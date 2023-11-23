Not A Typo! PXG's GEN5 Drivers Are $400 Off This Black Friday

When PXG arrived on the golf scene, they were known for producing equipment that was out of the reach of many, price-wise. However, over the years, they have reduced their RRP whilst still producing premium performing equipment.

The best PXG golf clubs are now used by many Tour professionals and have racked up multiple victories worldwide. Now, they are also reduced in the Black Friday sale, with their site offering various deals on golf clubs, putters and even golf balls.

Usually, when the best Black Friday golf deals come around, shoppers will look through various sites like Amazon, PGA TOUR Superstore, American Golf and Clubhouse Golf but, along with these retailer sites, you can also grab deals through manufacturers websites.

One of these retailers is PXG and, in this piece, we have taken a look through their website to find five deals that have caught our eye! What's more, you can also check out the best golf deals we have found here, with the hub updated regularly to bring you the best offers.

PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG

Was $599 Now $199.99 Crammed with technology and customisation options, you will struggle to find a better value driver than this 0311 XF Gen5 which, for Black Friday is now up to 66% off. Designed with maximum forgiveness in mind, the variable thickness on the face was a particular standout. Read our full PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver Review

PXG 0311 GEN5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG

Was $599 Now $199.99 Along with the XF version, there is the standard GEN5, which is the slightly less forgiving model of the two. However, both have the same construction type and both provide plenty of adjustability, which means you can hone in your spin and distance numbers.

PXG 0311 XF GEN6 Fairway Wood | 23% off at PXG

Was $299.99 Now $229.99 Serving up a 23% discount, the 0311 XF GEN6 Fairway Wood is now under $230, with a high MOI head providing great distance and speed. Ideally, the user will have a custom fitting to get the most out of the head, but this is an excellent performer for an excellent price.

PXG Xtreme Golf Ball | 12% off at PXG

Was $39.99 Now $34.99 In testing, we felt that the Xtreme Golf Ball was a really solid premium offering with solid long game distance and good short game spin and control. It does have a slightly firm sound and feel, but it’s certainly a worthy opponent to other premium balls on the market. Read our full PXG Xtreme Golf Ball Review

PXG Blackbird Battle Ready Putter | 49% off at PXG

Was $399 Now $199.99 PXG have a range of putters available at sizeable discounts, with their Blackbird Battle Ready almost half price this Black Friday. Constructed of aerospace-grade aluminum and high-density tungsten, it features a bold primary sightline for alignment, with the overall head shape extremely forgiving.