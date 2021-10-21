We run down all the biggest savings on irons available right now
Best Black Friday Golf Iron Deals
Do you need to upgrade your irons? Or are you perhaps buying your first set? If so, you’re in luck.
Iron sets can cost upwards of $1000 these days so deals are very welcome in this particular category.
There are plenty of great golf iron deals available right now in the run up to Black Friday, with big savings on well-known brands to smaller, budget ones.
In the US, we pick out deals on brands including Cleveland and XXIO, whilst Scottsdale Golf in the UK has some fantastic offers on irons, with big discounts on the likes of TaylorMade, Cobra, Callaway and PXG.
Best Golf Iron Deals – US
Lazrus Irons
$297 $277 at Amazon
A modest $20 saving on the Lazrus irons, a best-seller sold via Amazon. If you’re looking for your first set then this is a great option at this price. Reviews are fantastic.
Cleveland UXH Irons 4-PW
$799.99 $599.99 at The Golf Warehouse
Save a massive $200 on the hollow-bodied UHX irons from Cleveland, designed to be long-hitting, high launching and forgiving. You’ll get them in 4-PW with regular flex Dynamic Gold shafts.
XXIO9 Irons – 6-SW
$1049.99 $699.93 at The Golf Warehouse
Ultra-premium brand XXIO specalizes in lightweight golf clubs and these XXIO9s are down by $350 right now. These feature an ultra-low CG for extreme forgiveness and a lightweight, graphite shaft will help produce a high launch.
Tour Edge Exotics EXS 22H Irons
$769.99 $449.99 at Rock Bottom Golf
The Exotics EXS 22H irons are said to provide ‘the distance and forgiveness of a metalwood combined with the feel and control of a forged iron set.’ Test that for yourself with this huge saving of $320! The deal includes seven irons with stiff flex shafts.
Best Golf Iron Deals – UK
TaylorMade P790 Irons 5-PW 2017 + FREE dozen TP5 balls
£1,079 £799 at Scottsdale Golf
The original P790 irons from 2017 are some of the best ever made, and this offer (including 12 TaylorMade TP5 balls) is very good. You can choose your specs with Scottsdale Golf too, so you can pick lie angle, shaft length, shaft type and grip. You can also pick them up in the beautiful stealth black finish for just £100 more.
Cobra Speedzone Irons 5-SW or 5-GW
£819 £499 at Scottsdale Golf
Save a massive £320 on the Speedzones from Cobra, one of the best higher-handicap irons of the previous generation. They’ll help you launch your irons higher and hit them further, with plenty of forgiveness on those off-centre strikes.
Callaway Rogue Irons 5-SW
£729 £429 at Scottsdale Golf
If you’re looking for some slightly cheaper forgiving irons then the Rogues from Callaway will more than do the job. Some cool technology like Variable Face Thickness and Cup360 make these very user-friendly, although if you want extra distance then the Rogue X irons are on sale for the same price. You can also pick up the newer Mavrik irons for £539.
Cobra 2021 Fly XL Irons
£399 £299 at Scottsdale Golf
Lightweight components on the Fly XL make them extremely forgiving, high launching and long hitting, making these perfect for beginners and higher handicap golfers. Save £100 currently with Scottsdale Golf on what is a fantastic value set.
Slazenger V300 Irons
£24.99 £12.99 per club at Scottsdale Golf
If you’re brand new to golf then you simply can’t go wrong with these irons at £12.99 per club. You could buy a 5, 7 and 9 iron plus a PW and SW for a nice half set at just £65. If you bought a set from 5-SW (we’d recommend hybrids instead of 3 and 4 irons for beginners) they’d only cost £91!