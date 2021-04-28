Do you struggle with your long irons? We take a closer look at the best hybrid golf clubs for high handicappers

Best Hybrid Golf Clubs For High Handicappers

You should never be too proud to accept a bit of help – because this game can be hard. Manufacturers are well aware of this, of course, which is why they design clubs for golfers of all levels. If clubs are easier to hit, it stands to reason that you’ll enjoy the game more.

We have identified the best golf hybrid clubs on the market, but here we narrow it down to those models that will appeal more to the high handicap player and/or beginners.

Typically, hybrids are designed to help high handicappers hit better approach shots from long range. However, many top professionals opt for a hybrid over a long iron because they’re also benefitting from the same advantages.

If you’re a high handicapper, you’re going to benefit from a hybrid that offers more forgiveness, and you want a model that inspires confidence when you look down – which you’re not necessarily getting with a long iron or a compact hybrid model.

The good news is that you have plenty of options – so let’s take a closer look at the best hybrid golf clubs for high handicappers.

Callaway Apex Hybrid

+ Extremely forgiving

+ Easy to launch

– On the expensive side

Building on the success of the Mavrik Max, which remains a great option for high handicappers, the new Callaway Apex Hybrid has some new features, making it an ideal club for those who struggle with their long irons.

With the brand’s updated Jailbreak Velocity Blades and Face Cup technology, this is one of the most forgiving hybrids on the market and will allow golfers to maximise their ball speed.

The low CG and adjustability options in the hosel also mean it can be easily tailored to aid those who need help launching the ball.

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Rescue

+ Confidence-inspiring and easy to align at address

+ Effective from various lies

– Not adjustable for loft

Thanks to a redesigned V-Steel sole, the SIM2 Max is even more forgiving and easier to launch than its predecessor – the highly successful SIM Max that made it into the bags of Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, among others.

Another aspect sure to benefit high handicappers is the Twist Face technology, which works to minimise how far offline the ball flies on off-centre strikes.

And as well as all this, the Speed Pocket ensures there is no shortage of distance on offer to round out this versatile hybrid.

Honma XP-1 Hybrid

+ Easy to launch

+ Vizard shafts help provide additional swing speed

– High price point a potential barrier

This hand-crafted XP-1 hybrid from Japanese brand Honma is a game-improvement hybrid which, like like the driver, fairway woods and irons, is built in an easy-to-square, draw-biased design. In addition, the ultra-lightweight, hand made Vizard shafts are engineered to provide more swing speed, a high launch trajectory and responsive feel.

Engineered with a Double Slot Sole like the driver, it increases ball speed for longer carries, whilst a 42g weight pad in the rear of the head assist with launch and forgiveness. The price tag may be a barrier for some, but there’s no disputing the performance gains on offer for anyone who puts one of these in the bag.

Cleveland Launcher Halo Hybrid

+ Good value for money

+ Forgiving through the turf, even on heavy strikes

– Stepped crown design might not suit your eye

Cleveland has manufactured a number of popular hybrids over the years, and we believe its Halo hybrid could be another success story. Gliderails help provide more speed with improved turf interaction, whilst a redesigned HiBore Crown pushes the CG low and deep for a low spin.

It means high handicappers should find this club very easy to launch. If you’re looking for a ‘fuss free’ hybrid, this could well suit you perfectly.

Wilson Staff D9 Hybrid

+ Sits beautifully at address

+ Fast feel from the face translates into competitive distance

– No adjustability

As soon as you set the Wilson D9 hybrid behind the ball, it inspires confidence. That makes it an attractive option for all golfers, but especially high handicappers.

And on the technical side, it delivers too. The variable face technology provides high ball speeds and makes it really easy to get in the air, something that can’t be said for all clubs of this type.

Engineered using the same premium steel that Titleist uses, you know you’re getting quality but at a fraction of the price.

Cobra F-Max Airspeed Hybrid

+ Generates impressive speed

+ Visual appeal

– Offset hosel won’t appeal to everyone

Here’s another option for those golfers whose main preference is more yards. Engineered from lighter components, those golfers with slower swing speeds could find their game transformed with one of these in the bag.

A new lightweight crown and a five-gram lighter shaft means weight has been saved, which helps from a speed perspective, whilst a low profile and shallow face design lowers the CG for higher launch. Looks are important for golfers, too, and whilst it’s not the striking blue that will help you to turn the club over, they’re a smart addition to the bag.

Benross Evolution R Hybrid

+ An attractive price for those on a stricter budget

+ Adjustable loft bolsters versatility

– Head might be a little too compact for some

The beauty of hybrids is that they can get the ball moving forward from the type of lie high handicappers typically struggle from. The wide sole in this club minimises unwanted turf interaction and makes it a lot easier to hit from awkward lies.

Elsewhere, the CT Response Channel helps to boost ball speeds across the face, minimising ball speed drop off in those strikes that don’t find the centre. It also features an eight-point adjustable hosel, whilst a dense rear Weight Cell moves the CG position low and back in the head fo help golfers generate a high launch.

There’s no lack of technology involved in this club, and for high handicappers – and those on a stricter budget – it’s certainly one to consider.

Titleist TSi1 Hybrid

+ Traditional aesthetics

+ Sits beautifully at address

– One of the more expensive hybrids on the list

Everything about this club has been designed to help golfers optimise their ability to launch the ball. This makes it an ideal hybrid for high handicappers who perhaps struggle to get it in the air and have a lower swing speed.

The streamlined shape ensures you’ll be able to get every ounce out of your swing and with 16 independent loft and lie settings, setting a club up to suit your unique delivery has never been easier.

We think the TSi hybrid range from Titleist is one of the most versatile on the market. There truly is something for everyone in there.

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Hybrid

+ Wide soles and thick toplines inspire confidence

+ Easy to launch

– Offset look at address may put off some golfers

The Callaway Big Bertha B21 hybrid shares many of the same technologies as the driver, as well as additional offset to promote a straighter flight. The hybrids incorporate dual MIM’ed (Metal Injected Moulding) tungsten weights into the sole to further enhance launch and trajectory. Meanwhile, Jailbreak bars boost ball speed.

This is a distance-boosting hybrid, but one that also offers plenty of forgiveness. For anyone who struggles with a slice, the B21 is well worth trying. With the Mavrik line, specifically the standard model and the Max version, high handicappers have the choice of three really solid hybrids in Callaway’s range.