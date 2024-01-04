Could The New Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Range Change The Way Golf Clubs Are Designed Forever?
With a refined carbon chassis and A.I. designed Smart Face, the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke range is set to impress in 2024
After a hugely successful 2023 with the launch of the Paradym range, it was always going to be hard for Callaway to develop a product range that would outperform what went on to become one of the best drivers, fairways and hybrids of the year. The introduction of the carbon sole and redistribution of weight in last year's Paradym allowed the brand to build on what many golfers enjoyed in the Rogue ST line, but thanks to what Callaway is calling a ‘quantum leap forward’ in its A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) journey, the new Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke family could well take performance levels to new heights in 2024.
What Is The Technology?
As you can probably guess from the name, the main technology on this year’s product comes from the use of A.I. technology to create a face that performs better from every strike location. ‘Sweeter from every spot’ is the tagline, stemming from the extensive research and development discovered off the back of thousands of shots hit in order to create a face that optimizes ball flight, launch and dispersion patterns. The Callaway R&D team took thousands of shots of real player data and entered it into the brands ‘super computer’, which it then used to create the 'world’s first Ai Smart Face'.
There are multiple micro deflections situated behind the face which create a seemingly random variable thickness pattern, much like in the Odyssey Ai-One putters. These micro deflections are said act as multiple sweet spots that are situated not just in the center of the face, but all over, creating consistency of launch, speed and spin regardless of strike location.
Callaway has stuck with the name Paradym due to the continued shift from a stronger and lighter carbon chassis. There is continuation of the 360° carbon chassis that has been refined to allow for further weight redistribution over the previous model. A titanium structure has been implemented under the hood of the drivers to allow for a 15 percent weight saving on the previous model, to which the mass has been shifted elsewhere in the head to create even more optimal launch and forgiveness.
What Are The Models And Who Are They Aimed At?
Drivers
There are three driver models in the Callaway Paradaym Ai Smoke range. The Max is the baseline model, suitable for golfers of all abilities seeking distance and forgiveness. The Max D, which has been designed with a high MOI (Moment Of Inertia), a stretched back, larger looking head at address and internal draw-bias to help correct a slice.
The Max Fast is a new model to the 2024 lineup, replacing what was known as the Star model in previous Callaway driver franchises. This driver is extremely light and easy to launch and is aimed at those with slower swing speeds. The final driver in the Paradym Ai Smoke line-up is the Triple Diamond. This is the driver you will most likely see the tour players in as the head has been designed with a slightly higher and further forward CG (Centre Of Gravity) thanks to a 14g front weight, which keeps the launch and spin down for those players with faster swing speeds.
Fairways
The same four models that are found in the driver range also feature in the fairway wood lineup for Paradym Ai Smoke. All four models feature the same A.I. designed Smart Face and have all been designed once again with weight saving and redistribution in mind. The Max model will again suit those who seek a neutral ball flight with consistent launch. The Max will also be available in a high launch 3-wood model which will please those who like to hit their fairway regularly from the deck.
The Max D is similar in shape to the Max model, but is built with a slightly more upright lie angle which helps promote a draw-bias golf shot, while still maintaining the forgiveness and launch angles of the Max model.
The Max Fast is built to also favour a right to left ball flight for a right-handed golfer, but is built with lighter components. Everything about this fairway is built to promote ease of launch for slower swinging golfers - even the grip has been replaced to make this club lighter.
The Triple Diamond is the last of the four fairway options and is designed with the better player in mind. A more compact head behind the ball, along with adjustable hosel, will allow more confident players to work the ball flight a little more with this model. The Triple Diamond doesn’t feature the same carbon sole as the other fairway models and instead features a steel sole and forward placed weight screw in order to move the CG forward and create a more penetrating ball flight.
Hybrids
The Max hybrid is ideal for all golfers seeking modern technology and design to help them when playing from distance into greens. A slightly larger footprint means this club boasts forgiveness and a more pronounced sole camber compared to its predecessor has allowed for improved turf interaction and more consistent strikes. A tungsten Speed Cartridge implemented behind the face will see this club produce fast ball speeds with low spin.
The Paradym Ai Smoke HL hybrid holds the same principles in place as its big brother in the fairway wood. This club is easy to launch with moderate spin and will feature a slight draw-bias ball flight.
The Max Fast hybrid will be the lightest and easiest to launch hybrid out of the three models. This model will be feature an extremely lightweight 40g shaft to assist with launch from different lies.
Irons
There are three new iron models in the Paradym Ai Smoke range. The Max is a hollow-body designed iron for the average to faster swinger. The longer blade length and thin top-line will attract better players who are seeking distance and forgiveness.
The Max HL irons are a deep cavity back iron, perfect for those seeking more forgiveness through a deep CG, which is designed to promote a high ball flight, making it easier to hit more greens. The addition of ¼” longer irons throughout the whole range helps produce more speed while the Ai Smart face helps tighten dispersion.
The third iron model is once again the Max Fast model which is also a deep cavity back design. Longer blade lengths and larger top-lines promote confidence at address and the lightweight construction should make it easy to hit towering iron shots.
Who’s Using Them On Tour?
With the PGA Tour starting up again this week, it’s likely you will see all of the major Callaway staff players put the Paradym Ai Smoke driver and fairway models in the bag at some point. This will include the likes of recent LIV Golf signing and last year's Masters winner Jon Rahm, as well as the likes of Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns and the Hojgaard brothers. We certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see players who aren't signed to a Callaway equipment deal put some of the product in the bag for the 2024 season too.
What Callaway Says
"Our team had been exploring a real breakthrough for us in the AI space, an Ai-driven breakthrough using Real Player swing Dynamics. And we had done some prototyping efforts that showed that there was a whole new level of performance available to us using AI in our design process."
"We have locations that can resist gear effect, a location for example in the heel would result in a lot of cut spin. We can have our face deflect or push back and resist that cut spin and have a better result downrange. Similarly on a toe strike you would see a little more sidespin resulting in a hook or draw. We can control that location to get a more optimal downrange result. For bulge and roll, it’s basically starting it in a different place because of the golf ball spin with gear effect. We’re now able to resist some of that gear effect in a way that no one else, can resulting in better performance all over the face."
Our First Impressions
It was always going to be hard building something that would outperform the impressive Paradym range released last year, but I really think Callaway has done this with Paradym Ai Smoke. The feel from the drivers is immense, in particular the Triple Diamond model, which has an abundance of power and is now even more forgiving. I think this will be an extremely popular model for the better player looking to pick up some distance while still hitting plenty of fairways.
The fairway wood range is extensive and caters to such a large range of golfers that there really is something for everyone. Despite naturally gravitating towards the Triple Diamond fairway because of the great driver performance in this model, I actually preferred the feel and more muted acoustics from the Max model, which were likely created due to the carbon sole and crown. I have no doubts that the Paradym Ai Smoke range will resonate with golfers of all abilities and I like how the aesthetics match the premium performance. The white and grey accents alongside the electric blue coloring on these clubs really boost their shelf appeal and will certainly catch the eye of your playing partners.
Specs, Pricing & Availability
On Sale: 9th February 2024
Driver,Woods And Hybrids Stock Shafts: Project X Cypher 2.0, MCA Tensei AV Blue/Silver, Project X Denali Black
Irons Stock Shafts: TT Project X Cypher 2.0, True Temper Elevate MPH 85
RRPs: Drivers $599/£569, fairways $349/£379, hybrids $279/£299, irons 7-piece set from $999/£899 in steel, $999/£999 with graphite shafts.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
