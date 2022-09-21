Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Throughout the years, the Ben Hogan brand has been known for its exquisite craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail. If you know anything at all about the company’s namesake, you know that anything else wouldn’t be good enough for one of golf's greatest players. While Ben Hogan might be best known these days for its forged irons, the company offers much more for golfers, and in this guide, we break down our picks for the best Ben Hogan golf clubs currently on the market.

Best Ben Hogan Drivers

Ben Hogan GS53 Max Driver Speed and forgiveness in a stylish, confidence inspiring shape Specifications Crown: Carbon fiber Face: Titanium Volume: 460cc Adjustability: +/- 1 degree Stock length: 45.5 inches Available lofts: 9.5, 10.5 degrees Reasons to buy + Exceptionally forgiving on poor strikes + Competes well in terms of ball speed Reasons to avoid - Impact sound might be a bit loud for some Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Ben Hogan GS53 Max driver was created to give golfers a more forgiving driver (opens in new tab) than the original GS53. In that regard it performs quite well, as off-center strikes don’t suffer as much as one might expect in terms of distance and accuracy. In addition to a larger footprint (460cc as compared to 445cc), the GS53 Max’s increased forgiveness comes as a result of moving weight lower and further back in the clubhead, which is made possible by the use of a lightweight carbon crown on the driver.

A tungsten weight is positioned at the back of the sole and helps to increase the club's MOI while promoting a higher launch angle and added stability at impact. Also noteworthy is that the GS53 Max’s titanium clubface is 22 percent larger than the original GS53 driver, which along with an improved face flexing mechanic, helps to expand the driver’s sweet spot. The GS53 Max also features an adjustable loft sleeve with eight unique settings to help players finetune their launch angle, spin rate and their preferred shot shape.

Best Ben Hogan Fairway Woods

Ben Hogan GS53 Fairway Woods Specifications Body: Stainless Steel Face: Forged 455 Carpenter Steel Adjustability features: Yes Lofts : 15º, 20º Reasons to buy + Forgiving + Very accurate + Good distances Reasons to avoid - May not be the best for fast ball strikers

Another excellent club from Ben Hogan are the GS53 Fairway Woods. Akin to the GS53 Driver, these fairway woods offer great forgiveness and good yardages when struck nicely. In terms of looks, the club boasts a sleek aesthetic, with its black clubhead contrasting against silver and red detailing, that give the club a premium look. And it delivers a premium performance too. The compact clubhead means they feel solid on impact and add a lot of zip to the golf ball on impact. That contact also helps to produce a good distance off the tee, with the club producing a very satisfying sound on impact. Flighting the ball isn't a problem either, making the GS53 a great club for high handicappers (opens in new tab).

Best Ben Hogan Hybrids

Ben Hogan VKTR+ Hybrids A massive upgrade in playability compared to traditional long irons Specifications Body: 17-4 stainless steel Face: Forged 455 maraging steel Adjustability: None Available lofts: 18, 22, 26 degrees Reasons to buy + Naturally high launch conditions + Sharp looking profile at address Reasons to avoid - Limited loft options for this category Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ben Hogan VKTR+ hybrids have a clean, simplistic look at address, but there’s a lot going on under the hood that delivers exceptional performance akin to some of the best hybrids (opens in new tab) on the market. Among those technologies is a multi-material construction that includes a thin, fast maraging steel clubface and a hollow, stainless steel body, a combination that results in impressive ball speeds from impact locations across the face.

Additionally, weight has been moved low and deep in the clubhead to increase MOI (opens in new tab) and make it easy to launch the ball from the turf or a tee. From an aesthetic standpoint, the VKTR+ hybrids also stand out, as they feature the high toe look that many players prefer in a hybrid, which promotes hitting down on the ball. Limited offset also helps golfers from turning these hybrids over too much, a common criticism of hybrids from better players.

Best Ben Hogan Golf Irons

Ben Hogan PTx Pro Irons Designed for better players in search of precision and workability Specifications Category: Players iron Construction: Forged Material: 1025 carbon steel Reasons to buy + Elegant, traditional shaping + Easy to launch Reasons to avoid - Compact profile won’t suit everyone Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Throughout its history, Ben Hogan Golf has probably been best known for its forged players irons (opens in new tab) and the PTx Pro fits perfectly into that storied lineage. The PTx Pro is a compact forged cavity back that will give lower-handicappers the look, feel, and workability that they demand in an iron. That said, these irons do feature some valuable technology to help improve performance and playability.

Most notably, the CG location has been optimally positioned for each individual iron, with the end result being lower launch and more control in the short irons and higher launch and improved stopping power in the long irons, the latter of which was a standout feature during our testing. Tungsten weighting has also been utilized to improve forgiveness, and milled grooves offer consistent spin numbers to ensure that golfers can control their distances.

Ben Hogan Icon Irons A classic blade for the game's best ball-strikers Specifications Category: Players iron Construction: Forged Material: 1025 carbon steel Reasons to buy + Great for shot shaping and controlling trajectory + Extremely soft feel Reasons to avoid - Best suited to low-handicappers Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

If the great Ben Hogan was still with us, he’d definitely be gaming the Icon irons. The Icon is a true muscleback blade (opens in new tab) that was created for the most talented ball-strikers. It features a compact, elegant shape with almost no offset and a thin topline. The Icon irons were designed for precision and workability and their forged construction offers an incredibly soft feel at impact. But if you’re not someone who finds the middle of the clubface consistently, this probably isn’t the iron for you.

That’s not to say there’s zero technology in the Icon. Progressive CG placements have been utilized to provide optimal performance through the set, and the Icon’s V-Sole design provides a high-bounce leading edge and low-bounce trailing edge to help promote improved turf interaction from any sort of lie. But for the most part, which was clear in our testing, a player’s skill level is the ultimate technology when it comes to the Icon irons.

Ben Hogan Edge EX Irons The most forgiving iron in the Ben Hogan lineup Specifications Category: Players distance/Game improvement iron Construction: Forged face/Cast body Materials: 1025 carbon steel/Stainless steel Reasons to buy + Very soft for an iron in this category + Exceptional forgiveness on mis-hits Reasons to avoid - Ample offset won’t appeal to everyone visually Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

In the world of Ben Hogan, the Edge EX might qualify as a game-improvement iron (opens in new tab). But compared to other similar irons on the market, it might better be described as a players distance iron (opens in new tab). No matter how you want to label it, the Edge EX will fit a wide range of golfers, from lower-handicappers in need of a bit more distance (opens in new tab) to mid- and higher-handicappers looking for forgiveness (opens in new tab) and improved launch conditions.

Highlighting the forgiveness provided by the Edge EX is the amount of discretionary weight that engineers were able to move lower and to the perimeter of the clubhead, which provides stability at impact, faster ball speeds on off-center strikes, and naturally high launch. The Edge EX is larger in profile and has more offset and a thicker topline than other Hogan irons, but it still offers a classic shape and the soft feel that you would expect from a forged iron.

Best Ben Hogan Wedges

Ben Hogan Equalizer II Wedges Giving shot-makers all they need to control the golf ball Specifications Construction: Forged Material: 1025 carbon steel Available lofts: 48-62 degrees Reasons to buy + Impressive spin rates + Soft, muted sound and feel Reasons to avoid - Limited bounce angle options Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ben Hogan Equalizer II wedges were created first and foremost to give discerning players the soft feel they want around the greens and on scoring shots from 100 yards out. This is done by utilizing the forged 1025 carbon steel in the design of the club. Equalizer II wedges also feature CNC face milling, aggressive U grooves and textured surface areas between each groove to maximize spin and allow players to better control the golf ball.

Also utilized in the design of the Equalizer II wedges is Ben Hogan's V-Sole, which features a high-bounce leading edge and low-bounce trailing edge to give golfers the versatility they need to manipulate the clubface to play the particular shot that conditions dictate. Additionally, there’s a specialized Texas Grind available in the lineup that was created for the kind of dry, firm turf and sand conditions that Mr. Hogan typically encountered in his home state.

Best Ben Hogan Putters

Ben Hogan BHB01 Putter A classic blade design for players with arcing strokes Specifications Material: 1020C carbon steel Head weight: 355 grams Stock length: 35 inches Finishes: Black, Platinum Nickel Loft: 2 degrees Lie angle: 70 degrees Toe hang: 43 degrees Reasons to buy + Soft but responsive feel off the face + Clean lines aid in proper alignment Reasons to avoid - Best suited for arcing strokes Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ben Hogan’s Precision Milled putters are premium, CNC milled offerings that have been constructed using soft, 1020C carbon steel. Of the models in the line, the BHB01 would qualify as the most traditional. It’s a classic blade (opens in new tab) that features a plumber's neck hosel. As one might expect from such a design, the BHB01 has 43 degrees of toe hang, so it will best fit golfers who have moderate to significant arcs in their putting stroke.

The BHB01 was designed with what Ben Hogan calls uniform face density, which means that putts struck from outside of the center of the face will still roll true and perform as expected in terms of speed and distance control. The carbon steel from which the BHB01 is constructed also provides a soft impact feel. The BHB01 comes at a stock length of 35 inches but can be ordered up to 1 ½ inches long or short, and it’s also available in black and nickel platinum finishes.

Ben Hogan BHM01 Putter A classic mid-mallet that scores high marks for forgiveness Specifications Material: 1020C carbon steel Head weight: 370 grams Stock length: 35 inches Finishes: Black, Platinum Nickel Loft: 2 degrees Lie angle: 70 degrees Toe hang: Face balanced Reasons to buy + Highly forgiving on mis-hits + Durable, stylish finish options Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for strokes with significant arc Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Ben Hogan BHM01 is a modern, mid-mallet that features a classic, rounded shape. As if often the case with mallet putters (opens in new tab), it is the most forgiving option in the Precision Milled putter lineup, as discretionary weight has been moved to the perimeter of the putter to improve results on off-center strikes. Adding to that performance benefit is a CNC milled face that promotes uniform speed and distance control from strike locations across the putter face.

The BHM01 has been forged from 1020C carbon steel, which delivers a soft feel and muted sound without completely eliminating feedback. As a face balanced putter, the BHM01 will work best for players who have minimal arc in their stroke or those who utilize a straight back, straight through approach.

How We Test Golf Clubs

Here at Golf Monthly, we employ a rigorous testing procedure (opens in new tab) when reviewing any product on our website. All of our writers are experienced golfers who know and understand how to use golf equipment and can ably analyze the benefits and drawbacks of any product. Essentially, we look to test gear to help you make the most informed decision when purchasing a set of clubs or a pair of golf shoes. Specifically, when it comes to the best Ben Hogan golf clubs, we look to test each club in a variety of conditions on and off the course to give us the best possible insight into what that club offers.

Whether we're testing a driver or a putter, we will look to assess the benefits and features each club offers to understand who it is best suited to. We test each club out on the course too, in order to give us accurate readings on the distance it offers, how much spin we can put on each club and the general feel of the ball against the clubface. One thing to note is that we only use premium golf balls when testing new golf clubs and that manufacturers cannot buy a good review.

What To Consider When Buying Golf Clubs

When buying any golf club, there are many different aspects to consider before you make your purchase. From the length of the club to the type of grip on offer, it can sometimes be an overwhelming choice which you need to think carefully about. For that reason, we've set out a handy list of points that will help you make the most informed decision, when purchasing your next set of Ben Hogan golf clubs.

1. Length

No matter what golf club you're buying, you need to get the right length of club for your height and swing. If you buy a club that is too long, there is a greater chance that you might hit the ball fat. Too short, and you're more likely to top the ball. For that reason, it is always wise to test each golf club before you buy it, and use our handy height guide (opens in new tab) to establish which length is right for you.

2. Type

One great thing about Ben Hogan is that they produce clubs for every type of golfer, from low handicappers to high handicappers beginners. It is important to make sure you're buying the right club for your abilities. Obviously, it is no good for junior or beginner golfers to be playing with forged irons that have little forgiveness. Cavity-backed irons are much more suitable for these kinds of players as they are a lot more forgiving than forged or bladed irons. For that reason, make sure you pick the right irons that are going to improve your game, not hinder it.

3. Loft and shaft flex

This pertains mostly to drivers but is also important for your long irons too. Having the right shaft flex on your clubs can seriously help you to strike the ball longer and further. That depends on your swing speed and if you have a low swing speed you're better off using a more flexible club shaft, while faster swingers are better off using a stiffer club shaft. Equally when it comes to driver loft, those with faster swing speeds are better off picking a driver with a lower loft, while slower players should opt for higher lofts to help them flight the ball better.

4. Mallet or blade?

When picking the right putter for you, you want to think about how much forgiveness you want to get from your flatstick. Mallet putters offer way more leeway on miss-hit shots than bladed putters, but slightly less feel and control. For that reason, mallets are better for beginner golfers (opens in new tab) who may be less experienced around the greens.

5. Budget

Budget is always a big factor to consider when buying any golf club and our advice is not to always go with the most expensive offering on the market. Yes, if you are an experienced golfer looking to break into single digits, you may want to spend a little extra than someone just starting out in the game to get a top-quality set of clubs. But our advice is to always make a note of your budget before heading to the pro shop and to shop around as much as you can. That way you can secure yourself the best deal for the right clubs for you.

FAQs

Are Ben Hogan clubs good? Ben Hogan makes high-quality golf clubs and especially excels when it comes to developing forged irons, which has been the company’s ultimate strength since its inception. That said, Ben Hogan offers more than just irons and its other releases have garnered increased praise in recent years. And while Ben Hogan might not get as much attention as some of the other major manufacturers in the golf world, its direct-to-consumer business model, which was instituted with the brand’s relaunch in 2015, means the company’s golf clubs deliver tremendous value when compared to competing brands and products.

Which Ben Hogan irons are the most forgiving? Ben Hogan is probably best known for the forged irons it creates for lower-handicap golfers but it has in recent years better addressed the needs of mid- and higher-handicap players. Among its current offerings, the Ben Hogan Edge EX is the most forgiving model available. The Edge EX utilizes perimeter weighting to expand the sweet spot of each iron, which results in improved distance and accuracy on off-center strikes. That said, the Edge EX still offers a soft, forged feel and it is more compact than other irons in its category.