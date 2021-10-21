Best Black Friday Golf Iron Deals

Do you need to upgrade your irons? Or are you perhaps buying your first set? If so, you’re in luck.

Iron sets can cost upwards of $1000 these days so deals are very welcome in this particular category.

There are plenty of great golf iron deals available right now in the run up to Black Friday, with big savings on well-known brands to smaller, budget ones.

In the US, we pick out deals on brands including Cleveland and XXIO, whilst Scottsdale Golf in the UK has some fantastic offers on irons, with big discounts on the likes of TaylorMade, Cobra, Callaway and PXG.

Best Golf Iron Deals – US

Lazrus Irons $297 $277 at Amazon

A modest $20 saving on the Lazrus irons, a best-seller sold via Amazon. If you’re looking for your first set then this is a great option at this price. Reviews are fantastic. View Deal

Cleveland UXH Irons 4-PW $799.99 $599.99 at The Golf Warehouse

Save a massive $200 on the hollow-bodied UHX irons from Cleveland, designed to be long-hitting, high launching and forgiving. You’ll get them in 4-PW with regular flex Dynamic Gold shafts. View Deal

XXIO9 Irons – 6-SW $1049.99 $699.93 at The Golf Warehouse

Ultra-premium brand XXIO specalizes in lightweight golf clubs and these XXIO9s are down by $350 right now. These feature an ultra-low CG for extreme forgiveness and a lightweight, graphite shaft will help produce a high launch. View Deal

Tour Edge Exotics EXS 22H Irons $769.99 $449.99 at Rock Bottom Golf

The Exotics EXS 22H irons are said to provide ‘the distance and forgiveness of a metalwood combined with the feel and control of a forged iron set.’ Test that for yourself with this huge saving of $320! The deal includes seven irons with stiff flex shafts. View Deal

Best Golf Iron Deals – UK