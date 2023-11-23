Not A Typo! PXG's GEN5 Drivers Are $400 Off This Black Friday
If you are after deals on golf gear, it may be worth checking out manufacturers' official sites. Here, we take a look at some of the best deals on PXG's, which include $400 off their GEN5 drivers
When PXG arrived on the golf scene, they were known for producing equipment that was out of the reach of many, price-wise. However, over the years, they have reduced their RRP whilst still producing premium performing equipment.
The best PXG golf clubs are now used by many Tour professionals and have racked up multiple victories worldwide. Now, they are also reduced in the Black Friday sale, with their site offering various deals on golf clubs, putters and even golf balls.
Usually, when the best Black Friday golf deals come around, shoppers will look through various sites like Amazon, PGA TOUR Superstore, American Golf and Clubhouse Golf but, along with these retailer sites, you can also grab deals through manufacturers websites.
One of these retailers is PXG and, in this piece, we have taken a look through their website to find five deals that have caught our eye! What's more, you can also check out the best golf deals we have found here, with the hub updated regularly to bring you the best offers.
PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG
Was $599 Now $199.99
Crammed with technology and customisation options, you will struggle to find a better value driver than this 0311 XF Gen5 which, for Black Friday is now up to 66% off. Designed with maximum forgiveness in mind, the variable thickness on the face was a particular standout.
Read our full PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver Review
PXG 0311 GEN5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG
Was $599 Now $199.99
Along with the XF version, there is the standard GEN5, which is the slightly less forgiving model of the two. However, both have the same construction type and both provide plenty of adjustability, which means you can hone in your spin and distance numbers.
PXG 0311 XF GEN6 Fairway Wood | 23% off at PXG
Was $299.99 Now $229.99
Serving up a 23% discount, the 0311 XF GEN6 Fairway Wood is now under $230, with a high MOI head providing great distance and speed. Ideally, the user will have a custom fitting to get the most out of the head, but this is an excellent performer for an excellent price.
PXG Xtreme Golf Ball | 12% off at PXG
Was $39.99 Now $34.99
In testing, we felt that the Xtreme Golf Ball was a really solid premium offering with solid long game distance and good short game spin and control. It does have a slightly firm sound and feel, but it’s certainly a worthy opponent to other premium balls on the market.
Read our full PXG Xtreme Golf Ball Review
PXG Blackbird Battle Ready Putter | 49% off at PXG
Was $399 Now $199.99
PXG have a range of putters available at sizeable discounts, with their Blackbird Battle Ready almost half price this Black Friday. Constructed of aerospace-grade aluminum and high-density tungsten, it features a bold primary sightline for alignment, with the overall head shape extremely forgiving.
PXG 0311 XP GEN6 Iron | 9% off at PXG
Was $209.99 Now $189.99
Having tested the 0311 P Gen6, we know that PXG offers some excellent options in the iron department. Here, you can grab the XP Gen6 with $20 off and, along with the Dark model, there are plenty of other variations and finishes available.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
