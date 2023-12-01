I Can't Believe This Cyber Monday PXG Deal Is Still Available With $400 Off

A deal I didn't expect to be around for long, you can currently get PXG drivers with an amazing $400 off at the moment.

(Image credit: Future)
Sam Tremlett
By Sam Tremlett
published

At Golf Monthly we have tested a lot of PXG golf gear and we are always impressed with the overall quality of the clubs and equipment on offer. As such, I always look to keep an eye on the brand to see if there are any deals from them because whilst it makes clubs at the premium end of the price spectrum, it also makes value options as well, many of which get reduced. 

For example, despite Cyber Monday being done and dusted for 2023, PXG's site has an outstanding deal with up to $400 off 0311 Gen5 drivers. And this isn't a case of PXG just trying to get rid of stock, no, there are plenty of lofts, shafts and grips to choose from to make your driver bespoke to you. 

PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG

PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG
Was $599 Now $199.99

Crammed with technology and customization options, you will struggle to find a better value driver than this 0311 XF Gen5 which, for Cyber Monday is now up to 66% off. Designed with maximum forgiveness in mind, the variable thickness on the face was a particular standout.

Read our full PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver Review

View Deal
PXG 0311 GEN5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG

PXG 0311 GEN5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG
Was $599 Now $199.99

Along with the XF version, there is the standard GEN5, which is the slightly less forgiving model of the two. However, both have the same construction type and both provide plenty of adjustability, which means you can hone in your spin and distance numbers.

View Deal

It is worth saying that these deals will not be around forever. In fact PXG have been very transparent with when this deal finishes as on the 12/31/2023 the price will go back up to $289.99 (which is also a really good deal in the first place because even that is $310 off the usual RRP of $599.99!) 

PXG 0311 XF Gen5 driver address

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

I also wanted to flag the deal PXG currently has on the Xtreme golf ball as well because it is excellent. In fact this might be the best ball you haven't ever tried. PXG traditionally have not been considered big players in the golf ball market - in fact they were not players at all for a long time, yet that changed with the launch of their Xtreme golf ball earlier this year.

PXG Xtreme Golf Ball | 12% off at PXG

PXG Xtreme Golf Ball | 12% off at PXG
Was $39.99 Now $34.99

In testing, we felt that the Xtreme Golf Ball was a really solid premium offering with solid long game distance and good short game spin and control. It does have a slightly firm sound and feel, but it’s certainly a worthy opponent to other premium balls on the market.

Read our full PXG Xtreme Golf Ball Review

View Deal

PXG Xtreme Golf Ball Review

(Image credit: Future)

In our testing, the Xtreme golf ball certainly performed like a premium model, as our tester was immediately impressed with the grab and spin from chip and pitch shots. 

Giving off a slightly firmer feel, it does feel slightly more solid and 'clicky' on the greens with the putter, yet off the tee and with an iron in hand, it provided us with decent distance and ball speed, easily keeping pace with other models in the premium ball space.

Sam Tremlett
Sam Tremlett
Senior Staff Writer

A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly. 

Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes. 

He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.


Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel. 

He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask. 

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five. 


Sam's What's In The Bag: 

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees) 

Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees) 

Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2 

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚ 

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 

Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22

