A closer look at the best golf drivers for beginners. Just starting out? There's a club here with your name on it.

Best Golf Drivers For Beginners

If you’re new to this great game… welcome. By now you’ve probably realised that the golf equipment market is vast – but there’s no need to panic in terms of what to buy.

Most new golfers have a tendency to slice the ball – that’s a shot shape that goes left-to-right. Beginners, too, will often struggle to to get enough launch angle to maximise distance.

These models – which vary in price but are mostly towards the lower end – won’t save the poorest of swings, but they are designed to help; they will certainly give you a little more margin for error – plus a confidence boost standing on the tee.

So without further ado let’s take a look at some of the best golf drivers for beginners. We also recommend taking a look at our guides on the most forgiving drivers, best high handicap drivers, and the best golf drivers for distance.

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Driver

+ Stable feel

+ Blue carbon crown and red lines add modern touch

– Appeal limited to golfers with a slice

Callaway claims its use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), a new face material and Jailbreak has unlocked extra performance for the high handicapper who struggles with a slice.

The larger A.I. Designed Flash Face SS21 has been made of a super strong, heat treated TA-15 titanium, which allows for the complex face architecture required to promote optimal speed, forgiveness, and spin characteristics.

Clearly this driver is designed for golfers who tend to utilise a large portion of the face over the course of a round.

It feels light, partly down to the 55g shaft, but when you find the middle of the clubface it also feels incredibly explosive and stable, even on mis-hits.

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Driver Review

Cobra Radspeed XB Driver

Lofts: 9°, 10.5° and 12°

+ Cobra Connect can track performance

+ Excellent value for money

– Limited gains over previous model

The Radspeed XB (Xtreme Back) is for players who want distance through consistency across the face in the form forgiveness and stability. It features an oversized address profile and 20g of weight positioned in the back (14g fixed and a 6g interchangeable weight) and 8g of fixed weight in the front, making it arguably Cobra’s most forgiving driver to date.

It’s arguably the best of the three drivers in the range because of how forgiving it manages to be while still offering relatively low spin. Not everyone will enjoy the glossy finish on the crown, but in terms of all round playability at a reasonable price the Radspeed XB is hard to beat.

Cobra Radspeed Drivers Review

Ping G425 Max Driver

+ Increased forgiveness and accuracy over G410

+ Better fitting options across three models

– No obvious gains in distance over G410 on centred hits.

To achieve the new performance levels in the G425 Max, Ping has implemented a new 26-gram tungsten movable weight called a CG Shifter, which is made possible by weight savings from advancements in the driver’s dragonfly crown design.

The weight can be secured in one of three settings – neutral, draw or fade – to influence forgiveness and shot shape. The average MOI increase is 14 per cent across the three weight positions compared to the G410 Plus.

Ping G425 Max Driver Review

Benross Delta Driver

+ Grey/black matte finish reduces glare

+ Arrow on crown helps alignment

– Doesn’t feel as solid as some of the others on this list

Although new to the market in 2019, the Benross Delta driver is certainly one for beginners to consider.

It’s the manufacturer’s most forgiving driver, courtesy of a new CT-Face design which means golfers should find the ball still travels a good distance even when a tee shot isn’t middled.

In addition, the Delta Sole Structure stiffens the body of the driver through optimised rib design, increased stability and efficient energy transfer at impact.

This stability is something beginners will really benefit from, helping them to gain in confidence as they play more.

Inesis 500 Driver

+ Solid feel at impact

+ Great value

– Loud sound at impact

Here’s a driver that has been created in two lengths, which, the manufacturer says, meet the needs of 90% of golfer player morphologies.

Its golf team creates clubs to reflect your morphology and not the other way round.

It means there are two shaft lengths: size 1 if your hand/ground distance is less than 78.5 cm, and size 2 if your hand/ground distance is more than 78.5 cm.

There are also three shaft options for three speeds, too: low, medium and high speed.

Further research is said to demonstrate that 12° of loft enables intermediate golfers to achieve the longest distances with a driver.

If you’re new to the game and would rather not spend big on one club, the Inesis 500 is well worth considering.

Some of theory might sounds confusing, but it delivers power and forgiveness – which is just what beginners need.

Wilson Staff D9 Driver

+ Satisfying impact sound

+ Ample off-centre forgiveness

– Limited shaft options

The design of the D9 driver comes from computer modelling software used to simulate hundreds of different club head variations to find the most effective design.

It also features a three-layer composite crown which helps deal with vibration and reduce the weight of the club.

A 10-gram sole weight comes as standard or a super-lightweight 3-gram weight giving the player the option of adjusting and fine-tuning the moment of inertia and forgiveness on offer.

Cobra F-Max Airspeed Driver

Lofts: 9.5°, 10.5 and 11.5°

+ Draw-biased forgiveness will negate a slice

+ Lightweight feel will help increase speed for most

– Offset look won’t suit everyone’s eye

The Cobra F-Max Airspeed is the lightest driver Cobra has ever made and is a great driver for seniors, beginners and those who have a tendency to slice the ball.

For those who struggle with a left-to-right shot shape, more slice-resistant shots are made easier with internal, back/heel weighting and offset hosel design that delivers higher trajectories.

Some may not like the quite significant amount of offset that can be seen at address, but if you are fed up with seeing your ball fly right off the tee then the Cobra F-Max Airspeed is a fantastic option.

Tour Edge Hot Launch E521 Driver

Lofts: 10.5°, 12° and 15° HL

+ Draw-biased flight corrects a slice

+ Noticeable high launching

– Unusual shape at address

The “E” in its name stands for extreme, which refers to extreme game improvement, aiming to be one of the best drivers for high handicappers. Therefore, it has an inviting yet plain-Jane look at address that many golfers may covet: a shallow-faced clubhead with classic shaping.

The “Houdini” sole places weight low and deep in the head, so that launching the ball high and with forgiveness becomes the norm. That’s why the company bills this as the “easiest driver you will ever hit” on its website.

Tour Edge Hot Launch E521 Driver Review

MacGregor V Foil Speed Driver

Lofts: 10.5 and 12°

+ Stretched out look inspires confidence

+ Cutting edge looks from every angle

– Other drivers feel more solid

Sporting a stylish matte black 460cc full titanium head with elegant lines, the V Foil Speed sits perfectly behind the ball, inspiring confidence at address. The ultra-thin face delivers significant ball

speed and distance gains while the expanded sweet spot, bespoke premium lightweight graphite shaft and high MOI design add in the perfect combination of distance, control and forgiveness off

the tee.

Finished off with a soft compound MacGregor grip that has been designed to provide the perfect combination of comfort and secure connection to the club, the V Foil Speed driver is packed with

performance features perfectly suited to the high handicap golfer.

Yonex Ezone Elite 3.0 Driver

Lofts: 10.5 and 12°

+ Very stable off centre

+ Adjustable hosel allows loft and face angle to be optimised

– Blue crown design won’t appeal to all

The Yonex Ezone Elite 3.0 driver uses In-Core Groove technology, which is designed to improve the flex of the face, crown and sole of the golf club, creating faster ball speeds across the face with lower spin rates.

Updated Octoforce technology in the driver removes weight from the crown and upper face of the driver, lowering the centre of gravity to promote a high, forgiving launch and maximum carry for high handicap golfers.

Yonex Ezone Elite 3.0 Driver Review