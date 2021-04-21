The Trackman 4 Launch Monitor has been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021.

Trackman 4 Launch Monitor

First launched in 2016, the Trackman 4 has been continuously improved and is now in its third generation, evolving into a cutting-edge camera/radar hybrid solution that includes Artificial Intelligence (AI), a completely overhauled user interface and Virtual Golf 2 simulator for challenges and games.

Cutting-Edge Tech

One of the crucial factors that makes Trackman 4 on of the best launch monitors and such a popular choice among some of the best players in the world is its patented OERT (Optically Enhanced Radar Tracking) system.

It uses multi sensor Technology, comprising Dual-radar and HD camera – so three independent sensors – measuring time-synchronised data together to deliver true 4D silhouette clubhead tracking.

This provides the best of both worlds, ending the debate of which is better out of camera or radar because, quite simply, it is both, and it does all this without requiring markers or stickers to be applied to the club.

Impressive Versatility

The versatility of Trackman 4 is also a big talking point. Yes, it tracks the ball from the moment of impact through every inch of its flight until the ball’s landing position, but it also tracks the club, the face impact location and can be used both indoors and outdoors.

It also has over 100 simulator courses, full putting analysis, club fitting software, swing video software, online tournaments, skills testing, kids games, on course practice… all from one device. No other launch monitor offers this extensive list of features.

Then there’s Tracy, who is the Trackman’s AI assistant, who carries out advanced analysis of all types of shot pattern and then makes prioritised and personalised recommendations for critical areas of improvement to help you get better, faster.

One thing is clear is that if you spend some time hitting shots on Trackman 4, you’re going to learn a lot about your game in a short space of time and have a lot of fun in the process.

