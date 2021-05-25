We take a closer look at some of the best sand wedges currently on the market

Best Sand Wedges

One avenue of the short game that the best golf wedges have to be able to deal with is the sand. Playing from the beach can be very difficult because of the rules and the challenge of the shots needed to be played around the green.

As the name would suggest, the sand wedge – a club with a loft typically between 54° and 58° – was created to help golfers escape from bunkers. The best sand wedges use design and technology to help make this as easy as possible for a wide range of abilities.

Additionally we don’t just use sand wedges to pop the ball out of the sand – they are way too versatile.

Often it’s the best, or only, choice of club when you need to hack it out of thick rough; it’s the club you’ll go to from 80 yards; and for many it’s the club they’ll reach for immediately whenever greenside.

Bearing this in mind we have tested the latest models to give you an idea what the best sand wedges on the market offer, and how they vary from brand to brand. If there are other facets of the game you want to find a wedge for, check out our guides on the best wedges for chipping, best gap wedges, or if you are new to the game, the best golf wedges for beginners.

TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 Wedge

+ High performing in every department

+ Rusty face reduces sun glare

– Rusty look won’t be for everyone

The theory with rusty wedges is that they create more spin – and who doesn’t want more of that?

So TaylorMade’s innovative Raw Face technology sees its Milled Grind wedges rust over time, and whilst the appearance won’t appeal to everyone, if more spin is what you’re after then these could well work for you.

Overall we were hugely impressed with the its performance in all departments which makes it not just one of the best sand wedges on the market, but one of the best golf wedges full stop.

TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0 Wedge Review

Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedge

+ Classic address profile and finishes

+ Versatility and aggressive spin control

– Premium price (£450 for a set of three) a big investment

The key technology to note with the SM8 is the longer hosel and high-density tungsten toe weight, which increases MOI by seven per cent and moves the CG to help the face square more naturally.

We compared its performance with the SM7 from 80 yards, and found that the SM8 flew slightly higher, whilst the grouping around the hole got tighter – which could well have been down to that design change.

In terms of chipping, we enjoyed having a little more margin for error with the D-Grind, but with 23 loft and bounce options across six different sole grinds, we’re confident everyone has the tools to perfect their wedge line-up to get the ball closer from 120 yards and in.

The newer K-Grind is also a great option if you have a tendency to chunk and fat chips often.

Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedge Review

Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5 Wedge

+ Two superb-looking finishes

+ Wide variety of loft and sole grind options

– Some golfers may prefer less taper in the hosel area

Callaway has been making some of the best sand wedges in the game for a while now. These MD5 wedges continue that trend and feature new Jaws grooves, designed with a 37 degree wall angle to make them sharper for maximum grip and spin from all types of lie.

In addition, three raised micro-ridges between the grooves increase the number of contact points with the ball to 84, which creates added spin.

We were most impressed with the spin this wedge created on longer pitch shots and full shots. We switched between the different offerings, and they all felt buttery soft, which is a down to the mild carbon steel, the muscleback design and the soft grip.

In you’re not comfortable with your current sand wedge, we recommend trying the high-bounce W-Grind.

Callaway Jaws MD5 Wedge Review

Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge

+ Wonderful soft feel

+ Tour satin finish looks stunning

– Some players may prefer to see a straighter leading edge

This wedge will catch the attention of low handicap players, with a beautiful muscleback design offering a soft feel. A unique core at the heart of this plays it part in creating a larger sweetspot, which is better aligned with the impact location.

We tested a couple of different options on the Foresight Sports GCQuad against other current wedges, and from a variety of distances the RTX ZipCore proved to be one of the highest-spinning wedges on the market.

Despite the high spin levels, we didn’t suffer with balls ballooning through the air and distance control was very consistent, even on shots that weren’t quite out of the sweetspot.

In summary, RTX ZipCore is one of the most comprehensive wedge offerings right now and represents excellent value for money. As such it also features in our guides on the best lob wedges and best golf wedge for mid handicapper golfers.

Ping Glide Forged Wedge

+ Excellent spin control

+ Easy to manipulate face

– £200 RRP will deter some

Ping’s Glide Forged wedge is aimed at skilled golfers who demand high levels of spin control and versatility.

It looks more compact behind the ball than a lot of other models, and it’s the smaller profile that will appeal to the better player.

Featuring a tungsten toe weight for increased forgiveness, we certainly noticed that little bit of extra weight behind the face, and overall it’s hard to pick out any real weaknesses. In fact, as you’d expect given the premium price, it delivers excellent control, versatility and soft feel.

For anyone who enjoys being creative around the greens, this is a club that demands a place on your trial list.

Ping Glide Forged Wedge Review

Mizuno ES21 Wedge

+ Stable feel

+ Narrow topline is really pleasing to look down on

– Limited loft and bounce options.

Mizuno’s latest wedge is designed to be more stable and consistent, thanks to a more central sweetspot.

Whilst we’re yet to really put this wedge through its paces, we’ve been mightily impressed with the soft feel it offers.

Traditional wedge designs tend to have a sweetspot that is slightly towards the heel due to long wide hosels and high lofts, which can make achieving a consistently good strike difficult for some players.

With the hollow cavity design, players should be able to deliver a squarer strike and greater levels of controllable spin.

Mizuno ES21 Wedge Review

Honma T//World Wedge

+ Looks and feels great

+ Variety of sole shapes available

– Compact shape may be intimidating for some

One of the finest looking wedges on the market, Honma’s T//World wedges, pack a compact look at address which will suit the better golfers looking for a thinner top line.

The thinner top line is not to say these wedges are unforgiving, in fact Honma have added aluminium back inserts to improve the CG location and make these wedges more forgiving from off-centre hits.

When we tested the T//World wedge, we loved how consistent the ball flights were with the 52° wedge, ideal for a club you’ll be using for full shots more often.

There are three sole shapes available too, allowing you to custom fit these to suit your swing or turf conditions you most commonly play on.

The C-SOLE, which is across the 56°, 58° and 60° wedges, has a thicker design on the upper portion of the head for greater versatility – a great option for your sand wedge

Honma T//World Wedge Review

Cobra King Snakebite Wedge

+ Full face grooves are ideal for a sand wedge

+ Three grinds on offer make these a great option to get custom fit for

– Fairly similar to the MIM wedges

What makes the Cobra King Snakebite wedge a great option for a sand wedge are its full face grooves.

On the 56°, 58° and 60° wedges, the grooves are full face and are wider and shallower than the lower lofts to create more spin on the wedges you’d be using with an open blade around the green.

There are three grind options so there is plenty of scope to get the sand wedge that most suits your swing and the turf conditions you most commonly play on.