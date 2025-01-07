Why The New TaylorMade Qi35 Range Might Be The Most Complete Family To Launch In 2025

As one of the most innovative brands in the golf equipment space, when TaylorMade releases a new product line, the golfing world pays attention. The Qi10 range of 2024 proved a massive success both at retail and on global professional tours around the world, with players such as Scottie Scheffler, Nelly Korda, and Rory McIlroy all seeing great results with their Qi10 products last season. The Qi10 fairway model in particular was one of the most used products of the year by non-contracted professionals, which is always a great indication of an impressive club.

But TaylorMade doesn’t ever sit still for long and 2025 sees the launch of a new family, Qi35. Taking its name from the ‘3’ pillars it stands for - form, function, and fit - plus the ‘5’ head models available in the driver, TaylorMade will be hoping that it can reach, or even surpass, the heights of the Qi10 range. Here's everything you need to know…

What is the technology?

The tech story behind the Qi35 range is all about CG projection. Without wanting to get too technical, essentially the whole range has been engineered in such a way that the CG location projects out onto the face as low as possible, to increase what TaylorMade is referring to as ‘the area of opportunity’. In basic terms, strikes on or above the CG projection will result in higher launch and lower spin which we all know adds up to more yardage, so, if that CG projection is lower then that gives you more chance of seeing those optimal launch conditions. Well, that is certainly what TaylorMade believes and it has tackled this through saving weight in the crown and hosel section and distributing that discretionary weight around the club head to bring that balance point or CG projection as low as possible.

What are the models and who are they aimed at?

DRIVERS

Despite the ‘5’ in the name of the model, there are in reality four driver head models in the Qi35 range available for golfers to buy, with the fifth being a specific fitting head with built-in reflective face sensors. The built-in fitting markers have been designed to deliver the most accurate face delivery and impact information possible removing the need to carefully place stickers onto the face to gather club data on camera-based systems such as the Foresight Sports GCQuad. Additionally, TaylorMade has provided Trackman clubhead measurements for the most accurate face impact and club delivery data possible. Within the Trackman app, fitters can select the Qi35 head model which will automatically populate the clubhead measurements for supremely accurate readings.

In terms of the heads you will be playing with, let’s start with the Qi35. This will likely appeal to the broadest range of players on the market, featuring a much more rounded profile than ever before, and a higher MOI (more forgiveness). Two 3g and 13g adjustable weights provide some serious versatility here, and shifting the heavier weight to the front really drops that spin number to boost distance output.

The LS is the lowest spinning of the new TaylorMade drivers and features the familiar pear-shaped head that has become synonymous with the best TaylorMade drivers for some time now. The sliding weight is no more and has been replaced by adjustable screw-in weights to free up more mass to be used elsewhere. By putting the 13-gram weight in the front toe position, the CG decreases to the lowest projection of the entire Qi35 family for the ultimate in low spin performance.

The Qi35 Max follows up on the wildly popular Qi10 Max and picks up where it left off with the maximum allowable MOI reading, large, rounded footprint, and masses of playability. The 34-gram fixed rear tungsten weight is responsible for this but it has been redesigned to lower CG projection and thus effectively lower spin.

TaylorMade is also breaking into the ultra-lightweight category with Qi35 Max Lite. Coming in over 35 grams lighter than Qi35 Max and produced in an ultra-light component package, the Max Lite offers an interesting combination of weight and MOI. This driver is aimed at golfers who are looking to increase their clubhead speed.

FAIRWAY WOODS

The Qi35 fairway wood is once again likely to suit the broadest spectrum of golfers with its launch and spin profile. The story here again is also around CG projection with the skirt of Qi35 sitting lower than Qi10 to help get the CG projection in line with the center of the ball to maximize ball speed while still maintaining high levels of forgiveness. Qi35 also has a weight port positioned at the front of the clubhead to dial in spin and provide custom weighting options as required.

The Qi35 Max fairway wood is the largest and most forgiving in the lineup, measuring 200cc. The head shape has been designed to produce high MOI and promote ease of launch. A screw-in weight sits near the back of the club, creating the range's most forgiving fairway wood, and also allows for swing weight customization during assembly. This modified CG location has been introduced to improve energy transfer between the clubface and the ball while a new face profile and head shape provide versatility from the tee and off the ground.

The Tour-inspired Qi35 Tour fairway woods have been designed for golfers who prefer the look of a compact head and prioritize workability. The Qi35 Tour fairway woods come with a 40g sliding weight that can be moved back to help tighten dispersion, and forward to increase distance. Additionally, the weight can now be rotated 180° effectively doubling the number of adjustability options.

HYBRIDS

The Qi35 Rescue comes in as the ‘standard’ or ‘core’ offering and is ideal for a wide array of golfers and features 3° loft sleeves to help achieve proper fitting and gapping in every loft.

The Qi35 Max Rescue is a bonded hosel (so no adjustability) and designed to provide golfers maximum MOI. The modified CG location and confidence-inspiring profile have been implemented to provide golfers ample forgiveness while offering them strong distance output alongside ease of launch.

The Qi35 Max Lite Rescue is once again a bonded hosel product and is significantly lighter than Qi35 Max. Weight has been removed from the head, shaft, and grip to allow golfers to boost their swing speed output.

Who is using them on tour?

Collin Morikawa has already made the switch into the Qi35 LS driver (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Qi35 product range been made available to the PGA Tour staff prior to general release and there looks to have been a fairly swift uptake. Rory McIlroy was recently spotted using the Qi35 model during the made-for-TV showdown where he teamed up with Scottie Scheffler to take on LIV golfers Bryson Dechambeau, and Brooks Koepka, while Nelly Korda has also been photographed using the Qi35 Max model. Collin Morikawa is another who has seemingly made the switch, gaming the Qi35 LS in the Sentry tournament, shooting 32 under par en route to a runner-up finish. The light grey crown is instantly recognisable on TV, a clever play from TaylorMade.

What TaylorMade says

Brian Bazzel VP of Product Creation, TaylorMade

“At TaylorMade, we have been pushing the envelope of forgiveness, and in Qi35, we have taken it to yet another level. The true breakthrough is delivering this new level of forgiveness with even more distance and enhanced launch conditions. Combining that with groundbreaking fitting technology in Qi35 SelectFit heads will allow the golfer to see maximum performance gains with Qi35 drivers.”

“We want to be the leaders in fit. For this year, the question became how can we put loft sleeves in fairway woods without losing face performance? After years of research and testing, we were able to incorporate 4° loft sleeves into all our 3-woods and 5-woods. With Qi35 fairway woods, we’ve elevated the fitting experience and given golfers the chance to truly optimise their distance, flight, and face angle.”

Our First Impressions

Joe Ferguson Staff Writer

I was seriously impressed with the upgrade in aesthetics from Stealth2 to Qi10 last time around and I am even more impressed with what TaylorMade has achieved with the visual of the whole Qi35 range. I would potentially go as far as saying that it might be my favorite-looking driver family of all time.

While the CG projection story is quite technical, it makes perfect sense and so far in my testing it does exactly what it is supposed to do. I am seeing some excellent spin numbers, but more importantly for me nowadays, I am seeing a genuine increase in forgiveness.

With seemingly only incremental gains available in terms of performance in the past few years, TaylorMade has really maximized this while clearly focussing heavily on aesthetics. I have thoroughly enjoyed testing this range, and may well be gaming the Qi35 driver myself! I anticipate a very successful year for TaylorMade Golf.

Specs, Pricing & Availability

On Sale: 30th January

RRPs: Drivers - Qi35, Qi35 Max & Max Lite £529/$599, Qi35 LS £529/$649

Fairways - Qi35, Qi35 Max & Max Lite £309/$349.99, Qi35 Tour £379/$449

Hybrids - £269/$299

Driver Stock Shafts: Qi35 - Fujikura Ventus Blue/Mitsubishi Diamana T+, Qi35 Max - Fujikura AirSpeeder/Mitsubishi Diamana T+, Qi35 LS - Mitsubishi Kai’li Blue DarkWave/White DarkWave.

Fairway Stock Shafts: Qi35 - Fujikura Ventus Blue FW. Qi35 Max - Fujikura AirSpeeder 25’, Qi35 Tour - Mitsubishi Kaili Blue DarkWave FW75

Hybrid Stock Shafts: Qi35 - Fujikura Ventus Blue HB, Mitsubishi Kaili Blue DarkWave HY, Qi35 Max - Fujikura AirSpeeder 25’, Qi35 Max Lite - Mitsubishi Vanquish 5