Adam Scott What’s In The Bag?

What does the Australian former World No.1 carry in his bag? We take a look

One of the most successful golfers in the world, Adam Scott has 31 wins worldwide and is best remembered for his 2013 Masters win in a playoff over Angel Cabrera.

Let’s take a look in the bag of the Australian….

Starting with the driver, Scott has played the TS2, TS3 and TS4 models in the past, along with a newer TSi3. But right now he appears to have put the TSi4 in the bag.

The TSi4 is the lowest-spinning driver of the TSi range.

His fairway wood used to be an older model, the Titleist 915F which he had at a loft of 16.5 degrees, but he has recently switched it out for a TSi2 fairway wood by Titleist.

He also has put a TSi2 seven-wood in the bag too.

His irons are also older models as he chooses to put a Titleist 716 T-MB 3-iron in the bag alongside his trusty Titleist 680 Forged irons which run from 4-iron to 9-iron.

The 680 Forged iron was originally released in 2005.

Scott loves the slight offset, longer blade length and the feel they give, and has said he goes through a set every 18 months.

The Australian carries four Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges ranging from 48 to 60 degrees at four degree increments.

Scott had been playing around with a shorter putter to start 2021 but currently has a Scotty Cameron Xperimental Rev X11 putter with the long shaft.

Finally Scott uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball and wears FootJoy shoes and Uni Qlo apparel and cap.

Driver: Titleist TSi4, 10.5° with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80 X shaft

Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 16.5° with Fujikura Rombax P95 shaft.

Seven Wood: Titleist TSi2 with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 10 X shaft

Irons: Titleist 718 T-MB 3-iron with KBS Tour shaft, Titleist 680 Forged (4-9) with KBS Tour 130X shafts.

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 48°, 52°, 56° and 60° with all with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT Tour Issue X100 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Xperimental Rev X11

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: FootJoy