the usual RRP of $599.99!)

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

I also wanted to flag the deal PXG currently has on the Xtreme golf ball as well because it is excellent. In fact this might be the best ball you haven't ever tried. PXG traditionally have not been considered big players in the golf ball market - in fact they were not players at all for a long time, yet that changed with the launch of their Xtreme golf ball earlier this year.

PXG Xtreme Golf Ball | 12% off at PXG

Was $39.99 Now $34.99 In testing, we felt that the Xtreme Golf Ball was a really solid premium offering with solid long game distance and good short game spin and control. It does have a slightly firm sound and feel, but it’s certainly a worthy opponent to other premium balls on the market. Read our full PXG Xtreme Golf Ball Review

(Image credit: Future)

In our testing, the Xtreme golf ball certainly performed like a premium model, as our tester was immediately impressed with the grab and spin from chip and pitch shots.

Giving off a slightly firmer feel, it does feel slightly more solid and 'clicky' on the greens with the putter, yet off the tee and with an iron in hand, it provided us with decent distance and ball speed, easily keeping pace with other models in the premium ball space.