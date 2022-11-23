Want To Improve Your Putting? These Discounted PuttOUT Products Can Help

Wondering how you can improve your performance on the greens? Investing in a putting training aid is one of the best ways to do that. Everyone hates three-putting and practicing your putting can be one of the best ways to drastically reduce your scores and your handicap. And you don't always need to go to a putting green to practice, with PuttOUT producing a range of putting training aids that can help you develop your skills from the comfort of your own living room. Having reviewed many of the brand's mats and putting aids in the past, we can vouch that these are some of the most helpful putting products in the industry. But we're excited to say that Amazon US and UK stores are offering some excellent bargains on PuttOUT products during Black Friday. With deals of up to 30% off, you can check out some of the best offerings on PuttOUT training aids below!

For more of the best Black Friday golf deals, please stay tuned on the Golf Monthly website as we will look to help you find the best products, for the best prices during the period.

Best PuttOut US Deals

PuttOUT Pro Golf Putting Mat | 24% off at Amazon

Was $99.99 Now $77.28 One of the best putting mats on the market, the PuttOUT pro mat is a durable and easy to store putting mat that can be packed away easily wherever you want to store it. The high-quality cut-pile surface is designed to replicat medium-to-fast greens helping you gauge accurate putts. For 22% off this is a great tool for any golfer looking to improve their game on the greens.

PuttOUT Pressure Putt Trainer | 40% off at Amazon

Was $39.99 Now $24.05 Designed to simulate the conditions of a real hole on the course, this cool looking putting trainer works on your speed and helps you develop better control when putting. Successful putts are returned the same distance it would have travelled past the hold if missed, and you'll get instant feedback on each putt. And for 40% off, this is a no-brainer for anyone struggling with the putting yips.

PuttOUT Premium Pressure Putt Trainer | 26% off at Amazon

Was $39.99 Now $29.48 An upgrade on the Pressure Putt Pro, PuttOUT have taken the patented design to the next level. This upgraded product, which is 26% off at Amazon, has multiple dot targets and an alignment stick feature that will help you improve your accuracy as well as your connection on the ball.

PuttOut Starter Studio | 28% off at Amazon

Was $139.98 Now $99.99 If you're really interested in making strides in your putting game, then you can save a fortune on buying both the PuttOUT Starter Studio which includes the Pro Putting mat and the PuttOUT Premium Pressure Trainer for a reduced price now on Amazon. This is the perfect Black Friday gift for any golf obsessed friend or family member looking to improve in the game.

PuttOUT Putting Mirror Trainer and Alignment Gate | 23% off at Amazon

Was $57.55 Now $43.90 Save $13 on the PuttOUT Mirror Trainer and Alignment Gate Set, that will help you improve the quality of your putting stroke and aim. Guide your putter along the alignment lines to improve your stroke through the ball and try to tap the ball through the gate to judge your alignment.

Best PuttOut UK Deals

PuttOUT Premium Pressure Putt Trainer | 27% off at Amazon

Was £29.99 Now £21.99 You can also get the Premium Pressure Trainer for a reduced price on Amazon UK, with it being 27% off right now. If the mint color is not for you, then there are several others to choose from.

PuttOut Unisex Compact Putting Mirror | 28% off at Amazon

Was £19.99 Now £14.49 An excellent tool for golfers who are constantly on the move, the Compact Putting Mirror can be stashed in your bag and pulled out whenever you're on the greens or at home. It'll help you line up your stroke and give real-time feedback on the dynamic of your swing. For £15, this is an excellent putting tool for any golfer looking to improve their connection on the ball.

PuttOUT Slim Golf Putting Mat | 26% off at Amazon

Was £49.99 Now £36.99 A slightly more streamlined version of the Pro Mat, this offering from PuttOUT is an excellent option for any player who doesn't have a lot of space to store their equipment or set up their putting mat. It features several alignment lines that are great to use if you're having trouble with your aim too!

PuttOut Large Golf Putting Mat | 25% off at Amazon

Was £129.99 Now £96.99 Without this discount, this putting mat is pretty pricey, but with a 25% saving it does offer a degree of value given the performance. It comes in at over 3.5m in length, and has several different markings on it that will help you practice and hone in on your putting connection and aim.

PuttOut Pro Putting Gates | 16% off at Amazon

Was £34.99 Was £29.49 An excellent product if you're struggling with your aim, the PuttOUT Pro Putting gates are a cheap and fun tool to use to improve. Space them out at an arc and practice hitting breaking putts and working the ball on a slope. You can even use them to work out distances which makes them a great tool for those struggling with connection on the ball too.

PuttOUT Putting Mirror Trainer and Alignment Gate | 13% off at Amazon

Was £49.99 Now £36.99 Once again here we have a product reduced in the UK and United States. This tool currently has 13% off at the moment.

PuttOUT Pro Golf Putting Mat and Accessories Set | 20% off at Amazon

Was £139.97 Now £110.92 If you're really desperate to improve your putting consistency, then this might be the right bundle for you. For the great price of £110, you'll be able to get yourself a PuttOUT Pro Mat, a PuttOUT mirror trainer and a PuttOUT Pressure Trainer. That's a fantastic deal for anyone looking to save money on a full set of PuttOUT products.

PuttOut Starter Studio | 25% off at Amazon

Was £95.98 Now £74.49 This PuttOUT Starter Studio includes the Pro Putting mat and the PuttOUT Premium Pressure Trainer for a reduced price now on Amazon. 25% off to be exact.

PuttOut Pro Studio: Large Pro Mat, 2 Premium Pressure Putt Trainers and Mirror with Gate Set | 25% off at Amazon

Was £239.96 Now £177.96 Thinking about taking things to the max, well you can get all the top-spec PuttOUT products in one bundle. This includes the PuttOUT Large Mat, the Mirror Trainer with Gate Set, and not one but TWO Premium Pressure Putters.

PuttOUT x Blast Golf - The Weekend Warrior Package | 22% off at Amazon

Was £249.97 Now 192.98 Are you the type of golfer that likes to combine practice with real-time analytics? Well you can use this package, which features Blast Golf's smart sensor system, to gain instant feedback on your putting strokes while you tap away on some of PuttOUT's fantastic putting training aids. Read our full Blast Golf Swing Analyser Review.

