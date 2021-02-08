We take a look at the best irons for low handicappers in this piece.

Best Irons For Low Handicappers

Regardless of handicap, every single golfer needs to have the best golf irons for them.

Low handicappers seeking to make improvements in their games will look for opportunities to make adjustments of fine tuning to maximise their potential.

When it comes to iron play, improving distance control and reducing dispersion could help a low handicapper produce better and more consistent scoring.

For the golfing purist, there’s nothing like a shiny set of elegant new blades. Not only do they look fantastic, but they also deliver the ultimate in feel and control.

Many low handicappers choose to play blades as they offer the greatest level of workability. With a blade, you can shape the ball in either direction, and control ball flight to suit the wind conditions.

Alternatively, a compact iron with a little more forgiveness might just offer the perfect blend of control and consistency. So what are the best irons for low handicappers currently on the market? Well we have created a list below for you to enjoy.

Titleist T100 Irons

+ Classic shape and look

+ Great blend of attributes

– Won’t suit purists or high handicappers

One of the best Titleist irons out right now, the T100 irons have been designed to appeal to better players seeking a classic compact shape whilst still benefiting from a degree of forgiveness.

They feature traditional players’ iron lofts in a forged cavity construction.

The face is thin and responsive, while the use of tungsten weighting in the 3-7 irons boosts off-centre strike forgiveness.

It looks like the old Titileist 718 CB model at address thanks to being a bit more compact on the top rail, but has even more forgiveness on offer to rescue a poor strike. It feels noticeably solid and soft at impact and the extra camber on the sole helps it glide through the turf a little more easily.

We enjoyed the T100s in testing and particularly found the longer irons easy to hit with good launch, consistent ball speeds and tight dispersion.

This is a good, compact iron for better players looking for a blend of control and consistency.

Titleist T100 Irons Review

TaylorMade P770 Irons

+ Stunning looking from all angles

+ Traditional lofts with no loss in distance

– Only aimed at mid-low handicappers

The TaylorMade P770 irons sit at the distance end of its P-Series irons that were released last year and will appeal to the ball striking golfer who is after distance and a bit of added forgiveness in a compact head.

Aesthetically, they are very similar to the popular P790 iron but with a slightly weaker loft to appeal to those who want control over all-out distance. It feels fairly lively off the face and when we tested it we found distances over the 170 yard mark easy to achieve with the 7-iron.

This club launches nice and high too despite the lower spin when compared to the sister P7MB and P7MC irons. With those irons in mind, there is a lot of scope to mix and match with these irons if you are a good ball striker. The more forgiving and stronger P770s would be very useful in the longer irons and then the more bladed P7MBs can be used for control and playability below the 7-iron.

From every angle this is a stunning golf club and will look like the part sat in your bag while giving you great performance and feel when striking the ball. Without a doubt, one of the best golf irons for mid-low handicappers.

TaylorMade P770 Irons Review

Ping Blueprint Irons

+ Exceptional Feel

+ Highly workable

– Not the most forgiving

The Ping Blueprint is a very attractive, blade-style iron that’s been fully forged from 8620 carbon steel. In fact, we think this might be Ping’s most aesthetically pleasing club.

With shorter blade length, less offset and narrower sole widths than any other Ping iron, this is really a club for the best ball strikers.

The one-piece forging involved in constructing the Ping blueprint makes for very tight tolerance control and that means maximum consistency when it comes to distance control.

The machined tungsten toe screw weight and internal heel weight allow for precise swing weight tuning while the hydropearl finish reduces glare on sunny days.

In testing we found, once you find a rhythm, even though the hitting area is relatively small, the results are pleasing and it’s extremely easy to shape the ball and manipulate flight.

It is one of the best irons for low handicappers because of the incredible looks and workability, however, be warned because it is for the best players only.

Ping Blueprint Irons Review

Mizuno JPX921 Tour Irons

+ Soft and pure feel

+ Tour shape

– Not as forgiving as JPX921

An iron that also features in our best Mizuno irons guide, these Tour inspired irons have been designed to provide precise distance control for the better player.

The JPX921 Tour maintains its predecessor’s fusion of precision with stability from off-centre strikes.

Mizuno’s Stability Frame with toe bias weighting promotes a longer, straighter and more consistent ball flight while the pearl brush finish reduces glare.

Grain Flow Forged HD from 1025E Pure Select Mild Carbon steel, the JPX921 Tour delivers an identifiable and classic Mizuno feel.

The shorter irons feature a narrower sole for improved turf interaction while a thicker cavity pad throughout the set, evolving from Mizuno’s study of vibration patterns, produces a harmonic impact that can be felt for a fraction longer.

Better players will enjoy the workability on offer with these irons.

Mizuno JPX921 Tour Irons Review

Callaway Apex Pro Irons

+ Good workability

+ Aesthetically appealing

– Not as forgiving as Apex or Apex DCB

We love how these irons look, striking a great balance between a modern, technology-packed iron and a classic looking blade-like club. Behind the ball, it is quite compact from heel-to-toe with a lovely rounded shape that Callaway are famous for. The top line is thin, but not too thin so as it is intimidating, meaning these irons appeal to a wide range of handicappers, not just those in single figures.

Striking these irons, the ball gets up into the air nice and easy – thanks to the more traditional lofts – but this doesn’t mean these irons don’t go far. The generous loft on the 7-iron inspires plenty of confidence at address despite the relatively thin top line and compact head.

The Apex Pro irons perform fairly traditionally from a distance point of view, but this is ideal if you are a good ball striker looking for a 7-iron to fly between 150 and 160 yards.

Indeed if you are after distance, there are some great distance options in the Apex 21 family. It is the control, flight and playability that makes the Apex Pro stand out and it is a great iron for the ball striking golfer who is after style and feel from a classy iron head. It’s one of the best golf irons 2021 has to offer and one of the best Callaway irons.

Callaway Apex Pro Irons Review

TaylorMade P7MB Irons

+ Beautiful looking iron

+ Great workability

– Sharp leading edge places premium on ball striking.

The sleek TaylorMade P7MB irons is a true muscleback that boasts a thin top line, narrow sole and minimal offset.

It is forged from 1025 carbon steel with a machine-milled face comprised of the most aggressive score lines in a TaylorMade iron for the ultimate in shot making and control.

A mirrored surface across the backbar allows light to reflect in multiple dimensions while the geometrical positioning of the backbar also delivers precise CG placement and mass properties for optimal performance.

As used by Rory McIlroy this iron has proved popular with Tour players.

We found the P7MB to be surprisingly forgiving in testing. One of the most playable blades/musclebacks we’ve tried. The feel off the face is buttery soft and looks are stunning. Truly one of the best models out right now let alone one of the best TaylorMade irons on the market.

TaylorMade P7MB Irons Review

Titleist 620 CB Irons

+ Beautiful looking club

+ Ultimate for feel and shot-making

– Not forgiving

Titleist’s real players’ irons, the 620CB is a one-piece forged cavity back that delivers sleek and simple looks as well as tremendous feel and feedback.

The cavity back design produces a tour-proven flight that is workable and controllable with reduced offset and a thin topline creating

The Centre of Gravity locations have been designed to allow for shot-making and to deliver responsive feedback.

We found the feel off the face to be supremely smooth and we enjoyed the penetrating ball flight from good strikes.

It has to be said, this is really only a club for the best golfers, but those with the necessary ball-striking skills will get a great deal out of it.

Cobra King Forged MB Irons

+ Great feel

+ Striking looks

– Not the most forgiving

The Cobra King Forged MB Irons have been one of the best irons for low handicappers for a while now.

They have been designed for ultimate precision, shot-shaping and scoring. The irons undergo a 5-step forging process that delivers precise shaping, a more refined grain structure, and superior feel.

Created in conjunction with Rickie Fowler, the irons have a classic blade shape delivers a compact look preferred by better players and increases precision and workability to optimize scoring. CNC milling delivers the most precise face and groove structures possible for improved spin and trajectory.

Two tungsten inserts are strategically positioned on the toe and in the centre of the club head for added forgiveness, feel and trajectory control.

Cobra’s Diamondized Black Metal (DBM) finish is Cobra’s most durable, visually appealing, black satin finish that diffuses sunlight, helping to maintain a sleek look over a long period of time, while offering extreme resistance to wear for longer lasting, better-looking irons.

Cobra have also introduced a copper finish to the King Forged MB irons for 2021. Inspired by Rickie Fowler, the irons come with all the same technology but with a striking and durable copper finish.

Wilson Staff Model CB Irons

+ Beautifully forged

+ Great feedback and reasonably forgiving

– Have to be a very consistent ball striker to benefit the most

The Wilson Staff Model CB irons have been inspired by its successful V6 iron to provide players with Tour-like performance and control.

There is a tungsten weight positioned in the toe of the long and mid irons to enhance stability and lower the centre of gravity. Whilst it probably isn’t the most aesthetically pleasing addition to the club, it definitely helps when using the traditionally more difficult longer irons in the bag.

The best part of this club is the 8620 carbon steel face that provides a solid muscleback feel but with the cavity back consistency and feel on all types of shot.

It is a great looking iron at address and another great addition to the Wilson range of iron for the lower handicap golfer.