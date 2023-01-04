Srixon ZX Mk II Fairway Review

The Srixon ZX Mk II fairway wood has undergone some big changes to the sole plate compared to the previous Srixon ZX fairway. The new Cannon Sole features a weight pad that is more towards the front of the club behind the face in order to position the CG in the ideal place. Behind it the contours of the sole plate have also been redesigned to centre the weight and also create notches in the heel and toe.

The notches work with the higher trailing edge to create a squarer face angle at impact and also more versatility from any lie. In testing on grass this we evident from the ease which the Srixon ZX Mk II fairway played, whether from short grass or semi-rough, making it one of the best fairway woods around.

The body is made from steel as is the crown in the 5 (18°) and 7 (21°) woods. The 3 (15°) and 3+ (13.5°) heads feature a carbon crown again which is lighter and moves the CG lower to get the ball airborne, which is helpful in these lower launching fairways. The internal structure is reinforced with the Rebound Frame and the Dual Flex Zones on the face aim to maximise speed and enhance forgiveness across the face making this one of the most forgiving fairway woods that money can buy.

The crown features a step down design at the front, which creates a defined leading edge for those who want it. I am not mad about this, especially as it curves away towards the toe to give an impression of the face being open, but if you can see past this then the dark matte finish is a pretty classy look. At address the Srixon ZX Mk II fairways sits very well behind the ball and the 177cc head of the 3-wood is 4cc larger than the previous version and looks very confidence inspiring.

To help with the appearance, the higher lofted woods have also been beefed up with the footprint of the 5-wood increasing by 25cc to 165cc and the 7-wood by 18cc to 145cc. I like this approach as everyone wants more forgiveness and the larger and taller head will do this and lower the CG. It will certainly appeal to those who struggle to get the ball airborne, making it one of the best fairway woods for high handicappers.

The Srixon ZX Mk II fairway was really easy to hit and if you like the looks and are not familiar with the brand then I would encourage you to try out this versatile fairway that is easy to hit from any lie. It feels fast and reassuringly stable, something inconsistent golfers will welcome when attacking small greens into par fives.