Best Women's Golf Clubs 2023

Best Women's Golf Clubs

From 2019 to 2020 the number of women participating in the game of golf doubled and it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Did you know that over the last five years the biggest growth area of golf is in the number of women participating in the game? According to a report produced by golf’s governing body, the R&A, in conjunction with Sports Marketing Surveys, the numbers doubled in one year from 2019 to 2020, when women accounted for nearly a third of all golfers.

Due to the drastic increase in women playing the sport, club manufacturers have responded by offering a greater selection of clubs built specifically for women than ever before which is amazing, but on the other hand can be fairly daunting for females taking up the game and looking to purchase a set of clubs. However, our female writers are here to help and there are a few things to take into account. At Golf Monthly our female staff members test a whole range of women's golf clubs from full package sets, to some of the best drivers for women, best women’s irons and best women’s putters. So whether you are just starting out in the game or have been playing for years, this guide will undoubtedly help you find a set of clubs that you are looking for and will help you play better golf.

Best Women's Golf Clubs

Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Women's package sets

(Image credit: Future)

First up is the Strata Ultimate Women's Set which comprises of a 12° driver, fairway wood, 4 and 5 hybrid, 6-9 iron, PW, SW and a putter, all held together in a tidy stand bag. This 16-piece package set is an all-encompassing offering from a brand that have a rich history producing golf equipment.

In testing we found the clubs deliver excellent distance and forgiveness off the ground, but also helps to make tee shots fly straight. Aesthetically, they look fantastic, with a glossy chrome finish across the irons and we enjoyed the purple accents that feature on the bag as well.

As for the putter, it does come in a blade orientation, and while some beginners may prefer to use a mallet putter, it boasts a very sleek aesthetic and handy alignment line on its top line, that will help with your accuracy. As this set costs a little more than some drivers do alone, there is excellent value to be had here, in what is easily one of the best golf sets for beginners out there. Additionally it is worth noting that Strata make 11 and 14-piece sets, as well as a regular Tour version of the 16-piece set above, all of which come at different price points.

Read our full Strata Women's Package Set Review

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

Another top women's set worthy of inclusion in this list is the REVA set from Callaway. This set includes a driver, three wood, 5 and 6 hybrids, 7-9 irons, a pitching and sand wedge and a putter as well as a snazzy cart bag and five headcovers.

We loved the driver performance, with it providing a high launch and ball flight, along with the powerful feel. The other wood and hybrids continued these performance as well.

The irons are large and cavity-backed, but despite this they felt effortless to swing and lightweight too. They offered good forgiveness on mishits and whilst we would've preferred the inclusion of a specialist wedge in the set, the more lofted clubs in the set do the basics well when it comes to chipping or pitching.

What makes this one of the best women’s golf sets is that the included putter includes the Stroke Lab shaft. The fang design, coupled with the Stroke Lab technology, is aimed to help you with tempo and consistency and we loved it, especially in the blue finish. Overall this is certainly a set worth considering if you want to make the game seem easier.

Read our full Callaway Reva Ladies Package Set Review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Cleveland Bloom Ladies Package Set Ideal for those beginning their golf journey Our expert review: Specifications Clubs Included: 10 (Driver, 3W, 5-6 Hybrid, 7-SW, Putter) Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Good quality at a reasonable price + Suitable set for beginner golfers + Attractive design Reasons to avoid - No left-handed option - Need to force the irons slightly as head heavy

The Cleveland Bloom ladies package set is designed for the beginner golfer or for women on their way to taking their game to the next level. This set includes a driver, 5-wood, hybrid, SW-7 iron, putter and a sturdy cart bag.

Coming in at around $600, it is certainly great value for money, with each club providing plenty of loft to help get the airborne. They also have plenty of forgiveness and a confidence inspiring look. The irons for example, feature a cavity-back design with a thick sole and a large clubhead, thus allowing the user to get the ball in the air as quickly as possible. Completing the set is a mallet-shaped putter, and compared with some of the huge mallet putter heads on the market, this neat design is not too overwhelming and immediately felt comfortable.

The black/pink color scheme is ultra feminine, in particular the bag and matching headcovers, which really stand out. Speaking of the bag, it is an excellent bonus. It has ample pockets, 8 in total, as well as a detachable pouch that is perfect for carrying valuables.

Read our full Cleveland Bloom Ladies Package Set Review

(Image credit: Future)

Ram Golf Accubar Plus Ladies Set Excellent value for money, these clubs offer great forgiveness for those new to the game Our expert review: Specifications Clubs included: 10 (Driver, 3 wood, 24º and 27º hybrids, 6-, 7-, 8-, 9- irons, PW, SW, putter) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Great quality for the price + Easy to launch with forgiveness + Spacious and lightweight carry bag Reasons to avoid - Woods lack power - Sound won't be to everyone's taste - Unsuitable for better golfers

Nowadays Ram have been focusing their energies into producing affordable and good quality clubs for the everyday player. That's certainly what we found with the Accubar Plus Ladies set, an excellent set for any beginner golfer starting out on their golfing journey.

In the pack you'll get 10 clubs, including a driver that boasts a large and forgiving clubhead, which does a fantastic job of delivering everything a beginner player might need. There is a silver and green colorway that extends through the set, which all deliver a similar inviting aesthetic at address.

Down the order, we enjoyed using the hybrids, irons and wedges in this set, which all delivered excellent playability and were very easy to use when getting the ball in the air. The set also comes with a mallet-shaped putter which is nicely weighted and has a good alignment aid on the head which worked well

The golf bag with its seven-way divider top was extremely comfortable to carry. We appreciated its auto-pop out legs and it also has decent sized pockets for clothing and accessories. Overall, this is an amazing set of clubs for the performance benefits on offer at such a great price

Read our full Ram Golf Accubar Plus Ladies Set Review

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

The Wilson Magnolia set is excellent value. Women have a choice of a cart or carry bag to hold a driver, 3-wood, 4, 5, 6 hybrids and a full iron set (7-SW), plus a putter.

A high-lofted driver with an oversized head profile is designed to instill confidence, forgiveness and maximum distance off the tee, whilst the fairway wood and hybrids feature a large sweet spot and low weighting to make shots easier to play from a variety of lies.

The irons are easy to launch due to the oversized heads and clever weighting, and we love the addition of a bespoke sand wedge, which is not something you usually see in a package set but it’s a really great idea. Having more spin control around the greens is a definite must. An eye-catching mallet-shaped putter completes the set. The fang shape of the head really makes this feel balanced and assists with a smooth, pendulum stroke.

The Magnolia clubs come in a beautiful blue trolley bag that’s really lightweight to lift in and out of your car boot and onto your trolley.

Read our full Wilson Magnolia Ladies Set Review

Women’s drivers

(Image credit: Future)

One of the best the best drivers for women the Titleist TSR1 is the latest addition to the Titleist driver family and there is a lot to like here. Visually it looks fantastic, offering a sleek design that can compete with some of 2023's best releases like the Callaway Paradym X.

The quality and sleek design of the shiny black clubhead, combined with the club's silver shaft, provides an aesthetic that makes this a premium driver. The club itself is very light and weighs 40g less than the TSR2.

On testing, we were again impressed by the performance this club delivered. The aerodynamics of this club felt fantastic and we could feel the speed of the ball off the clubface through impact. That also helps to produce stable drives and we saw some excellent carry distances on our drives, especially when compared to our current gamer.

Read our full Titleist TSR1 Driver Review

(Image credit: CARLY FROST)

TaylorMade's goal with the Kalea range was to produce the absolute best clubs for ladies across a broad spectrum of playing styles. In fact TaylorMade ran focus groups across four countries, asking over 15,000 lady golfers of varying abilities what they wanted in a driver and even built an advisory panel made up of female PGA professionals. The result, in our opinion, is one of the best drivers TaylorMade has ever built.

Coming in at 12.5 degrees of loft as standard, it features a super lightweight carbon crown and sole, as well as a 22-gram steel back weight to help you launch the ball higher. What's more, it also has TaylorMade's corrective 'Twist Face' to help straighten out your heel and toe mis-hits.

In testing we thought the light feel and balance of weight is perfect, making it effortlessly easy to swing. The huge head sits boldly behind the ball, looking impossible to miss, whilst we found the launch to be high with a noticeable draw-bias to the flight. We also enjoyed the feel and pleasing impact sound, whilst it is also one of the best looking drivers on the market thanks to the intense dark blue head with a subtle shimmer finish.

Read our full TaylorMade Kalea Premier Women's Driver Review

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

The Cobra Air-X Women’s Driver offers a genuine solution among the very best drivers for slicers. It has a pronounced off-set hosel that’s designed specifically to counteract the typical slicer’s shot pattern by giving the golfer more time to return the clubface to square.

Not only is it a light but well-balanced driver to swing through the air, but the weight-saving made by using a carbon crown material paired with Cobra’s own Women's Ultralite 40 (46.5 gram) shaft and lightweight Lamkin grip is clear. We really felt that we could generate a lot of speed without sacrificing control. The clubhead was also very stable as it traveled through the all-important hitting area, just like we experienced with the Air-X irons.

Read our full Cobra Air-X Women’s Driver Review

(Image credit: Future)

Our final driver pick is the Callaway Big Bertha Reva driver. Like all clubs in the Reva line, this driver is not just a women’s version of a men’s club. Every aspect of Big Bertha technology has been reworked to reflect the findings and provide help where women with slow to moderate swing speeds need it most.

As a result, Callaway has engineered a large clubhead with internal draw bias weighting, and this has been combined with Jailbreak technology. The result? Well in testing there was a solid impact sound which matches good results and needless to say, there is noticeable forgiveness as we got away with mishits.

Additionally we liked how Callaway steered away from styling a female-specific driver in a traditional feminine color, and instead have opted for an easy-on-the eye electric blue and black color scheme.

Read our full Callaway Women's Big Bertha Reva Driver Review

Women's irons

(Image credit: Future)

Ping G430 HL Iron A user-friendly, high-launching iron that offers a lot of forgiveness around the course Our expert review: Specifications Clubs available: 4-LW Construction: Cavity back Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Notably longer than G425 + Impressive stopping power + Very consistent off center Reasons to avoid - Badge appearance will divide opinion

The G430 has been billed by the brand as being ‘distance competitive, scoring uncompromised’ and the High Launch option boasts the same features as the standard G430, but delivers greater club head speed and ball velocity. Ping have achieved this by lowering the overall center of gravity on the club so all golfers can swing faster and also add higher launch angles to their shots.

A key component to the additional distance on offer here is the PurFlex cavity badge. That adds more flexibility to the clubface, that both helps to make the face more forgiving and add more ball speed. Aesthetically, the shape hasn’t really changed much from the G425, but Ping introduced an extra one degree of bounce that also provides a little more insurance on those extreme misses where the club makes contacts with the ground too early. The club also comes with a shorter hosel that delivers a cleaner look and helps to ensure a cleaner, more solid impact.

Read our full Ping G430 Iron Review

(Image credit: Future)

Mizuno JPX923 Hot Metal HL Iron Produces optimum ball flights with excellent shelf appeal Our expert review: Specifications Clubs available: 4-LW Construction: Cavity back Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Effortless launch for slower swing speeds + Very forgiving off center + Powerful feel Reasons to avoid - Some may want to look down on a bigger head

Perhaps one of the best game improvement irons on the market right now the Mizuno JPX923 Hot Metal HL iron is a fantastic option for women looking for more distance and forgiveness.

Visually, it comes with the same blade length as the Hot Metal iron but with a wider sole for a lower, deeper CG to help get the ball up quickly. The additional loft is clear at address, and we loved how it sat behind the ball, delivering a confidence inspiring look at address. That being said it doesn’t have all the traditional hallmarks of a high-handicap iron like a thick top line and excessive offset, which we liked.

We were very impressed with the carry distances during our time on the range with this club. The Hot Metal HL produces excellent ball flights when struck firmly and well.

Read our full Mizuno JPX923 Hot Metal HL Iron Review

(Image credit: Future)

Wilson Dynapower Ladies Irons An excellent value for money golf iron that boasts excellent power off the face Our expert review: Specifications Clubs available: 4-SW Construction: Cavity back Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at PGA TOUR Superstore Reasons to buy + Fast off the face + Forgiving from a wide area + Great for slower swinging players Reasons to avoid - Flat ball flight limits stopping power

Wilson has always been a brand that produces some of the best distance irons and most forgiving irons, with the latest offering doing just that as it's an iron that feels faster than most other premium models on the market. What you certainly get with the Dynapower is value for money, with a set costing considerably less than the best models from some other brands.

These irons are also crammed with technology, as thanks to the use of Artificial Intelligence, Wilson's engineers have been able to optimize the face architecture and reconfigure the Power Holes 3.0 on the sole to perform better for its target player. We found the Dynapower irons to be both long and forgiving during our testing sessions. They come with a metallic, metalwood feel that translates into a lot of power, perfect for any slower swinging player.

Read our full Wilson Dynapower Iron Review

(Image credit: Future)

Cobra Air-X Women’s Irons A large and forgiving club head that inspires confidence Our expert review: Specifications Clubs available: 5-GW Construction: Cavity back Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Large, forgiving clubhead features offset to neutralise a slice + Notable distance gains + Ultralite graphite shafts help boost your swing speed Reasons to avoid - Some may prefer a softer feel - Hard to shape shots and manipulate ball flight

When it comes to irons, most women want something that’s lightweight and really easy to use while visually instilling feelings of confidence. The Cobra Air-X women’s irons put great big ticks in these important boxes. Not only are they very lightweight, with weight savings being made in both the head and the grip, but they also feature bespoke ‘ultralite’ women’s 48-gram shaft to give you an iron that is totally effortless to swing.

What's more, they there is a lot of club head stability, with the main highlight being the distance on offer. This is down to a large, cavity-back head that is akin to many of the fantastic options you'll find on the best irons for high beginner players.

Read our full Cobra Air-X Women’s Irons Review

Women's putters

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

TaylorMade Kalea Premier Spider Mini Women's Putter A premium putter designed specifically for women golfers Our expert review: Specifications Face : Pure Roll insert Stock Shaft: KBS CT Tour putter shaft Stock Grip: Super Stroke GTR Today's Best Deals View at CARLSGOLFLAND.COM Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Easy alignment + Very consistent on the greens + Improved our lag putting Reasons to avoid - More length options needed

TaylorMade has put an awful lot of time and investment into designing a brand new Kalea Premier line of clubs for ladies and the Spider Mini putter is the perfect choice for this truly premium set of women's golf clubs. We loved the look of the putter right away, eye-catching and yet not over the top, with the royal blue sole and yellow detailing really standing out.

It as a 15 percent smaller footprint than the standard Spider design so if you want more forgiveness and a larger mallet head, then perhaps looks elsewhere. But we still liked how it sit flush to the ground which encouraged us to make a smooth, pendulum rocking action with their arms. The putter is fitted with a simple long white sight line on the crown, which makes alignment easy and obvious.

From a feel perspective the Spider Mini really performed well. The putter was very responsive thanks to TaylorMade's Pure Roll putter face which features on most of the brand's best putters. The deep grooves really grip the ball, imparting topspin so that you get a very consistent and true forward roll out across even the most uneven putting surface.

Read our full TaylorMade Kalea Premier Spider Mini Women's Putter Review

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

Odyssey Women's White Hot OG 2-Ball Putter A traditional looking putter that offers great ball rolls Our expert review: Specifications Face : White Hot microhinge insert Stock Shaft: Stroke Lab shaft Grip: Odyssey Pistol grip Today's Best Deals View at PGA TOUR Superstore Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Very easy to use + Stylish blue and white gives it all round appeal + Fantastic feel off the face thanks to the iconic White Hot insert Reasons to avoid - The 2-Ball design means no alignment line on the back of the putter, which some may prefer

This version of the iconic 2-ball putter is designed specifically for women in a shorter length and with a smaller grip. It feels softer and although is a mallet didn't feel cumbersome at all. It is best suited to a golfer with a fairly straight stroke with minimal arc. That being said it does a great job stabilizing a slightly nervy stroke on those shorter putts.

The multi-material Stroke Lab shaft saves 40 grams of weight, which is redistributed to the head and grip end of the putter. This rebalances the putter for improved tempo and consistency in your stroke. A White Hot Microhinge Insert, which is commonly used on all of the best Odyssey putters, provides feel and promotes a pleasing forward roll, alignment is also made easy due to the high contrast silver PVD finish. It is one of the most forgiving and best mallet putters on the market right now.

Read our full Odyssey Women's White Hot OG 2-Ball Putter Review

Ping G Le2 Anser Putter A stylish looking blade putter Specifications Face: Pebax face insert Stock Shaft: Adjustable steel shaft Stock Grip: Ping Pistol Garnett Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Classic design + Impressive modern tech + Alignment tool Reasons to avoid - Feel off the face is very soft

There are three putter models in the popular Ping G Le2 women’s range of clubs and the Anser needs no introduction as it is one of Ping’s most popular models ever with a bold and high MOI design. An easy-to-use adjustable shaft allows self-fitting for length between 31" and 35". The threaded screw mechanism permits accurate incremental adjustments without grip twist and misalignment.

A two-piece elastomer face insert is engineered with Ping’s TR (True Roll) Technology that provides a soft layer for precision and feel, and a firmer layer that helps to improve consistency on every distance to eliminate the dreaded three-putt. We should note that this putter does feel very soft off the face so those seeking a firmer feel should maybe look at the other models in this guide.

Finally we liked the classic Anser shape of this putter with little design touches such as the subtle pink/purple accents and the similarly colored grip.

Wilson Staff Women’s Infinite Windy City Putter A sleek looking blade Specifications Face: Double-Milled Face Stock Shaft: Steel Stock Grip: Standard grip Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Solid aesthetics + Good value + Great stability Reasons to avoid - Some players will prefer a traditional (non counter-balanced) feel

Part of the Wilson Staff Infinite line of putters, the women’s Windy City blade putter features Counterbalance Technology. This combines a heavier head and grip weights, moving the balance point closer to the hands for a smoother and more controlled putting stroke.

There is no distraction at address, as a dark PVD finish reduces glare and accentuates sight-lines, whilst the face has been double milled to promote consistent impact, roll and distance control. The grip includes an oversize design construction and this helps to relieve tension, provide a stable feel and limit rotation during the stroke.

How we test

Our testing for golf clubs is built upon a comprehensive process combined with the knowledge and expertise of the Golf Monthly test team. Our Women’s testing staff consists of Carly Frost, Katie Dawkins and Golf Monthly’s Women’s Editor Alison Root. Our team usually attends product launches and then when it comes to our actual testing, we first try clubs in a controlled environment. This usually takes place on an indoor simulator at Foresight Sports, with premium balls and the GCQuad launch monitor.

Next up is outdoor testing, which normally takes place at West Hill Golf Club or any location in which our female staff have travelled to in order to test the product. We think it is vitally important to do both and continue to test the clubs so they have been comprehensively put to the test in different conditions. Our amazing female staff at Golf Monthly all differ in golfing ability, which allows them to deliver accurate insight on product designed for beginners all the way through to the elite amateur and professional game. It should also be mentioned that manufacturers cannot pay for a good review and we make our conclusions from the testing and our experiences. This is because we strive to give the best reviews possible so you can get a greater understanding of the clubs themselves.

How to choose golf clubs

There was a time when golf club manufacturers would simply take a men’s club design ‘pink it’ and ‘shrink it’. By that we mean very little thought was given to a woman’s golf club except to change the color, perhaps the length of the shaft and the weight of the head. Nowadays, the main equipment manufacturers are designing bespoke sets of golf clubs for women in much more detail, covering all areas of the market from the entry level player to the Tour professional. For that reason, we’ve listed a few points below that you consider before purchasing your new equipment.

Price

The first thing to note about any kind of golf club is that they can sometimes be expensive, particularly their irons. If you’re a beginner female golfer, it may be worth opting for something a little cheaper and as your skillset improves investing in a set that will last a longer period of time. While some of the best drivers on the market can come in at some pretty hefty prices, it is always worth looking at purchasing a club that fits into your budget and skill sets. Make sure to assess what you're buying and your needs as a golfer before you invest and whether you can get another appropriate model elsewhere for cheaper.

Experience Level

Every golf club on the market right now is designed to cater to the needs of a particular player. From drivers to golf sets, each will cater to the needs of that player in their size, shape and technology on offer. For that reason, when buying any golf club you'll need to assess your experience level and aspirations as a player and attribute that to the club you're buying. Experienced women players may benefit from some of the major manufactures' more advanced designs, whereby a beginner lady golfer will benefit from technology and a more forgiving club to help get the ball airborne.

Visuals

While how a golf club looks shouldn’t be an overriding factor, playing with clubs you like the look of certainly will help inspire confidence when hitting a shot. That can be as simple as the shape of the head, or the color of the detailing. Manufacturers tend to change the colorways of their product slightly for the women's variation of each franchise, often based on feedback from their female employees. The mental side of the game shouldn’t be looked past when purchasing golf clubs, although the majority of clubs on the market today look superb.

Clubs you already may have

If you’re an experienced female golfer it may be worth considering how old your clubs are in each area of your bag and what could really use the help of more modern technology. ‘If it isn’t broken, don’t try and fix it’ certainly runs true with golf clubs. Focus more so on clubs that you could add to your bag, such as hybrids of wedges.

FAQs

What are the most forgiving women’s golf clubs? It would be hard to point out one product in particular, but we found the Ram Golf Accubar women’s set to be particularly forgiving. The Callaway Big Bertha Reva women’s clubs are also designed with ultimate forgiveness in mind.

Do women’s clubs make a difference? Women’s golf clubs are designed to be slightly lighter, with a little more shaft flex and are slightly shorter than men’s golf clubs to accommodate for a slightly slower swing speed. This makes it easier to swing the club faster and therefore hit the ball higher and further.

Rock Bottom Golf coupons These Rock Bottom Golf coupons will help you save on golf clubs, bags, balls & apparel.



TGW promo codes These The Golf Warehouse coupon codes will help you save on golf clubs, golf shoes, golf balls and apparel.

